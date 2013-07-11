Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Ad-Print-Media (India) Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - BG A3 27.5 Assigned Bluplast Industries Ltd Short- term Non FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) BMA Stainless Ltd Non-FBL A3 210 Assigned Gina Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 200 Revised from Ltd A4 Hamsa Minerals & Exports ST FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.5 crore) Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 5 Assigned V Care Agritech Demand Loan A4 500 Assigned V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Demand Loan A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Ad-Print-Media (India) Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 115 Assigned Axis Ad-Print-Media (India) Ltd Proposed Limit* BBB- 27.5 Assigned / A3 Bluplast Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB- 436 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 34.14 crore) Bluplast Industries Ltd Proposed Limits* BBB- 64 Reaffirmed / A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 2.86 crore) *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales BMA Stainless Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 375 Assigned BMA Stainless Ltd Unallocated BBB- 15 Assigned / A3 BNR Egg Farms FBL B- 71.2 Assigned BNR Egg Farms Unallocated limits B- 3.8 Assigned Gina Engineering Company Pvt FB Fac BB 80 Revised from Ltd BB- (enhanced from Rs. 5 Cr) Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT FBL B+ 35 Reaffirmed J.R.M. Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 210 Assigned Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Assigned Tota Utpannagala Marata FB Fac BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Sahakara Sangha N V Care Agritech Unallocated Limits 24.1 Assigned B/ A4 V Care Agritech TL B 5.9 Assigned V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8.4 Assigned V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 11.6 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)