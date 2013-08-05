Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Addi Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned International Cylinders Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 150 Assigned Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs. 0.45 crore] Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4+ 2 Assigned (BG) Revised from Rs. 0.00 crore Padmasri Rice Mill ST NFBL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Salaxmi Distributors CC A4 30 Suspended Samruddha Resources Ltd ST FB sub-limit BB- 300* Revised from B+ *Sub-limit of Rs. 30.00 crore long-term fund-based limit Samruddha Resources Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Satyam Enterprises ST FB Limits A3 1440 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from 120cr) Satyam Enterprises ST Non-FBL A3 20 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from 0.05cr) United Rubber Industries ST, FB Fac D 55* Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd A4 enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) *- Rs. 5.50 crore short-term, fund based facilities are sub-limit of Rs. 16.50 crore long-term, fund based facilities with combined utilization limit of Rs. 16.50 crore United Rubber Industries ST, non-FB Fac D 55 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd A4 (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 90 Revised from A3+ Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt ST Fund Based A2 3900 Revised from Ltd A2+ Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Non Fund Based A2 498.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Addi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Assigned Delhi Airport Metro Express Rupee TL BB(SO) 15085 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A(SO) Delhi Airport Metro Express External Commercial BB(SO) 1060 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Borrowing from A(SO) Gayatri Sri Narayana Swamy LT FBL B- 100 Assigned Ginning Mill International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 60 Assigned International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Stand-by Line of BB+ 5 Assigned Credit International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Long-TL (Vehicle BB+ 1 Assigned Loans) Jagdambay Cotspin Ltd CC Limits B 50 Assigned Jagdambay Cotspin Ltd Long-TL B 150 Assigned Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits B 139.1 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs. 11.99 crore] Kamakshi Cotton Industries LT FBL B 185 Reaffirmed Ginning & Pressing Unit Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd LT - CC BB 170 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 20.40 crore Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 65.8 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 9.60 crore Kothari Auto Link Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 62.2 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 0.00 crore Manmeet Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B 150 Assigned Manmeet Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B 40.6 Assigned Padmasri Rice Mill LT FBL B 249.7 Reaffirmed Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.50 crore) Samruddha Resources Ltd LT FB Limit BB- 300 Revised from B+ Satyam Enterprises TL BB+ - Withdrawn (reduced from 1.95) Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 58 Assigned United Rubber Industries Long-TL D 50.8 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BB- (enhanced from Rs. 4.08 crore) United Rubber Industries LT, FB Fac D 165 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BB- (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 13.8 Revised from BBB Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 100 Revised from BBB Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB+ 2 Revised from BBB Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 44.3 Revised from BBB Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 185.2 Reaffirmed Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Vasant Chemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 17.3 Reaffirmed / A3 Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt TL BBB 4895.3 Revised from Ltd BBB + Enhanced from Rs. 398.00 crore Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt CC BBB 2390 Revised from Ltd BBB + Enhanced from Rs. 148.75 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)