Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) Non FB Fac - ST A1 Revised from Pvt Ltd A2+ Enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore to Rs 5.32 crore Aventura Components Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 70 Suspended Engineers' Guild NFBL (BG) A4 50 Assigned Fontus Water Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Suspended Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Jayesh Electricals Ltd Non FB Fac A4 212.5 Reaffirmed Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd FB and NFB Bk Fac A4 210 Suspended Krystal Steel Manufacturing Non Fund Based - LOC A4 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Krystal Steel Manufacturing Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A2 75 Suspended Mangalore Refinery And CP programme A1+ 15000 Assigned Petrochemicals Ltd Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd Short - term, non FB A4 r 40 Reaffirmed Fac Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC A4 3 Reaffirmed Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Minera Steel Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A3 320 Reaffirmed Navdurga Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 1.6 Assigned Pricol Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 850 Upgraded from A3+ Pricol Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 12 Assigned Pricol Ltd ST non fund based A2+ Upgraded from (Sub-limit) A3+ S.P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Revised from D Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Reaffirmed Topsun Energy Ltd LOC facility A4 20 Assigned Topsun Energy Ltd BG facility A4 73.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) FB Fac - LT A Revised from Pvt Ltd A- Enhanced from Rs 5.30 crore to Rs 9.50 crore Aventura Components Pvt Ltd FBL BB 70 Suspended Bartaman Pvt Ltd Cash Credi A- 87.5 Reaffirmed Budha Motors Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 100 Assigned Budha Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 50 Assigned Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 187.5 Reaffirmed Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BBB 1812.5 Reaffirmed Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Assigned Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 80 Assigned Engineers' Guild FBL (CC) B+ 49.5 Assigned Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd LT and ST - FB & Non B+ / 2900 Assigned FB A4 Fontus Water Ltd FBL BB 80 Suspended Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Gardenia India Ltd TL B+ 350 Revised from B- India Exposition Mart Ltd TL BB 192 Reaffirmed (Positive) Jayesh Electricals Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Jayesh Electricals Ltd TL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd LT loans & WC Fac BB 48.6 Suspended K. C. Ferro & Reroling Mills LT - FB - TL B 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd K. C. Ferro & Reroling Mills LT - FB - CC B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krystal Steel Manufacturing Fund Based - CC BB 130 Suspended Pvt Ltd Krystal Steel Manufacturing Fund Based - TL BB 53.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 408 Reaffirmed (SO) Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB 415 Suspended Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Unallocated amount BBB / 60 Suspended A2 Madhucon Granites Ltd LT FBL BBB 17 Assigned Madhucon Granites Ltd LT NFBL BBB 24.1 Assigned Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL B+ 28.1 Reaffirmed Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC B+ 115 Reaffirmed Minera Steel Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 2280 Reaffirmed Navdurga Ispat Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 28.4 Assigned Navdurga Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) BB- 160 Assigned Ojas Mall Management Pvt Ltd TL BB 800 Reaffirmed Pricol Ltd TL Fac BBB 813.9 Withdrawn Pricol Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 1170 Upgraded from BBB Pricol Ltd LT / ST unallocated BBB+ 716.9 Assigned Fac / A2+ S.P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd TL B 577.5 Revised from D S.P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FBL B 42.5 Revised from D Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Topsun Energy Ltd CC facility BB- 85 Assigned Topsun Energy Ltd TL BB- 81.9 Assigned United Hotels & Properties Pvt TL B- 340 Revised from Ltd D United Hotels & Properties Pvt FBL B- 10 Revised from Ltd D Well Pack Papers & Containers LT FB Fac D 250.9 Suspended Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 