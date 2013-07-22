Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goel Jewellery Overseas Corp Non-FB Limits A4+ 67 Reaffirmed Madras Radiators And Pressings Non-fund based A4 100 Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) Fac New India Cables Trading Pvt ST, FBL (Proposed) A4+ 155 Assigned Ltd Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A3 350 suspended FB Fac Rotocast Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 15 Assigned Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 3650# Reaffirmed # - Out of the Rs. 365 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities. South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - BG A4 9 suspended Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - LOC* A4 53.1 suspended *sublimit of Term Loan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 680 suspended Coral Associates LT FBL- Overdraft B 100 Assigned Coral Associates LT Non-FBL - BG B 188.8 Assigned Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd TL A- 357 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd Unallocated A- 27 Reaffirmed Giriraj Corporation LT - Demand Loans BB- 150 Assigned Gmr Sports Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Goel Jewellery Overseas Corp FB Limits BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Indu Navayuga Infra Projects NCD A(SO) 2920 Assigned Pvt Ltd Madras Radiators And Pressings TL Fac B 381.5 Assigned Ltd Madras Radiators And Pressings FB Fac B 198.5 Assigned Ltd New India Cables Trading Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB+ 95 Assigned Ltd Pincon Spirits Ltd NCD BBB- 1000 Assigned Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 25 suspended Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 120 suspended Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT FBL- TL B 80 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Associates LT Non-FBL - BG B 156.4 Assigned Rotocast Industries Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB+ 110 Assigned Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 132 Assigned capital Fac Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A 4614.3 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC B+ 81.5 Assigned South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG B+ 0.5 Assigned South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 18 Assigned A4 Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B+ 100 suspended Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 30 suspended Utkal Realtors Pvt Ltd TL B 300 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)