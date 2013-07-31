Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST: Non-FB Fac A4 18.4 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Jaina Marketing & Associates Non-FB Fac A1 3350 Upgraded from A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 250 Upgraded from A2+ Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 40 Upgraded from D National Cooperative CP A1+ 8000 Assigned Development Corporation ^ Enhanced from Rs 600 crore to Rs 800 crore State Bank Of India CDs Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Finance Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Tide Water Oil Company (India) Non FB Fac - LC/BG A1+ 475 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- State Bank Of India Term Deposit MAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT: TL Fac B- 131 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT: CC B- 200 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 500 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 25000 Assigned Indag Rubber Ltd FBL A+ 145 Reaffirmed Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd TL B 11.5 Assigned Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B 49 Assigned Ishmeet Forgings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 24.5 Assigned Jaina Marketing & Associates FB Fac A- 1250 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 85.0 crore) Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 350 Upgraded from BBB+ Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd TL Fac B 81.4 Upgraded from D Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT - FB Fac B 35 Upgraded from D Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2200 Assigned M/S Trans Conduct India FBL (CC) B 50 Reaffirmed M/S Trans Conduct India Non-FBL (BG) B 10 Reaffirmed Maa Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 95 Assigned Maa Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - WC TL D 88.4 Assigned Maa Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LC / BG D 5 Assigned Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 85 Assigned Satkar Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BBB- 95 Assigned Space Gold Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 300 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Programme (erstwhile State Bk of Indore) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 4250 Reaffirmed Programme (erstwhile State Bk of Saurashtra) Tide Water Oil Company (India) FB Fac - CC AA- 575 Reaffirmed Ltd TVS Infrastructure Ltd TL A 330 Upgraded to A- Reduced from Rs. 35.0 crore TVS Infrastructure Ltd FBL A 40 Upgraded to A- Enhanced from Rs. 2.0 crore Umang Dairies Ltd CC Limits BB+ 50 Upgraded to BB Umang Dairies Ltd Long-TL BB+ 50 Upgraded to BB Umang Dairies Ltd Un-Allocated BB+ 90 Upgraded to BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)