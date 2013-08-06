Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arken Solution Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B* - Assigned projects * Solar Photovoltaic Chawla Sons FBL Buyer's Credit A4 35 Assigned (Sub-Limit of CC) Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A1 320 Reaffirmed Enhance from Rs 16.20 Crore Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL A1 5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 5.50 Crore Design Creation ST Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8 crore) Kamman Corporation ST, non fund based A3 60 Suspended sub limits Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 30 Reaffirmed Nature 2 Nature Ecosystem Pvt off-grid solar 'SP 3B'* Assigned Ltd projects * Solar Photovoltaic Premier Industrial Corporation ST, non fund based A3 265 Suspended Ltd sub limits Sankalp Engineering & Services ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 73.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility (reduced from Rs.8.11 crore) Sankalp Engineering & Services ST Fund Based A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sub-Limits* (enhanced from Rs.55.00 crore) Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A1 1500 Revised from A1+ Sps Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 225 Reaffirmed lines Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 25000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1,750 crore) Uv Boards Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed Whiteness (Proprietorship Of off-grid solar 'SP 3B'* Assigned Mr Prem Kumar) projects * Solar Photovoltaic LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chawla Sons FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan A- 75.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 14.56 Crore Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A- 130 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 16.80 Crore Design Creation LT FBL BB 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12 crore) East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30250 Reaffirmed East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd Non-fund based B+ 4400 Reaffirmed Harsh Enterprises FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation FB Fac BBB- 80 Suspended Kamman Corporation proposed limits BBB-/ 70 Suspended A3 Nandhi Dall Mills TL Fac C 15 Downgraded from B+ Nandhi Dall Mills FB Fac C 775 Downgraded from B+ Nandhi Dall Mills Unallocated limits C 7.2 Downgraded / A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed Premier Industrial Corporation LT loans & working BBB- 419.9 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Premier Industrial Corporation proposed limits BBB- 80.1 Suspended Ltd / A3 Sankalp Engineering & Services LT FBL BB 800 revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ (enhanced from Rs.55.00 crore) Sankalp Engineering & Services TL BB 142.4 revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ (reduced from Rs.15.70 crore) Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 15000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Assigned Programme Tvscsl Two Wheeler Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AA+ Retained D.A. Mar-12 (SO) Uv Boards Ltd TL BB 5 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.