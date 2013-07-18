Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd Non FB Fac A3 477 Revised from A4+ Enterprising Enterprises ST, FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Enterprising Enterprises ST, non-FB Fac A4 7 Reaffirmed Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac A4 200 Upgraded from Ltd D Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 220 Assigned Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (proposed) A4 70 Assigned Kanohar Electricals Ltd NFBL A4 450 Reaffirmed Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 28.5 Assigned ILC/FLC Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 15 Assigned Inland letter of guarantee Photonix Solar Projects Pvt Ltd offgrid solar 'SP 3B'* Assigned projects *Solar Photovoltaic Rural Electrification ST Borrowing A1+ 50000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme* (enhanced from Rs. 2,500 crore) *Rs. 2,500 crore subordinate debt programme and Rs. 5,000 crore Short term borrowing programme is partof the Rs. 37,000 crore Long term / Short term borrowing programme of the corporation for 2013-14; total long term and short term borrowing utilization not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore Sarveshvar Commodities India Import LOC A4 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Satia Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A4 175 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Shakti Development Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Untied A4 50 Assigned Unitech Power Transmission Ltd Non-FBL A4 3000 re-assigned enhanced from Rs.285 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB Fac BBB- 248 Revised from / A3 BB+/ A4+ Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Bk lines BB / 1410.3 On watch with Ltd A4 developing implications Enterprising Enterprises LT, FB Fac B- 230 Assigned Enterprising Enterprises Unallocated limits B- 83 Assigned Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac C 96 Upgraded from Ltd D Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac C 265 Upgraded from Ltd D Kanohar Electricals Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd TL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Kgeyes Residency Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 375 Upgraded to BBB (Reduced from 80.0) Mandovi Casting Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 27 Assigned Rural Electrification Subordinate Debt AAA 25000 Assigned Corporation Ltd *Rs. 2,500 crore subordinate debt programme and Rs. 5,000 crore Short term borrowing programme is part of the Rs. 37,000 crore Long term / Short term borrowing programme of the corporation for 2013-14; total long term and short term borrowing utilization not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore Sarveshvar Commodities India CC/EPC BB-/ 22.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Satia Industries Ltd TL BB- 527.8 Revised from B+ Satia Industries Ltd Fund Based Working BB- 410 Revised from Capital Limits B+ Satia Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 87.2 Revised from A4 B+/ Reaffirmed Shakti Development Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 50 Assigned Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 499 Downgraded from BB+ Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 95.4 Downgraded from BB+ Shri Ram New Horizons Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 25.6 Downgraded from BB+ Unitech Power Transmission Ltd FBL BB 500 Upgraded from BB- enhanced from Rs.40 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)