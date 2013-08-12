Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based A4 45 Suspended
Packing Credit
Bhavani Sea Foods ST Fund Based FDBP A4 25 Suspended
Facility*
*FDBP facility of Rs. 2.50 crore includes Letter of Credit (LC) facility of Rs. 0.50 cror
Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 75 Suspended
Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Suspended
Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose ST, non-FB limits A3 25 Reaffirmed
Services (India) Pvt Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Fac. A1 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Fac A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks CP A1 4000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jagatjit Industries Non-FBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Non fund based ST Fac A3 4250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 300.00 crore)
K N Diamond ST Scale - FBL A4 Reaffirmed
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 83.8 Reaffirmed
Mil Controls Ltd ST Scale : LC A1+ 100 Assigned
N. K. Proteins Ltd ST fund based/ A4+ 1100 @
non-fund based limits
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Suspended
Prakash Oils Ltd LOC A4+ 420 Assigned
Roshvil Enterprises non FB Bk facility A4 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acalmar Oils & Fats Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 2280 Withdrawn
/ A3
Adityapur City Centre Hotel FBL - TL B+ 463.4** Assigned
Pvt Ltd
** Proposed Limits
Delta Technology And FBL (TL) BB+ 45.7* Upgraded from
Management Services Pvt Ltd BB
(Stable)
*outstanding amount of the Rs. 9.0 crore term loan as on 31st March 2013
Delta Technology And FBL (CC) BB+ 10 Upgraded from
Management Services Pvt Ltd BB
(Stable)
Delta Technology And Unallocated BB+ 44.3 Upgraded from
Management Services Pvt Ltd BB
(Stable)
Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd fund based BB- 40 Suspended
(sub-limit) Fac
Divyasree Nsl Infrastructure TL BBB- 3750 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (SO)
Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A1 A(SO) 143 Reaffirmed
Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool I)
Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A2 BB(SO) 15.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool I)
Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A A(SO) 312.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool Ii)
Electronica Finance Ltd - Mse PTC Series A A(SO) 225.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Pool Trust-I (Mse Pool
Iii)
Erode Steels Fund based facility B+ 125 Assigned
Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose TL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed
Services (India) Pvt Ltd
Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose LT, FB limits BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Services (India) Pvt Ltd
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A 347.9 Assigned
-(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 39.2 Assigned
+(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 115 Revised from
non-FBL B+
Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 25 Revised from
A4
Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB limits A 2200 Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks FB Fac. A 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD A 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jagatjit Industries FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Jagatjit Industries TL BB+ 686.8 Reaffirmed
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL BBB- 34680.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.3268.01 crore)
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd FB Fac-CC BBB- 5350 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 360.00 crore)
K N Diamond LT Scale - FBL BB- Withdrawn
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 123.7 Reaffirmed
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 368 Reaffirmed
Mil Controls Ltd LT Scale: Fund based AA 50 Assigned
Mil Controls Ltd LT Scale: BG AA 300 Assigned
N. K. Proteins Ltd LT FBL BB+ 745 @
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Pinnacle Biomed Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 135 Suspended
Prakash Oils Ltd CC BB+ 165 Assigned
Prakash Oils Ltd Proposed Limits BB+/ 265 Assigned
A4+
Rajshri Packagers Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 2130 Withdrawn
A3
Roger Power Technologies Pvt Fund Based - TL B+ 92.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Roger Power Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Roger Power Technologies Pvt Fund Based - Untied B+ 57.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Roshvil Enterprises fund based Bk facility BB- 240 Withdrawn
Sical Logistics Ltd NCD BBB- 1000 Assigned
Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 30 Reaffirmed
Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-FB Fac A+ 340 Reaffirmed
Turbomachinery Engineering TL D 350 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Turbomachinery Engineering CC D 250 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Turbomachinery Engineering LOC D 100 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Turbomachinery Engineering BG D 50 Assigned
Industries Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
