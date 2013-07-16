Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 295.5 Reaffirmed
Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit A4 30 Assigned
facility
Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Assigned
cum Buyer's Credit*
*sublimit of cash credit facility
M.M. Brothers Non-FB Fac A4 210 Assigned
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 400 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 9 Reaffirmed
Metal Closures Pvt Ltd LOC A4 343 Revised from
D
Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned
Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed
Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 60 Assigned
Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC/Buyers Credit A4 50 Assigned
Shiv Corporation LOC A4 625 Reaffirmed
Shiv Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Ship Breaking Company LOC A4 440 Reaffirmed
Shiv Ship Breaking Company Credit Exposure Limit A4 9.8 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Medicare Ltd Non FB Bk Fac: ILC/ A4+ 2.5 Assigned
FLC
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deepak Tea Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Assigned
Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed
Industrial Chemical Works CC Facility BB 20 Assigned
Lingaya'S Society TL D 300 Reaffirmed
M.M. Brothers FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 141 Assigned
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 21.5 Assigned
Metal Closures Pvt Ltd TL B- 422.3 Revised from
D
Metal Closures Pvt Ltd CC# B- 717 Revised from
D
# Rs 10 crore of CC is interchangeable to LC
Metal Closures Pvt Ltd BG B- 10 Revised from
D
Real Growth Securities Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 100 crore)
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - Metal BBB- 400* Reaffirmed
Gold Loan
*sub-limits within cash credit facility of Rs. 125 crore
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd Sub-limit against SIP BBB- 500* Reaffirmed
*sub-limits within cash credit facility of Rs. 125 crore
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based - BG BBB- 400* Reaffirmed
*sub-limits within cash credit facility of Rs. 125 crore
Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Assigned
Shiv Corporation Working Capital BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shiv Ship Breaking Company Working Capital B- 50 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Medicare Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC BB 200 Assigned
Tirupati Medicare Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BB 72.1 Assigned
Tirupati Medicare Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB 2.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
