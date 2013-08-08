Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Letter of A3 5 Assigned Guarantee) Archies Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 15 Upgraded from A4+ Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 70 Upgraded from A4+ Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Fund/NFBL A3 40 Upgraded from A4+ HCIL Comtel Ltd FBL A1(SO) 60 Reaffirmed HCIL Comtel Ltd Non-FBL A1(SO) 370 Reaffirmed HCIL Comtel Ltd Unallocated fund A2 80 Reaffirmed based/NFBL Hughes Communication India Ltd FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Non-FBL A1 1135 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Unallocated Bk limits A1 65 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd NFBL A2 275 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd Unallocated Bk limits A2 125 Reaffirmed Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Non FB Fac A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/STD Programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL (PC) A4 36.5 assigned Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL (FCL) A4 20 Assigned FCL of Rs. 2.00 crore is a sub-limit within Packing Credit of Rs. 3.65 crore Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL (LG) A4 1 assigned Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL (LC) A4 5 Assigned Metallurgical Products (India) ST proposed Bk limits A4 65 assigned Pvt Ltd Metzeler Automotive Profiles NFBL A1 95 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL - BG A4 27 Suspended Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL - Foreign A4 76.4 Suspended LOC* *Sublimit of term loan Sidharth Construction & Non FBL - BG A3 100 Reaffirmed Trading Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 150 assigned Agarwal Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL ( TL) BBB- 15.3 assigned Anand Enterprise CC B 80 Assigned Archies Ltd FBL A 300 Reaffirmed Archies Ltd NFBL A 30 Reaffirmed Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.00cr earlier) Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.00cr earlier) Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed (reduced from 102.00cr earlier) Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 197.3 Upgraded from BB+ Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 65 Upgraded from BB+ Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD - 2750 Withdrawn Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, TL BB+ 6850 Revised from BBB- Hyderabad Institute Of FBL (TL) BBB 550.8 Upgraded from Oncology Pvt Ltd BBB- Hyderabad Institute Of FBL (CC) BBB 30 Upgraded from Oncology Pvt Ltd BBB- Hyderabad Institute Of Unallocated BBB 96.2 Upgraded from Oncology Pvt Ltd BBB- Kyungshin Industrial Motherson FB Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Proposed FB Fac AA- 262.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL (CC) BB- 51.5 Assigned Metallurgical Products (India) TL BB- 85 assigned Pvt Ltd Metzeler Automotive Profiles CC A- 80 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from A Paramount Residency Pvt Ltd Unallocated TL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL D 1000 Revised from BB Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Phoenix Infocity Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 1200 Withdrawn Raigarh Champa Rail TL BBB- 9900 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B+ 180 Suspended Shree Bhageshweri Papers Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 480 Suspended A4+ Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - TL Fac BB- 47.3 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd B+ Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - FB Fac BB- 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd B+ Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles LT - Proposed Fac BB- 12.7 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 