Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - Letter of A4 100 Assigned Credit Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C 322 Assigned Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C 436.3 Assigned Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG C 15 Assigned Arqube Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 55 Assigned Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 13.5 Assigned Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 51.5 Assigned Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Upgraded from BB- Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd TL BB 114.6 Upgraded from BB- I.S. Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Assigned (Enhanced for Rs. 7.0 Crores) Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 25 Assigned Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB 80 Assigned Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB 15 Assigned Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice FBL B- 80 Assigned Industries Metallica Industries Ltd TL B+ 400 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Mechanical CC B+ 4 Assigned And Electrical Engineering Industries Sri Venkateswara Mechanical BG B+/ 80 Assigned And Electrical Engineering A4 Industries Sri Venkateswara Mechanical Unallocated Limits B+/ 66 Assigned And Electrical Engineering A4 Industries Srinath Trading Company FBL - CC BB 15 Assigned Srinath Trading Company FBL - Bill Discounting BB 245 Assigned The New Testament Church Of LT loans and fund B- 182.5 Suspended Christ Society based Bk Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)