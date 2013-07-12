Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non fund based-BG A4 8.5 Assigned
Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Coral Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 2500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 100 crore)
Kec International Ltd CP-backed by standby A1+(s) 750 Reaffirmed
letter of comfort
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 120 Reaffirmed
Mmti'S Education & Research Diploma in Nautical ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed
Trust Science (DNS )
Mmti'S Education & Research Certificate Course in ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed
Trust Maritime Catering
(CCMC)
Mmti'S Education & Research General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed
Trust Rating (GPR )
Nair Coal Services Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 100 Revised from
A3
Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 45 Suspended
Rajkumar Forge Ltd ST, non fund based LOC A3 95 Suspended
Rajkumar Forge Ltd BG Fac A3 50 Suspended
Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A1 700 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Somany Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 730 Reaffirmed
Sree Kodandarama Boiled & Raw ST NFBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL B+ 25.5 Assigned
A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 25 Assigned
Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Reaffirmed
Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BB+ 480 Reaffirmed
Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL-CC D 50 Revised from
C
D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd Rated on ST Scale D 80 Revised from
Non-FBL A4
Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd FCDL*# B+ 75 Reaffirmed
*FCDL- Foreign Currency Demand Loan #Sublimit within working capital limit
Kec International Ltd LT FB limits A+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd LT - TL A+ 4353 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd LT and ST non-FBL A+ / 78500 Reaffirmed
A1
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 90 Reaffirmed
Nair Coal Services Ltd Nair Coal Services BB+ 100 Revised from
Limited BBB-
(Earlier Rs. 5.00 Crore)
Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 181.4 Suspended
Rajkumar Forge Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 50 Suspended
Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A 10 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Somany Ceramics Ltd FBL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Somany Ceramics Ltd TL BBB+ 931.9 Reaffirmed
Spark Green Energy (Satara) Ltd TL facility BB- 970 Withdrawn
Sree Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT FBL B+ 299.9 Upgraded from
Rice Mill B
Sri Ayyappa Rice Industries LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill Sri Venkateswara Rice B 90 Reaffirmed
Mill
Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL B 65 Assigned
Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B / 5 Assigned
A4
Tata International Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned
Veekay Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
