Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali & Company ST fund and non-FBL A4 2000 Reaffirmed Glare Ceramic BG A4 6.5 Assigned Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 5 Assigned Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 20 Assigned LOC Kanyaka Parameshwari FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Engineering Ltd M/S Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. ST, NFBL A4 100 Assigned Oriental Export Corporation ST - FBL A3 90 Reaffirmed Oriental Export Corporation ST - NFBL A3 9 Reaffirmed Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based and A2 43.7 Reaffirmed Non Fund based Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 50000 Assigned programme (2012-13)* Reduced from Rs.6,000 crore *Rs. 5,000 crore short term borrowing programme is Power Finance Corporation Limited-interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 47,200 crore Tata Capital Financial CP programme/ STD A1+ 70000 Assigned Services Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 5,500 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armania Agro Industries CC B 50 Assigned Glare Ceramic TL B+ 38.5 Assigned Glare Ceramic CC B+ 25 Assigned Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 AA - Withdrawn Ltd (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB- 114.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Kanyaka Parameshwari Fund based Bk Fac BB 90 Suspended Engineering Ltd Kanyaka Parameshwari Non FB Fac BB 100 Suspended Engineering Ltd Kisan Irrigations Ltd TL BBB- 344.5 Suspended Kisan Irrigations Ltd FB limits BBB- 555 Suspended Kisan Irrigations Ltd non-FBL BBB- 492.5 Assigned M/S Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. LT, FBL B+ 100 Assigned M/S Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. Other Proposed Limits B+ / 50 Assigned A4 M/S Gopal Udhyog FBL- CC B 50 Reaffirmed M/S Rama Handicrafts FB Fac B 176.4 Suspended M/S Rama Handicrafts Non-FB Fac B 0.6 Suspended Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 350 Reaffirmed North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 725 Assigned Corporation Ltd Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 472000 Assigned programme (2012-13) Enhanced from Rs. 40,550 crore Rama Paper Mills Ltd TL D 323.6 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd FITL-1 D 47.1 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd FITL-2 D 38.8 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd WCTL D 128.6 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd CC D 180 Reaffirmed Src Company Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tobacconist Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)