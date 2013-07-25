Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bikaji Foods International Ltd BG A1 10 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd NFBL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore) G. Khanna & Company ST: Foreign LOC A4+ 70 Assigned Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt ST: Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore) R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd Forward Cover Limits A4+ 20 Assigned Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Packaging Credit A4 20 Assigned Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase A4 20 Assigned Ltd Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 30.2 Reaffirmed Sheetal Siddhi Veg Oil Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 175 Suspended Fac Summer India Textile Mills Pvt ST - FB Fac (ST) D 540 Assigned Ltd Summer India Textile Mills Pvt ST - FB Fac - D 139.4 Assigned Ltd proposed (ST) Summer India Textile Mills Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac (ST) D 115 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 85 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.50 crore) Bcc Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 250 Downgraded from BB+ Bikaji Foods International Ltd CC A- 150 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 5 Cr) Bikaji Foods International Ltd TL A- 40 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 14 Cr) Chaitya LT & ST Scale - FBL BB / 572.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 40 Crore) Eastman Auto & Power Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL BB+ 35.6 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed G. Khanna & Company LT: CC facility BB 15 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd NCDs BB- 121.7 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd Zero Rate Debentures BB- 3.5 Assigned Polysil Irrigation Systems Pvt LT: CC facility BB 25 upgraded from Ltd B+ R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd FBL BB+ 1650 Assigned R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd TL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt TL B+ 186 Assigned Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Overdraft Facility B+ 144 Assigned Ltd Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB 145 Reaffirmed Sheetal Siddhi Veg Oil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 222.5 Suspended Summer India Textile Mills Pvt LT - TL Fac D 1429.6 Assigned Ltd Summer India Textile Mills Pvt LT - FB Fac (LT) [sub D 100 Assigned Ltd limit] Summer India Weaving And LT - TL Fac D 210 Assigned Processing Mills Pvt Ltd Toshniwal Enterprises Controls LT/ST fund BB- 170.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd based/non-fund based / A4 Bk Fac Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT/ST fund BB 1230 Suspended based/non-fund based / A4 Bk Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)