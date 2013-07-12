Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non fund based-BG A4 8.5 Assigned Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Coral Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Kec International Ltd CP-backed by standby A1+(s) 750 Reaffirmed letter of comfort Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 120 Reaffirmed Mmti'S Education & Research Diploma in Nautical ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Science (DNS ) Mmti'S Education & Research Certificate Course in ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Maritime Catering (CCMC) Mmti'S Education & Research General Purpose ICRA Grade 2 - Reaffirmed Trust Rating (GPR ) Nair Coal Services Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 100 Revised from A3 Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 45 Suspended Rajkumar Forge Ltd ST, non fund based LOC A3 95 Suspended Rajkumar Forge Ltd BG Fac A3 50 Suspended Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A1 700 Reaffirmed capital limits Somany Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 730 Reaffirmed Sree Kodandarama Boiled & Raw ST NFBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Rice Mill LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL B+ 25.5 Assigned A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 25 Assigned Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL-CC D 50 Revised from C D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd Rated on ST Scale D 80 Revised from Non-FBL A4 Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit B+ 200 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd FCDL*# B+ 75 Reaffirmed *FCDL- Foreign Currency Demand Loan #Sublimit within working capital limit Kec International Ltd LT FB limits A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd LT - TL A+ 4353 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd LT and ST non-FBL A+ / 78500 Reaffirmed A1 Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 90 Reaffirmed Nair Coal Services Ltd Nair Coal Services BB+ 100 Revised from Limited BBB- (Earlier Rs. 5.00 Crore) Perfect Boring Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 181.4 Suspended Rajkumar Forge Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 50 Suspended Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A 10 Reaffirmed capital limits Somany Ceramics Ltd FBL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd TL BBB+ 931.9 Reaffirmed Spark Green Energy (Satara) Ltd TL facility BB- 970 Withdrawn Sree Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT FBL B+ 299.9 Upgraded from Rice Mill B Sri Ayyappa Rice Industries LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill Sri Venkateswara Rice B 90 Reaffirmed Mill Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL B 65 Assigned Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B / 5 Assigned A4 Tata International Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Assigned Veekay Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)