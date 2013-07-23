Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 20000 Assigned (enhanced from 1,700 crore) Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd Non - FBL A2+ 82.5 Upgraded from A2 Indian Railway Finance ST borrowing programme A1+ 60000* Assigned Corporation * Enhanced from Rs 3,500 crore Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. ST debt programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kems Forgings Ltd NFBL- State Bk of A4+ 50 Assigned India Kotak Securities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Metal Coatings India Ltd LC/BG A3 40 Reaffirmed Midway Hosieries FB Fac A4 150 Assigned Oswal Cable Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 551.2 Assigned Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- A4 95 Reaffirmed EPC/FBD/PCFC*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit/ #EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 95 Reaffirmed LC/Buyer's Credit*# *Sublimit of Cash Credit/ #EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and LC- Letter of Credit Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit RK Electrical Industries Non-FBL D 140 revised from (India) Pvt Ltd A4 R.J. Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST ,NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rasayano ST Fund based - A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Foreign LOC/LOC Rasayano Proposed limits A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd NFBL- ILC/FLC/Buyer's A4 75* Reaffirmed Credit *Includes a sub limit of Rs 2 crore short term fund based facility Sterling Tapes Ltd non FB Fac A4 63.7 suspended Sunrise Containers Ltd Non-FBL A1 131.4 Reaffirmed Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd Non-FBL A4 350 Revised from A4+ United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Short- term non-fund A4 5 Reaffirmed based Versatile Engineers ST, NFBL- BG A4 0.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Spinning Mills TL Fac B- 40.3 Reaffirmed (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills FB Fac B- 82.5 Reaffirmed (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac B- 10.3 Reaffirmed (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills Unallocated limits B- / 2.2 Reaffirmed (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd A4 Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Sub-limit: FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB- / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL A+ 98.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 18.00 crore) Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL A+ 1592 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 166.20 crore) Deepak Nitrite Ltd Proposed Limits A+ / 1660 Assigned A1+ Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 232.9 Upgraded from BBB Reduced from Rs. 24.41 crore Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 110 Upgraded from BBB Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 151030 Assigned Corporation programme 2013-14 Kems Forgings Ltd FBL- State Bk of India BB 151.7 Assigned Kotak Securities Ltd LT debt programme AA 500 Reaffirmed Metal Coatings India Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 240 Assigned Oswal Cable Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 64.7 Assigned Pan Empire India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 95 Revised from B+ R.J. Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 40 Reaffirmed R.J. Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Overdraft B 40 Reaffirmed Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FB limits BB- 60 suspended RK Electrical Industries FBL D 100 revised from (India) Pvt Ltd B+ Saraf Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - TL (proposed) B+ 1530 Assigned Seth Anandram Jaipuria Fund based Bk Fac A 400 Assigned Education Society (proposed) Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore ) Sterling Tapes Ltd LT FB Fac C 81.12 suspended Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - TL A- 93.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.38 crore Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - CC A- 250 Reaffirmed Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL - External A- 100 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowing Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd FBL BB 420 Revised from BB+ Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd TL BB 31.3 Revised from BB+ Texmo Pipes And Products Ltd Unallocated limits BB 0.9 Revised from BB+ United Décor Options Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility B+ 80 Revised from BB- United Décor Options Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned United Décor Options Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B+ / 20 Assigned A4 Versatile Engineers LT, FBL - TL BB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Versatile Engineers LT, FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)