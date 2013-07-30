Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. Harish & Co. FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Deity Fuel Energy Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3B - Assigned
Decentralized Solar
Applications
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A4 62.1* Assigned
*sublimit of Term Loan
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Assigned
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Assigned
Jindal Steel Products Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 45 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 587.5 Reaffirmed
M/S. Geeta Ispat ST, non fund based Bk A4 30 Suspended
Fac
Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4+ 80 Assigned
Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills A4+ 200 Assigned
Discounting
Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd CEL A4+ 1.4 Assigned
Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit A4+ 3.6 Assigned
P P Products Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based and A4+ 647.6 Reaffirmed
Non Fund based
Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 90 Upgraded from
A4
(enhanced from 6.50cr)
Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from
A4
(enhanced from 1.45cr)
Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd NCE A4+ 1.9 Assigned
Ramakrishna Engineering Company FB Fac D 2 Revised from
A4
Ramakrishna Engineering Company Non-FB Fac D 60 Revised from
A4
Srini Link ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned
Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT- Fund based A4+ 679.3 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Developers TL BBB- 6332 Assigned
B.P.Marine Academy grading assigned ICRA Grade - Assigned
1/ ICRA
Grade 2
Bhagwati Cold Storage CC facility B- 29.5 Assigned
Bhagwati Cold Storage TL B- 24.5 Assigned
Chouksey Entertainment Ltd TL B 58.2 Assigned
Chouksey Entertainment Ltd Unallocated B / 1.8 Assigned
A4
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Assigned
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned
Jindal Steel Products Ltd FBL - CC C+ 75 Downgraded
from B+
Jyotirmoy Education & Welfare TL D 100 Suspended
Foundation
Lumax Industries Ltd TL A- 1320.5 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd CC A- 392.5 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A- 99.5 Reaffirmed
M/S. Geeta Ispat LT FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended
Mahati Hydro Power Projects TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mahati Hydro Power Projects Non-FBL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 980.3 Revised from
BB
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]AA- 4000* Assigned
* - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore
Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA]AA- 4000* Assigned
* - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore
Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Core Programme EB1 IN/ EB1 - Reaffirmed
Management Studies MH
Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Bking Management EB1 IN/ EB1 - Reaffirmed
Management Studies Programme MH
Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Capital Markets EB1 IN/ EB1 - Reaffirmed
Management Studies Programme MH
P P Products Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd TL BB 5.2 Assigned
Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 38.7 Suspended
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 20 Assigned
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned
Puja Spintex Pvt. Ltd. FB limits BB 79.3 Suspended
Ramakrishna Engineering Company TL Fac D 55.9 Revised from
B
Ramakrishna Engineering Company FB Fac D 15 Revised from
B
Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.6 Reaffirmed
Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Srini Link TL BB 17.3 Suspended
Srini Link FB Fac BB 70 Suspended
Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB- 800 Upgraded from
/ A3 BB+/
A4+
(Enhanced from Rs. 30 crore)
Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT- Fund based BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)