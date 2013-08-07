Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Engines Ltd Non-FBL A2 550 Suspended Dwarka Das Seth International Non Fund Based A3 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Halonix Ltd ST FBL A4 838# Halonix Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 275# International Seaports non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 190 Reaffirmed (Haldia) Pvt Ltd M/S M.G. Hussain BG A4 20 Assigned Nilos India Pvt Ltd ST Scale -ST loans A4 5 Assigned (SBI) Nilos India Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non FB Fac A4 25 Assigned (SBI) Nilos India Pvt Ltd ST Scale-Proposed A4 25 Assigned Limits Noble Natural Resources India ST Fund A1 2050 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Based/Non-Fund Based Noble Resources And Trading ST Fund Based/ A1 2050 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd NFBL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed RGTL Industries Ltd Standby Line of Credit A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ RGTL Industries Ltd NFBL A3 10 Upgraded from A4+ SR Constructions NFBL A4 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Engines Ltd FBL BBB 358 Suspended Continental Engines Ltd TL Fac BBB 702 Suspended Diamond Hut (India) Pvt Ltd FBL B 1000 Suspended Diamount Jewels Pvt Ltd FBL B 700 Suspended Dwarka Das Seth International Fund Based Facility BBB- 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT: TL B 62 Reaffirmed Eagle Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B 40 Reaffirmed Halonix Ltd LT FBL BB 813# International Seaports TL Fac BBB+ 511 Reaffirmed (Haldia) Pvt Ltd Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 180 Assigned M/S M.G. Hussain TL B 3 Assigned M/S M.G. Hussain Overdraft (optionally B 30 Assigned convertible debenture) M/S M.G. Hussain Unallocated B 8.6 Assigned M/S Ram Sarup Ram Niwas CC B 100 Assigned Nilos India Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac BB 25 Assigned (SBI) *Calculated at USD/INR of 60.00. All these limits are interchangeable with NNRI such that the total exposure of the two entities should not exceed Rs 1000.0 Cr Nilos India Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Proposed BB 55 Assigned limits Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST FB Fac A / 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1 Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A / 5150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits A1 Noble Resources And Trading LT/ST FB Fac A / 1000 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd A1 Noble Resources And Trading LT/ST Unallocated A / 5150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd limits A1 Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 1.6 Assigned Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG B+ 10 Assigned Pandit Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 3.4 Assigned A4 Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd TL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 55 Reaffirmed RGTL Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 530 Upgraded from BB+ RGTL Industries Ltd TL BBB- 224.4 Upgraded from BB+ RGTL Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB- 11.6 Upgraded from BB+ Sarawagi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 83.8 Assigned Shri Bankey Bihari Pipes Ltd Bk Fac D 510 Suspended Southern Motorcycles Punjab National Bk - BB 115 Revised from FBL BB- Southern Motorcycles FBL - Proposed BB 45 Revised from BB- SR Constructions FBL B 178 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.06CR) SR Constructions Unallocated B 2 Reaffirmed SRK Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB- 320 Revised from B+ SRK Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB- 50 Revised from B+ SRK Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 30 Revised from B+ Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi FBL-TL BB 3225 Reaffirmed Infrastructure -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.