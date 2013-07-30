Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. Harish & Co. FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Deity Fuel Energy Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3B - Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A4 62.1* Assigned *sublimit of Term Loan Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Assigned Jindal Steel Products Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 45 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 587.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Geeta Ispat ST, non fund based Bk A4 30 Suspended Fac Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4+ 80 Assigned Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills A4+ 200 Assigned Discounting Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd CEL A4+ 1.4 Assigned Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit A4+ 3.6 Assigned P P Products Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based and A4+ 647.6 Reaffirmed Non Fund based Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 90 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from 6.50cr) Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from 1.45cr) Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd NCE A4+ 1.9 Assigned Ramakrishna Engineering Company FB Fac D 2 Revised from A4 Ramakrishna Engineering Company Non-FB Fac D 60 Revised from A4 Srini Link ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT- Fund based A4+ 679.3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Developers TL BBB- 6332 Assigned B.P.Marine Academy grading assigned ICRA Grade - Assigned 1/ ICRA Grade 2 Bhagwati Cold Storage CC facility B- 29.5 Assigned Bhagwati Cold Storage TL B- 24.5 Assigned Chouksey Entertainment Ltd TL B 58.2 Assigned Chouksey Entertainment Ltd Unallocated B / 1.8 Assigned A4 Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned Jindal Steel Products Ltd FBL - CC C+ 75 Downgraded from B+ Jyotirmoy Education & Welfare TL D 100 Suspended Foundation Lumax Industries Ltd TL A- 1320.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd CC A- 392.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A- 99.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Geeta Ispat LT FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended Mahati Hydro Power Projects TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahati Hydro Power Projects Non-FBL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 980.3 Revised from BB Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]AA- 4000* Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA]AA- 4000* Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 400 crore Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Core Programme EB1 IN/ EB1 - Reaffirmed Management Studies MH Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Bking Management EB1 IN/ EB1 - Reaffirmed Management Studies Programme MH Narsee Monjee Institute Of MBA Capital Markets EB1 IN/ EB1 - Reaffirmed Management Studies Programme MH P P Products Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd TL BB 5.2 Assigned Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 38.7 Suspended Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 20 Assigned Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned Puja Spintex Pvt. Ltd. FB limits BB 79.3 Suspended Ramakrishna Engineering Company TL Fac D 55.9 Revised from B Ramakrishna Engineering Company FB Fac D 15 Revised from B Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.6 Reaffirmed Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Srini Link TL BB 17.3 Suspended Srini Link FB Fac BB 70 Suspended Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB- 800 Upgraded from / A3 BB+/ A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 30 crore) Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT- Fund based BB+ 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)