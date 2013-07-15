Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABI Showatech (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. ST non-FB Fac A4 122 Assigned Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd FOBP/FOBNLC/FOUBNLC A4 40 Reaffirmed (sub limit of packing credit) Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Indian LOC (ILC) A4 20 Reaffirmed Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 21.4 Reaffirmed limits Forum Retail Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 70.7 Reaffirmed limits Globe Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 47.5 Assigned Imperial Waterproofing ST: NFBL A4 105 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - EPC/PCFC A4 130 Assigned Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBD* A4 10 Assigned *Sublimits of EPC/PCFC Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBN A4 70 Assigned (DP/DA for 90 days)* *Sublimits of EPC/PCFC Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBP (DP)* A4 70 Assigned *Sublimits of EPC/PCFC Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - FBP (DA A4 10 Assigned 90 days/ FBD)* *Sublimits of EPC/PCFC Jnk India Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 60 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Silverdale Fashions ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned Sri Durga Metals non fund based A4 47.5 Suspended facility Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABI Showatech (India) Ltd FB Fac A+ 200 Reaffirmed ABI Showatech (India) Ltd TL Fac A+ 542 Assigned Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT fund based and ST D 1200 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 0.5 Assigned Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Fac B+ 38 Assigned Akshat Plastics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limits B+ / 4.5 Assigned A4 Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Reaffirmed Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B- 40 Reaffirmed Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B- 5.6 Reaffirmed Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Deep Automobiles CC BB- 112 Reaffirmed Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 180.00 crore) Forum Retail Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 920 Revised from BB- Globe Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 90 Assigned Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 75 Assigned capital Fac Imperial Waterproofing LT: FBL BB 95 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 15 Assigned (Stocks)* *Sublimits of EPC/PCFC Indo Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC (BD B- 10 Assigned up to 90 days)* *Sublimits of EPC/PCFC Indo Industries Ltd Unallocated Limited# B- / 70 Assigned A4 JNK India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 20 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT debt programme AA 500 Reaffirmed Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB 91.1 Assigned Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB 93 Assigned Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd LT/ ST FBL BB / 65.9 Assigned A4+ Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1970 Upgraded from A Silverdale Fashions LT, FBL B+ 40 Assigned Silverdale Fashions LT, TL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Durga Metals Fund based Bk facility B- 2.5 Suspended Sri Durga Metals Unallocated limits B-/ 26 Suspended A4 Surya Agro Industries LT FB Fac D 74.5 Suspended Surya Sri Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA 3520 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 295.00 crore Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 390 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 80.00 crore Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated AA/ 11090 Reaffirmed A1+ Revised from Rs. 105.00 crore Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 28.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)