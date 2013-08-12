Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based A4 45 Suspended Packing Credit Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based FDBP A4 25 Suspended Facility* *FDBP facility of Rs. 2.50 crore includes Letter of Credit (LC) facility of Rs. 0.50 cror Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 75 Suspended Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Suspended Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose ST, non-FB limits A3 25 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Fac. A1 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Fac A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP A1 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jagatjit Industries Non-FBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A3 4250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 300.00 crore) K N Diamond ST Scale - FBL A4 Reaffirmed La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 83.8 Reaffirmed Mil Controls Ltd ST Scale : LC A1+ 100 Assigned N. K. Proteins Ltd ST fund based/ A4+ 1100 @ non-fund based limits Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 25000 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Suspended Prakash Oils Ltd LOC A4+ 420 Assigned Roshvil Enterprises non FB Bk facility A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acalmar Oils & Fats Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 2280 Withdrawn / A3 Adityapur City Centre Hotel FBL - TL B+ 463.4** Assigned Pvt Ltd ** Proposed Limits Delta Technology And FBL (TL) BB+ 45.7* Upgraded from Management Services Pvt Ltd BB (Stable) *outstanding amount of the Rs. 9.0 crore term loan as on 31st March 2013 Delta Technology And FBL (CC) BB+ 10 Upgraded from Management Services Pvt Ltd BB (Stable) Delta Technology And Unallocated BB+ 44.3 Upgraded from Management Services Pvt Ltd BB (Stable) Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd fund based BB- 40 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure TL BBB- 3750 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A1 A(SO) 143 Reaffirmed Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool I) Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A2 BB(SO) 15.9 Reaffirmed Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool I) Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A A(SO) 312.3 Reaffirmed Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool Ii) Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A A(SO) 225.2 Reaffirmed Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool Iii) Erode Steels Fund based facility B+ 125 Assigned Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose TL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose LT, FB limits BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A 347.9 Assigned -(SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 39.2 Assigned +(SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 115 Revised from non-FBL B+ Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 25 Revised from A4 Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB limits A 2200 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Fac. A 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD A 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jagatjit Industries FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Jagatjit Industries TL BB+ 686.8 Reaffirmed Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL BBB- 34680.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3268.01 crore) Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd FB Fac-CC BBB- 5350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 360.00 crore) K N Diamond LT Scale - FBL BB- Withdrawn La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 123.7 Reaffirmed La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 368 Reaffirmed Mil Controls Ltd LT Scale: Fund based AA 50 Assigned Mil Controls Ltd LT Scale: BG AA 300 Assigned N. K. Proteins Ltd LT FBL BB+ 745 @ Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 135 Suspended Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB+ 165 Assigned Prakash Oils Ltd Proposed Limits BB+/ 265 Assigned A4+ Rajshri Packagers Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 2130 Withdrawn A3 Roger Power Technologies Pvt Fund Based - TL B+ 92.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Roger Power Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Roger Power Technologies Pvt Fund Based - Untied B+ 57.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Roshvil Enterprises fund based Bk facility BB- 240 Withdrawn Sical Logistics Ltd NCD BBB- 1000 Assigned Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-FB Fac A+ 340 Reaffirmed Turbomachinery Engineering TL D 350 Assigned Industries Ltd Turbomachinery Engineering CC D 250 Assigned Industries Ltd Turbomachinery Engineering LOC D 100 Assigned Industries Ltd Turbomachinery Engineering BG D 50 Assigned Industries Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 