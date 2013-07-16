Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 295.5 Reaffirmed Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit A4 30 Assigned facility Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Assigned cum Buyer's Credit* *sublimit of cash credit facility M.M. Brothers Non-FB Fac A4 210 Assigned Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 400 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 9 Reaffirmed Metal Closures Pvt Ltd LOC A4 343 Revised from D Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 60 Assigned Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC/Buyers Credit A4 50 Assigned Shiv Corporation LOC A4 625 Reaffirmed Shiv Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company LOC A4 440 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company Credit Exposure Limit A4 9.8 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd Non FB Bk Fac: ILC/ A4+ 2.5 Assigned FLC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Tea Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Assigned Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Industrial Chemical Works CC Facility BB 20 Assigned Lingaya'S Society TL D 300 Reaffirmed M.M. Brothers FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 50 Reaffirmed Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 141 Assigned Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 7.5 Assigned Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 21.5 Assigned Metal Closures Pvt Ltd TL B- 422.3 Revised from D Metal Closures Pvt Ltd CC# B- 717 Revised from D # Rs 10 crore of CC is interchangeable to LC Metal Closures Pvt Ltd BG B- 10 Revised from D Real Growth Securities Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - Metal BBB- 400* Reaffirmed Gold Loan *sub-limits within cash credit facility of Rs. 125 crore Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd Sub-limit against SIP BBB- 500* Reaffirmed *sub-limits within cash credit facility of Rs. 125 crore Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based - BG BBB- 400* Reaffirmed *sub-limits within cash credit facility of Rs. 125 crore Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Assigned Shiv Corporation Working Capital BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company Working Capital B- 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC BB 200 Assigned Tirupati Medicare Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BB 72.1 Assigned Tirupati Medicare Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB 2.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)