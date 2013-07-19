Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland / Import LC A4 120 Reaffirmed Labdhi International Pvt Ltd Inland BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd Fund Based, ST Fac A4 20 Assigned Loxim Industries Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 143.5 Assigned S.S Timber Traders Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sharp Global Ltd ST Bk Fac A3+ 7900 suspended Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 175 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3 5 Reaffirmed limit Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 9 Assigned Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 3.5 Assigned (Proposed) Triveni Turbine Ltd ST Non fund based A1+ 2800 Reaffirmed Yeyo International LOC A4 100 Assigned Yeyo International BG A4 1 Assigned Yeyo International Bill Discounting A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B. Motions Pvt. Ltd. Bk TL BB 732.9 Reaffirmed Adino Telecom Ltd FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Adino Telecom Ltd Non-FBL B+ / 50 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Adino Telecom Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 110 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Andhra Asbestos Transport Optionally B 50 Assigned Company convertible debenture DM Towers FBL B- 270 suspended Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB 320 Assigned Loxim Industries Ltd TL BB 48.5 Assigned Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar FBL B / 160 Assigned A4 Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar Unallocated B / 20 Assigned A4 Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B+ 120 suspended Fac Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 20 Assigned Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd TL facility BB 57.4 Assigned Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Bk of Guarantee BB 11.1 Assigned facility Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd LT Fund Based Limits BB- 73.1 Assigned Sri Sai Basava Taraka Rama TL B 110 Assigned Oils Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Basava Taraka Rama Unallocated B 40 Assigned Oils Pvt Ltd Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 20 Assigned Triveni Turbine Ltd LT Fund based A+ 586.9 Reaffirmed Uno Feeds FBL BB 233.8 Assigned Uno Feeds Non-FBL BB 2.3 Assigned Uno Feeds Unallocated limits BB 43.9 Assigned Yeyo International CC BB 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)