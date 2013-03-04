Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Cashews ST FB Fac A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Anu Cashews ST non FB Fac - sub A4+ 50 Reaffirmed limit Bansal Tradelinkers Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- LOC A4 800 Assigned Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Gujarat Narmada Valley CP Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- LOC A4 160 Assigned Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 240 Assigned Opg Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 78850 Reaffirmed Qi Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Qualiance International Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 120 Assigned Qualiance International Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Shashvat Jewels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Assigned Shiva Utensils Industries Pvt FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Revised from 14.0 CR Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd ST Scale - LOC A4 175 Reaffirmed Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd ST Scale - BGs A4 25 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Ltd ST FBL A2 27 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Ltd ST NFBL A2 40 Reaffirmed Stone India Ltd Non-FBL A4 108.7 Revised from D Sunglow Suitings Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2 590 Assigned Super Smelters Ltd Non-FBL - LOC (untied) A2 1384.21 Assigned Swastik Trading Company ST fund based - A4 20 Assigned Unallocated Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Tradelinkers Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 200 Assigned East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 150 Assigned Ericsson India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL AA 11990 Reaffirmed Hrithik Tools Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 69 Assigned Hrithik Tools Pvt Ltd LT - CC D 11 Assigned Jain Rice Mill working capital Fac B+ 160 Assigned Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 20 Assigned Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 280 Reaffirmed Madhu Developers FBL - Demand Loan BB- 50 Assigned Madhu Developers TL BB- 70 Assigned Manisha Jeweltech Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Assigned Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 10 Assigned New Diamond Era FBL B+ 65 Assigned New Diamond Era TL B+ 375 Assigned Opg Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1290 Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd TL BB 11680 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd TL AA+ 22320 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd FB Limits AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd Proposed Limits AA+ / 16330 Reaffirmed A1+ Petronet Lng Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Qi Network Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BB 15 Reaffirmed Rukmini Educational Charitable FBL B+ 1250 Assigned Trust S.S.Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Assigned S.S.Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 35 Assigned Shashvat Jewels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 120 Assigned Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2.5 Assigned Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 2.5 Assigned A4 Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT Scale - TL BB- 946.2 Upgraded from B+ Shri Ramalinga Mills Ltd LT Scale - CC BB- 985 Upgraded from B+ Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 105 Reaffirmed Facility (Enhanced from Rs. 7.50 Crore) Somic Zf Components Ltd TL BBB 37.9 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Ltd LT FBL BBB 117.5 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Ltd Unallocated BBB 309.4 Reaffirmed Stone India Ltd TL B+ 135 Revised from D Stone India Ltd FBL B+ 250.7 Revised from D Sunglow Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Funds Based Limits BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sunglow Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 5575.79 Assigned Super Smelters Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 2341.9 Assigned Super Smelters Ltd FBL - CC (untied) BBB+ 2108.1 Assigned Swastik Trading Company FBL- CC B- 60 Assigned Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd FBL B 80.6 Assigned Visakha Machine Spares Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 9.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)