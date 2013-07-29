Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abil Chempharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 200 Reaffirmed ( enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore) Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST, FB limits A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Fund based facility* A4 30 Assigned Cairo International ST FBL A4 120^ Reaffirmed ^ Long term limits are interchangeable with short term limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore. The total amount shall not exceed Rs. 18.75 crore Chennai International BG A1@ 980 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd @ - rating under watch with negative implications Chvv Subba Rao BG A4 100 Assigned Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 310 Reaffirmed lines (enhanced from Rs 25 crore) Global Copper Ltd LOC / BG A4 55 Assigned Global Copper Ltd Proposed NFB Limits A4 150 Assigned Grow Well Mercantile Ltd. LOC A3 980 Assigned Nahar Industrial Enterprises Non-FBL A2+ 500 Upgraded from Ltd A2 Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit* A4 1 Suspended *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Remsons Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 7 Reaffirmed Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 300 Suspended V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd NFBL (ST) A4 7 Assigned Vita Granito Pvt Ltd LOC and BG A4 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 115.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00) B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd CC facility B 125 Assigned B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Proposed CC B 25 Assigned Cairo International LT FBL - CC B 187.5^ Reaffirmed ^ Long term limits are interchangeable with short term limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore. The total amount shall not exceed Rs. 18.75 crore Cairo International LT FBL - TL B 6 Reaffirmed Chennai International TL AA(SO) 3225 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd Chvv Subba Rao Overdraft B- 20 Assigned Chvv Subba Rao Unallocated B-/ 110 Assigned A4 Enfield Apparels Ltd FBL - TL D 198.3 Reaffirmed Enfield Apparels Ltd FBL - CC D 340 Reaffirmed Enfield Apparels Ltd FBL - Funded Interest D 102.1 Reaffirmed TL Enhanced from Rs. 4.27 crore Forum Riviera Constructions TL Fac BB 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk lines BB 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 22.5 crore) Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Interchangeable BB 90 Reaffirmed between ST and LT Bk lines (reduced from Rs 17.5 crore) Global Copper Ltd CC Facility B+ 100 Assigned Global Copper Ltd TL B+ 145 Assigned Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Non- fund based D 17.3 Assigned Mahabir Industries CC B+ 75 Assigned Mahalakhsmi Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 131.5 Suspended Mangal & Mangal LT - FB Fac BBB 125 Assigned Nahar Industrial Enterprises FBL BBB+ 13810 Upgraded from Ltd BBB Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 216.5 Suspended Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd FBL - Electronic C+ 135 Assigned Dealer Finance System Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.75 crore) Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Sona Hi Sona Jewellers CC Limits B+ 100 Assigned (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Spg Multi Trade Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Suspended The Vasista Educational Society CC B- 20 Assigned The Vasista Educational Society TL B- 196.5 Assigned The Vasista Educational Society Unallocated B- / 3.5 Assigned A4 V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd TL (LT) BB- 116.3 Assigned V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd FBL (LT) BB- 60 Assigned V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed FBL (LT) BB- 76.7 Assigned Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Vita Granito Pvt Ltd TL B 135 Assigned Vita Granito Pvt Ltd CC B 145 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.