Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Motors Ltd Non FB Fac A1 245 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST FBL* A2+ 208 Reaffirmed *The fund based limit includes Rs. 8.5 Crore which can be used as Cash Credit/ Export PC/ PSFC. There is 100% interchangeability amongst the facilities and the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 8.50 Crore Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed BLA Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 25 Revised from A2+ S&IB Services Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - BG A2 80# Reaffirmed # earlier unallocated non fund based limit of Rs. 3.00 crore has been converted into the non-fund based limit Star Rays ST FBL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Hotels (West) Ltd NCD programme BB+ 632.5* Downgraded from BBB- *reduced from Rs. 100 crore. Balance amount repaid Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 904.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 90.5 earlier) Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajaj Motors Ltd Unallocated ICRA]A+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd TL A- 46.5 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd LT FBL* A- 95 Reaffirmed *The fund based limit includes Rs. 8.5 Crore which can be used as Cash Credit/ Export PC/ PSFC. There is 100% interchangeability amongst the facilities and the total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 8.50 Crore Balmer Lawrie-Van Leer Ltd LT non-FBL A- 10 Reaffirmed BLA Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits BBB 145 Revised from BBB+ BLA Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ - Withdrawn Keshri Export Fund Based Working BBB- 590 Assigned/ Capital Limits / A3 Reaffirmed Keshri Export Non Fund Based BBB- 36.7 Assigned/ Working Capital Limits/ A3 Reaffirmed S&IB Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non FBL - BBB+ 9 Assigned Untied limit / A2 S&IB Services Pvt Ltd FBL - Overdraft BBB+* 91 Upgraded from BBB (revised from Rs. 6.70 crore earlier) * out of the earlier unallocated fund based limit of Rs. 3.30 crore, Rs. 2.40 crore has been converted into the fund based limit Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC D 77.5 Assigned Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd TL D 55.5 Assigned Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd NFBL D 60 Assigned Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 57 Assigned Yashoda Hospital And Research TL BBB- 285.2 Upgraded from Centre Ltd BB+ Yashoda Hospital And Research CC BBB- 175 Upgraded from Centre Ltd BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)