Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Securities (India) ST Debt Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chanvim Engineering (India) ST, fund based / A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Non-FBL Elegant Overseas FBL A4 170 assigned Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG) A4 3.6 Suspended Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4 80 Revised from A4+ Rmp Bearings Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 1 Suspended Inland LOC Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 243 Upgraded from A2+ Sri Veera Venkata ST, non FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended Satyanarayana Rice Mill Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- ST A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed The State Trading Corporation Non-FBL A4 40000 Reaffirmed Of India Ltd Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd LOC A4 210 Reaffirmed Amgoorie India Ltd FBL* A+/ 50 Reaffirmed A1+ * AIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chanvim Engineering (India) LT, FB limits BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chanvim Engineering (India) TL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cobb Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 200 assigned Color Copi Ltd FBL - CC D 200 Downgraded from BB+ Color Copi Ltd FBL - TL D 644.4 Downgraded from BB+ Elegant Overseas Non-FBL B+ 2.5 assigned G.S. Malls Pvt. Ltd Bk TL BB- 700 Reaffirmed Goodricke Group Ltd FBL* AA- 750 Reaffirmed / A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Goodricke Group Ltd Non-FBL* AA- 80 Reaffirmed / A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loans BB 14.4 Suspended Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB 80 Suspended Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loans BB- 70 Suspended Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB- 90 Suspended Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A+ / 41 Reaffirmed A1+ * KTCPL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB 87.5 Revised from BB+ Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL B 87 Reaffirmed Max Properties Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 8 Reaffirmed Meridian Medical Research & LT loans BB+ 395.9 Suspended Hospital Ltd Rmp Bearings Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 55 Suspended Rmp Bearings Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 38 Suspended Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 91.5 Assigned Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL A 509 Upgraded from BBB+ Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 545 Upgraded from BBB+ Sharp Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 650 Reaffirmed Sharp Industries Ltd TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Suspended Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Suspended Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT loans & working D 680.5 Suspended capital Fac Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 21.5 Suspended Sri Veera Venkata LT loans & working B+ 147.5 Suspended Satyanarayana Rice Mill capital Fac Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- LT A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Stewart Holl (India) Ltd FBL* A+/ 45 Reaffirmed A1+ * SHIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Sutech Industries Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 Crore) The State Trading Corporation Working Capital Limits B 33000 Reaffirmed Of India Ltd Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)