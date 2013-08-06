Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arken Solution Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B* - Assigned
projects
* Solar Photovoltaic
Chawla Sons FBL Buyer's Credit A4 35 Assigned
(Sub-Limit of CC)
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A1 320 Reaffirmed
Enhance from Rs 16.20 Crore
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 5.50 Crore
Design Creation ST Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8 crore)
Kamman Corporation ST, non fund based A3 60 Suspended
sub limits
Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed
Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 30 Reaffirmed
Nature 2 Nature Ecosystem Pvt off-grid solar 'SP 3B'* Assigned
Ltd projects
* Solar Photovoltaic
Premier Industrial Corporation ST, non fund based A3 265 Suspended
Ltd sub limits
Sankalp Engineering & Services ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 73.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Facility
(reduced from Rs.8.11 crore)
Sankalp Engineering & Services ST Fund Based A4+ 800 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Sub-Limits*
(enhanced from Rs.55.00 crore)
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CP A1 1500 Revised from
A1+
Sps Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 225 Reaffirmed
lines
Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 25000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 1,750 crore)
Uv Boards Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed
Whiteness (Proprietorship Of off-grid solar 'SP 3B'* Assigned
Mr Prem Kumar) projects
* Solar Photovoltaic
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chawla Sons FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan A- 75.6 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 14.56 Crore
Chowgule Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 16.80 Crore
Design Creation LT FBL BB 160 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 12 crore)
East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30250 Reaffirmed
East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd Non-fund based B+ 4400 Reaffirmed
Harsh Enterprises FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Kamman Corporation FB Fac BBB- 80 Suspended
Kamman Corporation proposed limits BBB-/ 70 Suspended
A3
Nandhi Dall Mills TL Fac C 15 Downgraded
from B+
Nandhi Dall Mills FB Fac C 775 Downgraded
from B+
Nandhi Dall Mills Unallocated limits C 7.2 Downgraded
/ A4 from B+
/ Reaffirmed
Premier Industrial Corporation LT loans & working BBB- 419.9 Suspended
Ltd capital Fac
Premier Industrial Corporation proposed limits BBB- 80.1 Suspended
Ltd / A3
Sankalp Engineering & Services LT FBL BB 800 revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
(enhanced from Rs.55.00 crore)
Sankalp Engineering & Services TL BB 142.4 revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
(reduced from Rs.15.70 crore)
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 15000 Assigned
Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Assigned
Programme
Tvscsl Two Wheeler Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AA+ Retained
D.A. Mar-12 (SO)
Uv Boards Ltd TL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Uv Boards Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed
