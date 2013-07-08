Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd Fund Based A2+# 2281.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 233.00 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+# 1790 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 174.00 crore Arush Industries Non-FBL A3 40 Upgraded from A4+ Bismi Cashew Company ST FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Bismi Cashew Company ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 50 Reaffirmed Bismi Cashew Company ST non FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And CP / ST debt A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And ST Working Capital A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Fac from Bks * * Rs. 3,000 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding R Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ # 1500 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ # 13410 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dev Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 50 Assigned Emerald Industries NFBL A4 8 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 260 Suspended Fujikawa Power Non-FBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Geon International Non-FBL A3 15 Upgraded from A4+ Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd CP/ ST Debt A3 250 Revised from A2 Hoshiarpur Automobiles BG A4 10 Assigned IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 61.5 Assigned Jay Dee Enterprises Fund based - A4 3 Assigned EPC/FBP/ABC Jay Dee Enterprises Non-Fund Based A4 82 Assigned Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers ST NFBL * A3+ 1870 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs 177.00 crore) * To the extent of limits interchangeable between long term and short term limits Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 55 Reaffirmed capital Fac Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 135 Reaffirmed capital Fac Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated Limit A3 25 Reaffirmed Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Assigned Mayur Roller Flour Mills Pvt ST, non-fund based, A4 180 Suspended Ltd working capital facility Mayur Veneer & Plywood ST, non-fund based, A4 301 Suspended Industries working capital Fac Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd Fund based - A4 30 Assigned EPC/FBP/ABC Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 30 Assigned Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd Derivative A4 10 Assigned Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Assigned Power Engineering (India) Pvt FBL- Bill Discounting A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Power Engineering (India) Pvt Non-FBL- LC/BG A4 310 Reaffirmed Ltd Prabhudas Lilladher Financial FB Bk Lines A2 500 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Working Capital A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Demand loan* * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Bill A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting* * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Packing Credit* A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Post-Shipment A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit* * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - ST loan* A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd * sub-limit of cash credit facility Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - BG A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - Counter BG# A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd # sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - LOC# A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd # sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Rpg Life Sciences Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 309.2 Revised from A3+ Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 19.5 Assigned Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 11 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 265 Suspended Sunoxx International NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 170 Suspended Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 968.8 Reaffirmed working capital limits Uniproducts (India) Ltd LOC A3 142.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd TL BBB+# 1323.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 132.00 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd CC BBB+# 105 Reaffirmed Accent Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Ananya Hospital Pvt Ltd TL* B+ 42.3 Assigned *FCNB Loan (USD) Arush Industries FBL BBB- 110 Upgraded from BB+ Ashiyana Realtech Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 120.2 Suspended Ayaan Trendz Pvt Ltd TL* B / 12.3 Assigned A4 *includes sub-limit of fund based/non-fund based facilities Ayaan Trendz Pvt Ltd FB Limits* B / 90 Assigned A4 *includes sub-limit of fund based/non-fund based facilities Bardiya Construction Co. Pvt LT loans B 60 Suspended Ltd Bismi Cashew Company LT FB Fac BB 90 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 10000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 2500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 50588 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 10050 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk loans AA 34500 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3,150 crore) Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac from Bks* AA 30000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd * Rs. 3,000 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crore Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Programme Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 8300 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Programme Dayaram Healthcare CC (Proposed) B+ 50 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA# 4333.3 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA# 1590 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA# 2172.2 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dev Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 48 Assigned Eco Rrb Infra Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries TL B- 13 Assigned Emerald Industries FBL B- 47 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 40 Suspended faculties Friend Land Developers Proposed FBL BB 500 Assigned Fujikawa Power FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Geon International FBL BBB- 80 Upgraded from BB+ Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 8928 Revised from BBB (enhanced from Rs.882.80 Cr) Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 1000 Assigned Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd LT, unallocated limits BBB- 50 Assigned HCG Charitable Trust TL B 376.7 Downgraded from B Hoshiarpur Automobiles CC BB- 59.5 Assigned Hoshiarpur Automobiles TL BB- 16 Assigned Hoshiarpur Automobiles Unallocated BB- 14.5 Assigned / A4 IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB 85 Assigned IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 23.5 Assigned Janta Land Promoters Ltd TL BB- 1500 upgraded from B+ (earlier Rs. 80 crore) Jupitar Coke & Energy Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 682.8 Suspended capital Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers LT FBL BBB 945 Assigned Ltd (reduced from Rs 95.00 crore) Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers LT NFBL BBB 2185 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs 193.00 crore) Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB- 140 Reaffirmed capital Fac Kushal Education Trust FBL- Overdraft B+ 70 Revised from BB Kushal Education Trust FBL- TL B+ 230 Revised from BB Lala Lilu Ram Educational Trust LT loans BB 290 Suspended Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd CC BB- 72.5 Assigned Mayur Roller Flour Mills Pvt fund based, working B+ 20 Suspended Ltd capital facility Mayur Veneer & Plywood fund based, working B+ 50 Suspended Industries capital facility NSHM Academy TL D 467.9 Reaffirmed Ocean India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 240 Withdrawn One Point Realty Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 142.7 Reaffirmed One Point Realty Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 48.6 Assigned Power Engineering (India) Pvt FBL- CC/Packing B- 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Raipur Rotocast Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 80 Withdrawn A4+ Rajesh Enterprises FBL B+ 70 Suspended Rajesh Enterprises BG non-FBL B+ 25 Suspended Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Working Capital loans BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Ruchira Printing And Packaging TL B+ 30 Assigned Ruchira Printing And Packaging FBL B+ 45 Assigned Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial FB Fac B 55 Assigned Charitable Society Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial TL B 85.8 Assigned Charitable Society Satyadeva Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT Bk Fac BB+ 56 Suspended Ltd Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 130 Assigned Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10.5 Assigned Shree Madhav Ispat Pvt Ltd BG B+ 10 Assigned Shrinet & Shandilya FBL B+ 30 Suspended Construction Pvt. Ltd. Shrinet & Shandilya nonFBL B+ 530 Suspended Construction Pvt. Ltd. Shrinet & Shandilya unallocated limits B+ 140 Suspended Construction Pvt. Ltd. Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 35 Suspended Space Creators FBL - CC BB 140 Assigned Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises FBL D 47.5 Revised from B Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises Unallocated Limits D 5 Revised from B Srilanand Mansion Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1480 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Suryanagari Educational Society FBL- Overdraft B+ 20 revised from BB Suryanagari Educational Society FBL- TL B+ 65 revised from BB Suryanagari Educational Society Unallocated B+ 15 revised from BB SVG Fashions Ltd Long-TL BBB 436.4 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 38.15 crore) SVG Fashions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB 122.4 Reaffirmed Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA 1205 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA 1320 Reaffirmed capital limits Uniproducts (India) Ltd TL BBB- 652.9 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd FB Fac BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd BG BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd Proposed Fund Based BBB- 92.3 Reaffirmed and Non FB Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)