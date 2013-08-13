Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Enterprise ST FB Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Bhadiyadra Gems ST fund based, A4+ 150 Suspended non-fund based and proposed Fac Centric Steel Ltd ST non-FBL A4 - Withdrawn Concept Clothing ST FBL A4 86 Reaffirmed Indian Mfi Trust Series Iv PTC Series A1 A1 - Revised from (Imts Iv) (SO) A2(SO) Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 62.0 crore) Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A1 100 Reaffirmed K.S. Impex Ltd FB, ST Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Limit Non Fund Based A3+ 175 Reaffirmed Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt FBL A4 50 assigned Ltd Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt Non-FBL A4 5 assigned Ltd Lahoti Overseas Ltd ST FBL (EPC / PCFC/ A3+ 633.6 Assigned EBD/ FDBP/ FUDBP) Lahoti Overseas Ltd ST FBL (FUBD / FBP) A3+ 70* Assigned *Sub limits within the ST Fund Based Limit of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC from ICICI Bank Lahoti Overseas Ltd ST FBL (PCFC) A3+ 70* Assigned *Sub limits within the ST Fund Based Limit of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC from ICICI Bank Lahoti Overseas Ltd ST FBL (PSCFC) A3+ 70* Assigned *Sub limits within the ST Fund Based Limit of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC from ICICI Bank Lahoti Overseas Ltd ST NFBL (Import LC, A3+ 25 Assigned sub limit within the ST scale FBL of Rs. 7.00 crore of EPC) Lahoti Overseas Ltd ST Scale NFBL (Inland A3+ 90 Assigned LC, sub limit within the TL of Rs. 11.43 crore) Lahoti Overseas Ltd Proposed Limits A3+ 26.6 Assigned Rushil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac* A4 593.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 58.1CR)/ *Short term non fund based limits (LC) of Rs. 59.31 crore include Rs. 1.31 crore worth Credit Exposure Limit Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 30 Upgraded from A4 Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales ST Non FBL-BG A4 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Suncity Art Exporters Bk lines A3 85 Withdrawn Vayhan Coffee Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarna Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC B 300 assigned Cauvery Medical Center Ltd TL D 740 Reaffirmed Centric Steel Ltd LT FB limits BB- 130 Revised from B- Centric Steel Ltd TL BB- 20 Revised from B- Concept Clothing LT FBL BB 30.6 Upgraded from BB- Concept Clothing Unallocated BB 33.4 Upgraded from BB- Elpis Ifmr Capital 2013 (Elpis) PTC Series A1 AA- - Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Elpis Ifmr Capital 2013 (Elpis) PTC Series A2 BBB+ - Revised from (SO) BBB- Gautham Jahnavi Constructions FBL C+ 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd D Gautham Jahnavi Constructions NFBL C+ 90 Revised from Pvt Ltd D HB Estate Developers Ltd FB Fac BB 1500 Upgraded from D IFMR Capital Mosec XVI (Mosec PTC Series A2 BBB+ - Revised from XVI) (SO) BB+(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec XX (Mosec PTC Series A1 AA- - Revised from XX) (SO) A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec XX (Mosec PTC Series A2 BB - Revised from XX) (SO) B+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec XXI (Mosec PTC Series A1 AA- - Revised from XXI) (SO) A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec XXI (Mosec PTC Series A2 BB- - Revised from XXI) (SO) B+(SO) Iskrupa Mall Management TL from Indian BB 1500 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Overseas Bk Iskrupa Mall Management TL from Axis Bk BB 500 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Limited Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 2643 Suspended Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A / 2500 Reaffirmed A1 *JSTIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities/ (enhanced from Rs 148.0 crore) Kamdhenu Ispat Limit Working Capital Limits BBB 872.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 72.0CR) Kamdhenu Ispat Limit TL BBB 52.2 Reaffirmed Keystone Lifespaces Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL BB- 190 assigned Lahoti Overseas Ltd LT FBL (CC/EPC/PCFC) BBB 50 Assigned Lahoti Overseas Ltd LT FB Limits (TL) BBB 114.8 Assigned Nextgen Printers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 112.5 Upgraded from BB- Nextgen Printers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 55 Upgraded from BB- Nuway Organic Naturals India TL B- 250 Upgraded from Ltd D Nuway Organic Naturals India FB, LT Fac B- 33.7 Upgraded from Ltd D Rushil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 74 Reaffirmed Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 822.8 Upgraded from BB+ Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products FBL BB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales LT FBL-CC BB 275 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Aurobindo Institute Of FBL B+ 610 Assigned Medical Sciences Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Non-FBL B+ 390 Assigned Medical Sciences Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 30 assigned Tirumala Finetex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 48.4 assigned Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT FBL C+ 470.2 Upgraded from D Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Non-FBL C+ 2.5 Upgraded from D Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ 134.8 Upgraded from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.