GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - Letter of A4 100 Assigned Credit Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C 322 Assigned Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C 436.3 Assigned Adi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG C 15 Assigned Arqube Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 55 Assigned Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 13.5 Assigned Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 51.5 Assigned Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Upgraded from BB- Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd TL BB 114.6 Upgraded from BB- I.S. Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Assigned (Enhanced for Rs. 7.0 Crores) Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 25 Assigned Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB 80 Assigned Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB 15 Assigned Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice FBL B- 80 Assigned Industries Metallica Industries Ltd TL B+ 400 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Mechanical CC B+ 4 Assigned And Electrical Engineering Industries Sri Venkateswara Mechanical BG B+/ 80 Assigned And Electrical Engineering A4 Industries Sri Venkateswara Mechanical Unallocated Limits B+/ 66 Assigned And Electrical Engineering A4 Industries Srinath Trading Company FBL - CC BB 15 Assigned Srinath Trading Company FBL - Bill Discounting BB 245 Assigned The New Testament Church Of LT loans and fund B- 182.5 Suspended Christ Society based Bk Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct