Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Emson Tools Manufacturing ST NFBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 45 Assigned
Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt ST non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mukesh Industries Ltd BG A4+ 3 Assigned
Mukesh Industries Ltd LOC A4+ 100 Assigned
Mukesh Industries Ltd Forward Cover (LER) A4+ 2 Assigned
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction NFBL (BG) A3 265 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction NFBL (BGProposed) A3 128.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore)
Sharu Steels (P) Ltd LOC A4 160 Assigned
Shirani Automotives Pvt Ltd BG A4 14.5 Assigned
Smart Card It Solutions Ltd ST, NFBL A4 50 upgraded from
D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Emson Tools Manufacturing LT FBL BB 219.5 Downgraded
Corporation Ltd from BB+
(enhanced from Rs.18.95 crore)
Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT fund based and BB+ 327.6 Reaffirmed
non-fund based
IFMR Capital Mosec XIX PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn
(SO)
IFMR Capital Mosec XV PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn
(SO)
IFMR Capital Mosec XVI PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn
(SO)
Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt LT fund based and BB 551.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd non-FBL
Mukesh Industries Ltd CC BB+ 250 Assigned
Mukesh Industries Ltd TL BB+ 119.1 Assigned
Noorul Islam Trust TL B+ 1207.8 Assigned
Noorul Islam Trust LT - FB Fac B+ 0.8 Assigned
Noorul Islam Trust LT - Non FB Fac B+ 95 Assigned
Noorul Islam Trust LT - Proposed FB Fac B+ 235.5 Assigned
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (CC) BBB- 130 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (CC- Proposed) BBB- 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Assigned
Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 7.2 Assigned
Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB 340 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore)
Sharu Steels (P) Ltd CC BB- 180 Assigned
Sharu Steels (P) Ltd TL BB- 4.8 Assigned
Shirani Automotives Pvt Ltd CC B+ 135 Assigned
Shri Devkripa Textile Mills CC B+ 15 upgraded from
Pvt. Ltd. B
Shri Devkripa Textile Mills TL B+ 41 upgraded from
Pvt. Ltd. B
Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 160 upgraded from
D
Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 40 upgraded from
D
Sri Sai Balaji Rice Industry Bk Fac B 60 Suspended
Sri Sati Aranjyothi Raw & Bk Fac B 100 Suspended
Boiled Rice Mill
Venkata Nagalakshmi Paper CC B+ 70 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Venkata Nagalakshmi Paper TL B+ 83.1 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Venkata Nagalakshmi Paper Unallocated Limits B+/ 96.9 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
