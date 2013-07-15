Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABI Showatech (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. ST non-FB Fac A4 122 Assigned
Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOBNLC/FOUBNLC A4 40 Reaffirmed
(sub limit of
packing credit)
Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Indian LOC (ILC) A4 20 Reaffirmed
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 21.4 Reaffirmed
limits
Forum Retail Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 70.7 Reaffirmed
limits
Globe Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 47.5 Assigned
Imperial Waterproofing ST: NFBL A4 105 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - EPC/PCFC A4 130 Assigned
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBD* A4 10 Assigned
*Sublimits of EPC/PCFC
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBN A4 70 Assigned
(DP/DA for 90 days)*
*Sublimits of EPC/PCFC
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBP (DP)* A4 70 Assigned
*Sublimits of EPC/PCFC
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBP (DA A4 10 Assigned
90 days/ FBD)*
*Sublimits of EPC/PCFC
Jnk India Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 60 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed
Silverdale Fashions ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Sri Durga Metals non fund based A4 47.5 Suspended
facility
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 35 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABI Showatech (India) Ltd FB Fac A+ 200 Reaffirmed
ABI Showatech (India) Ltd TL Fac A+ 542 Assigned
Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT fund based and ST D 1200 Suspended
non-fund based Bk Fac
Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 0.5 Assigned
Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Fac B+ 38 Assigned
Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limits B+ / 4.5 Assigned
A4
Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Reaffirmed
Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B- 40 Reaffirmed
Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B- 5.6 Reaffirmed
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Deep Automobiles CC BB- 112 Reaffirmed
Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 180.00 crore)
Forum Retail Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 920 Revised from
BB-
Globe Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 90 Assigned
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 75 Assigned
capital Fac
Imperial Waterproofing LT: FBL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 15 Assigned
(Stocks)*
*Sublimits of EPC/PCFC
Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC (BD B- 10 Assigned
up to 90 days)*
*Sublimits of EPC/PCFC
Indo Industries Ltd Unallocated Limited# B- / 70 Assigned
A4
JNK India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 20 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT debt programme AA 500 Reaffirmed
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB 91.1 Assigned
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 93 Assigned
Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd LT/ ST FBL BB / 65.9 Assigned
A4+
Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1970 Upgraded from
A
Silverdale Fashions LT, FBL B+ 40 Assigned
Silverdale Fashions LT, TL B+ 20 Assigned
Sri Durga Metals Fund based Bk facility B- 2.5 Suspended
Sri Durga Metals Unallocated limits B-/ 26 Suspended
A4
Surya Agro Industries LT FB Fac D 74.5 Suspended
Surya Sri Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA 3520 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 295.00 crore
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 390 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 80.00 crore
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated AA/ 11090 Reaffirmed
A1+
Revised from Rs. 105.00 crore
Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned
Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 28.4 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
