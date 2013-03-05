Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based - Standby A4 1.5 Assigned Line of Credit Ecoboard Industries Ltd Non-FBL D 50 Revised from A4 Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd ST-Non-FB Fac A4 225 Downgraded from A4+ (enhanced from 18.00cr) Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd ST-Non-FB Fac A4 5 Assigned (proposed) Grindwell Norton Ltd FBL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Grindwell Norton Ltd #Non-FBL A1+ 340 Reaffirmed #Out of the fund based limits, Rs. 23.0 crore is 100% interchangeable with non-fund based limits with maximum permissible combined utilisation of Rs. 23.0 crore Grindwell Norton Ltd ST Debt (inc. CP) A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Suspended M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Fund based A4 190 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Meenaxi Exports Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd ST scale- PCFC A4+ 200 Revised from A4 Neha Exports NFBL- Packing Credit A4 40 Reaffirmed Neha Exports FBL- Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed P.R. Packagings Ltd NFBL A4+ 2 Assigned Peter England Fashions & CP Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned Retail Ltd Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd BG A3 26 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering & Foundary ST non FB Fac A2+ 1700 Suspended Works Pvt Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST - FBL A1 525 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd NFBL A1 680 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1 150 Reaffirmed Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And ST NFBL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Tirupati Educational & Welfare Overdraft facility A4 10 Assigned Trust LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Equipments Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 123.5 Assigned Aryavir Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL BB- 400 Assigned C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 40 Assigned C.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Fund based - CC B 10 Assigned (Stock) Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Fund based - CC (Book B 10 Assigned Debt) Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Fund based - TL- I B 2.4 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Fund based - TL- II B 2.5 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based- BG B 62.5 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit B/ 0.1 Assigned A4 Classic Auto Tubes Ltd TL (LT) BBB+ 958.2 Reaffirmed E-City Digital Cinemas Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 120 Assigned Instrument Ecoboard Industries Ltd FBL D 240 Revised from B Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT-FB Fac BB- 150 Downgraded from BB+ (enhanced from 5.00cr) Grindwell Norton Ltd *FBL AA 270 Reaffirmed *The Rs. 27.0 crore fund-based limits rated on both short term and long term scale are not instrument specific. The combined utilisation shouldn't exceed Rs. 27.0 cr Gujarat Flotex Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Suspended Gujarat Flotex Ltd TL BB+ 93.5 Suspended M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 47.5 Assigned M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 250 Assigned M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac BB- 2.5 Assigned Micro Precision LT - Loans B+ 15 Assigned Micro Precision LT - Proposed Loans B+ 10 Assigned Micro Precision LT - FB Fac B+ 25 Assigned Micro Precision LT - Non FB Fac B+ 25 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT scale- TL & CC BB 229.3 Reaffirmed N. S. Software LT Fund Based (TL) B 517.5 Assigned Neha Exports FBL- CC B 10 Reaffirmed Neha Exports FBL- TL B 4 Assigned Niwas Properties (I) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 120 Assigned NSL Textiles Ltd Bk Fac D 11290.2 Suspended P.R. Packagings Ltd TL BB+ 155.8 Assigned P.R. Packagings Ltd CC Limits BB+ 100 Assigned P.R. Packagings Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+/ 42.2 Assigned A4+ Peter England Fashions & TL AA 9000 Assigned Retail Ltd Peter England Fashions & LT Fund / Non-FBL AA 1000 Assigned Retail Ltd Peter England Fashions & NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned Retail Ltd Sayaji Industries Ltd CC BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd TL BBB- 230.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Simplex Engineering & Foundary working capital Fac A- 1000 Suspended Works Pvt Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A 2819.8 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT - FBL A 728.5 Reaffirmed Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Bk Fac B+ / 493.2 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd A4 Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And FBL BBB+ 845.4 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivasa Ginning Mill CC B+ 48 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Ginning Mill TL B+ 12 Assigned Tirupati Educational & Welfare TL B 167 Assigned Trust Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 35 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 48.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)