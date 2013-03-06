Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bimaldeep Steel Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 132.7 Suspended Chambal Fertilisers & CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Ltd Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 66.9 Assigned Ltd Escorts Ltd Non-FBL A3 6630 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 450.00 Crore Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 50 Assigned Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 81 Assigned Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd Non-FBL A4 310 Revised from A3 Sri Harini Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac (sub-limits) A1(SO) 35 Reaffirmed Switchgears And Structurals ST non-FBL A4 55 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Temple Designs Llp Fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed sub-limits- PCFC* * Sub-limit of Rs 11.00 crore fund based limits Temple Designs Llp Fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed sub-limits- FOBP/FOUBP/FABC* * Sub-limit of Rs 11.00 crore fund based limits Temple Designs Llp Non-fund based - A4 45 Reaffirmed sub-limits- LOC* * Sub-limit of Rs 11.00 crore fund based limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposits MAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Fixed Deposit MAA+ 12040 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Susee Finance And Leasing Pvt Fixed Deposits MB Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Industries LT FBL BBB- 170 upgraded from BB+ Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 6000 Assigned Ltd Bimaldeep Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 414.5 Suspended Devgiri Exports LT FBL BBB- 120 upgraded from BB+ Devgiri Exports LT NFBL BBB- 10 upgraded from BB+ Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac C+ 45.1 Assigned Ltd Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Unallocated C+ / 48 Assigned Ltd A4 Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 Reaffirmed Beverages Pvt. Ltd (SO)* * Includes non-fund based sub-limit of Rs. 7 crore. Escorts Ltd FBL BBB- 4930 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 333.00 Crore Escorts Ltd TL Fac BBB- 3716.5 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 341.65 Crore Escorts Ltd Unallocated BBB-/ 130 Reaffirmed A3 Fab Trade Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 65 Assigned Fab Trade Pvt Ltd FBL (Standby Line of B+ 10 Assigned Credit) Harsh Educational Society FBL B+ 60 Assigned Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVIII AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XIX AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXVII AA 6410 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development SD I (2006) AA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development SD II (2006) AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series XXXIX AA 1770 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development HB Series 01 (FY AA 1892 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07 Housing And Urban Development HB Series 02 (FY AA 4513 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd 2006-07) Ideal Carpet Industries FBL B- 120 Assigned IFCI Ltd LT Bk borrowings A 44541.6 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd LT bonds (Including A 72886.8 Reaffirmed subordinated debt) Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd LT: FBL BBB- 473.2 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 75 Assigned Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd Unallocated [ BB / 77.2 revised from -Interchangeable A4 BBB- / A3 Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd FB Limits BB 412.8 revised from BBB- Satya Automobiles FBL (CC) BB 90 Assigned Sree Vishnupriya Motors FBL B+ 68 Assigned Sri Harini Textiles Ltd TL Fac A-(SO) 180.9 Reaffirmed Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac A-(SO) 90 Reaffirmed Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT non-FB Fac A-(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Susee Finance And Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Switchgears And Structurals LT fund based and B 205 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd non-FBL Temple Designs Llp FBL- CC BB 110 upgraded from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.