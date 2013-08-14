Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barclays Securities (India) ST Debt Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chanvim Engineering (India) ST, fund based / A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Non-FBL
Elegant Overseas FBL A4 170 assigned
Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG) A4 3.6 Suspended
Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4 80 Revised from
A4+
Rmp Bearings Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 1 Suspended
Inland LOC
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 243 Upgraded from
A2+
Sri Veera Venkata ST, non FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended
Satyanarayana Rice Mill
Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- ST A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
The State Trading Corporation Non-FBL A4 40000 Reaffirmed
Of India Ltd
Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd LOC A4 210 Reaffirmed
Amgoorie India Ltd FBL* A+/ 50 Reaffirmed
A1+
* AIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chanvim Engineering (India) LT, FB limits BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Chanvim Engineering (India) TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Cobb Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 200 assigned
Color Copi Ltd FBL - CC D 200 Downgraded
from BB+
Color Copi Ltd FBL - TL D 644.4 Downgraded
from BB+
Elegant Overseas Non-FBL B+ 2.5 assigned
G.S. Malls Pvt. Ltd Bk TL BB- 700 Reaffirmed
Goodricke Group Ltd FBL* AA- 750 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
* GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
Goodricke Group Ltd Non-FBL* AA- 80 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
* GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loans BB 14.4 Suspended
Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB 80 Suspended
Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loans BB- 70 Suspended
Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB- 90 Suspended
Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A+ / 41 Reaffirmed
A1+
* KTCPL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term
facilities
Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB 87.5 Revised from
BB+
Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL B 87 Reaffirmed
Max Properties Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 8 Reaffirmed
Meridian Medical Research & LT loans BB+ 395.9 Suspended
Hospital Ltd
Rmp Bearings Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 55 Suspended
Rmp Bearings Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 38 Suspended
Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 91.5 Assigned
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL A 509 Upgraded from
BBB+
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 545 Upgraded from
BBB+
Sharp Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 650 Reaffirmed
Sharp Industries Ltd TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Suspended
Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Suspended
Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended
Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 680.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 21.5 Suspended
Sri Veera Venkata LT loans & working B+ 147.5 Suspended
Satyanarayana Rice Mill capital Fac
Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- LT A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Stewart Holl (India) Ltd FBL* A+/ 45 Reaffirmed
A1+
* SHIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
Sutech Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 Crore)
The State Trading Corporation Working Capital Limits B 33000 Reaffirmed
Of India Ltd
Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Reaffirmed
