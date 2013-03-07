Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eternal Renewable Energy Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Solutions projects Ganpati Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 17.5 Assigned Genus Electrotech Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 300 Assigned Mepani Brothers ST non-fund based A4 17.5 Assigned facility Mohan Meakin Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 34 Assigned R&B Denims Ltd ST LOC (sub-limit of A4 100 Assigned TL facility) R&B Denims Ltd ST BG A4 30 Assigned Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 320 Reaffirmed Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Utv Software Communications Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Down Town Work Pvt Ltd Line of credit B+ 25 Suspended Ganpati Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B 42.5 Assigned Geetha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Genus Electrotech Ltd LT, TL BBB 235 Assigned Genus Electrotech Ltd LT, FBL BBB 250 Assigned Mepani Brothers TL B+ 17.8 Assigned Mepani Brothers LT fund based facility B+ 35 Assigned Mepani Brothers Proposed Fac* B+ / 74.7 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Mohan Meakin Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 552 Reaffirmed Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Assigned Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB 20 Assigned Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd Sanctioned FBL BB 680 Reaffirmed Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 15.9 Reaffirmed R&B Denims Ltd LT Loans B+ 200 Assigned R&B Denims Ltd LT CC Fac B+ 84 Assigned R&B Denims Ltd LT Proposed CC Fac B+ 36 Assigned Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd CC* B 60 Assigned * LC sublimit of Rs. 2.00 crore Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B 74.5 Assigned Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4 Assigned Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned Sree Vidyanikethan Educational FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational TL BB 331.9 Reaffirmed Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Unallocated BB 118.1 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Indra Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Downgraded from B+ Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Downgraded from BB UTV Software Communications Ltd Long-TL A+ 500 Withdrawn UTV Software Communications Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 8610 Withdrawn UTV Software Communications Ltd LT, non-FB Fac A+ 965 Withdrawn UTV Software Communications Ltd LT debt (including A+ 2000 Withdrawn NCD programme) Vijay Transformers CC D 25 Assigned Vijay Transformers LC D 10 Assigned Vijay Transformers BG D 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)