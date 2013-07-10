Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.55cr) Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non-fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac B.G. Shirke Construction Construction Grading CR2+ Withdrawn Technology Pvt Ltd Cirus Solar Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C* Assigned projects *For Solar Photovoltaic Gopal Oil Industries NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Assigned PSM Rice Industry SME Credit Plus A4 2.5 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 55 Suspended Varun Motors Pvt Ltd LOC A2 200 Reaffirmed Velmurugan Heavy Engineering Overdraft A4 50 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50cr) Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 62.6 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd TL facilitie B- 79.9 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd FB Fac B- 45 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd Non-FB Fac B- 25 Reaffirmed Dantara Jewellers LT/ST, FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed / A4 Deegee Orchards Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB- / 720 Suspended Fac A4 Ennore Port Ltd TL Fac A+ 1417.5 Withdrawn Gopal Oil Industries TL BB- 5.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 0.76cr) Gopal Oil Industries FBL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Gopal Oil Industries Proposed FBL BB- 8.6 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 0.64 crore) Kakinada Marine And Offshore TL BBB 350 Upgraded from Complex Ltd BBB- Kakinada Marine And Offshore LC (sublimit of TL) BBB 200 Upgraded from Complex Ltd BBB- Kakinada Marine And Offshore BG BBB 75 Upgraded from Complex Ltd BBB- Kakinada Marine And Offshore Unallocated BBB 150 Upgraded from Complex Ltd BBB- Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Assigned Lovato Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 26 Assigned Narendra Solvex Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB- / 365 Suspended Fac A4 Prakash Steel Corporation CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Prakash Steel Corporation TL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.33 crore) PSM Rice Industry CC B+ 79 Assigned PSM Rice Industry TL B+ 1.5 Assigned PSM Rice Industry Unallocated B+ 17 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 193.8 Suspended Vaibhav Laxmi Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB+ / 360.6 Suspended Fac A4+ Varun Motors CC BBB 450 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 34.00 crore) Varun Motors Pvt Ltd CC BBB 875 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd TL BBB 206.8 Reaffirmed Velmurugan Heavy Engineering TL BB 97.7 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Velmurugan Heavy Engineering CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Velmurugan Heavy Engineering Overdraft BB 60 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Fund based and B 115 Suspended unallocated Bk Fac Yogiraj Ginning And Oil LT fund based-CC B+ 120 Revised from Industries B Yogiraj Ginning And Oil LT fund based-TL B+ 14.5 Revised from Industries B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.