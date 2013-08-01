Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd NFBL A2+ 250 Assigned (SO) Arcotech Ltd Non-FBL A3 950 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 20.0 crore) Kalthia Power India Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B* Assigned projects * SI (Photo Voltaic) Primo Pick N Pack Ltd FBL A4 65 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd-Cement Non-FBL A2 1600 Downgraded Division from A1 Prism Cement Ltd-Rmc Division FBL** A2 400 Downgraded from A1 ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore Prism Cement Ltd-Rmc Division Non-FBL A2 220 Downgraded from A1 Prism Cement Ltd-Tbk Division Non-FBL* A2 1100 Downgraded from A1 *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd-Tbk Division ST Loan A2 500 Downgraded from A1 Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Steelite Engineering Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Superpower Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar PV SP 3C Assigned projects Superpower Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned Thermal projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd TL A- 4250 Assigned (SO) Adhunik Cement Ltd FBL A- 500 Assigned (SO) Adhunik Cement Ltd Proposed FBL A- 1000 Assigned (SO) Arcotech Ltd FBL BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 62.5 crore) Bharath Reddy Educational FBL - TL B+ 53 Assigned Society Bharath Reddy Educational Proposed limits B+ 2 Assigned Society Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran TL B+ 99 Assigned Charitable Trust Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2695.9 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd Gmr Jadcherla Expressways Ltd FB Fac (TL) A 3046.7 Reaffirmed Gmr Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt LT Debt BBB- 4630.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Technologies Ltd Secured Debentures AA+ 3300 Withdrawn Programme (Tranche 1) Primo Pick N Pack Ltd FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd-Cement NCD A- 1250 Downgraded Division from A Prism Cement Ltd-Cement TL A- 7500 Downgraded Division from A Prism Cement Ltd-Cement FBL A- 1750 Downgraded Division from A Prism Cement Ltd-Rmc Division NCD A- 1000 Downgraded from A Prism Cement Ltd-Rmc Division TL A- 1204.8 Downgraded from A Prism Cement Ltd-Rmc Division FBL** A- 400 Downgraded from A ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore Prism Cement Ltd-Tbk Division NCD A- 1500 Downgraded from A Prism Cement Ltd-Tbk Division TL A- 1900 Downgraded from A Prism Cement Ltd-Tbk Division FBL A- 1229.1 Downgraded from A Prism Cement Ltd-Tbk Division Non-FBL* A- 1100 Downgraded from A *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore. Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 3680 Reaffirmed Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd FB and NFB limits BBB- 970 Reaffirmed / A3 Rcl Cv And Car Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed 41344 (SO)! ! The rating is conditional, pending the fulfilment of certain conditions under the structure

Reliance Capital Ltd- Irt-2 PTC AAA Reaffirmed (Sep-12) (SO) Reliance Capital Ltd -Irt-4 PTC AAA Reaffirmed (Dec 12) (SO) Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL D 79.3 Retained Reduced from Rs 8.77 Cr Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits* D 33.4 Retained (Enhanced from Rs 2.50 Cr)*Rated on both long-term and short-term scale

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 