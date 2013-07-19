Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LC A4 120 Reaffirmed
Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
Loxim Industries Ltd Fund Based, ST Fac A4 20 Assigned
Loxim Industries Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 143.5 Assigned
S.S Timber Traders Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Sharp Global Ltd ST Bk Fac A3+ 7900 suspended
Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 175 Reaffirmed
Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed
Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3 5 Reaffirmed
limit
Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 9 Assigned
Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 3.5 Assigned
(Proposed)
Triveni Turbine Ltd ST Non fund based A1+ 2800 Reaffirmed
Yeyo International LOC A4 100 Assigned
Yeyo International BG A4 1 Assigned
Yeyo International Bill Discounting A4 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.B. Motions Pvt. Ltd. Bk TL BB 732.9 Reaffirmed
Adino Telecom Ltd FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Adino Telecom Ltd Non-FBL B+ / 50 Reaffirmed
A4
(reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Adino Telecom Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 110 Reaffirmed
A4
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Andhra Asbestos Transport Optionally B 50 Assigned
Company convertible debenture
DM Towers FBL B- 270 suspended
Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed
Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loxim Industries Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB 320 Assigned
Loxim Industries Ltd TL BB 48.5 Assigned
Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar FBL B / 160 Assigned
A4
Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar Unallocated B / 20 Assigned
A4
Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B+ 120 suspended
Fac
Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 20 Assigned
Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd TL facility BB 57.4 Assigned
Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Bk of Guarantee BB 11.1 Assigned
facility
Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd LT Fund Based Limits BB- 73.1 Assigned
Sri Sai Basava Taraka Rama TL B 110 Assigned
Oils Pvt Ltd
Sri Sai Basava Taraka Rama Unallocated B 40 Assigned
Oils Pvt Ltd
Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 20 Assigned
Triveni Turbine Ltd LT Fund based A+ 586.9 Reaffirmed
Uno Feeds FBL BB 233.8 Assigned
Uno Feeds Non-FBL BB 2.3 Assigned
Uno Feeds Unallocated limits BB 43.9 Assigned
Yeyo International CC BB 10 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
