Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emson Tools Manufacturing ST NFBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 45 Assigned Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt ST non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Mukesh Industries Ltd BG A4+ 3 Assigned Mukesh Industries Ltd LOC A4+ 100 Assigned Mukesh Industries Ltd Forward Cover (LER) A4+ 2 Assigned Prabhu Agarwalla Construction NFBL (BG) A3 265 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prabhu Agarwalla Construction NFBL (BGProposed) A3 128.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crore) Sharu Steels (P) Ltd LOC A4 160 Assigned Shirani Automotives Pvt Ltd BG A4 14.5 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd ST, NFBL A4 50 upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emson Tools Manufacturing LT FBL BB 219.5 Downgraded Corporation Ltd from BB+ (enhanced from Rs.18.95 crore) Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT fund based and BB+ 327.6 Reaffirmed non-fund based IFMR Capital Mosec XIX PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec XV PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec XVI PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn (SO) Mpower Infratech (India) Pvt LT fund based and BB 551.5 Reaffirmed Ltd non-FBL Mukesh Industries Ltd CC BB+ 250 Assigned Mukesh Industries Ltd TL BB+ 119.1 Assigned Noorul Islam Trust TL B+ 1207.8 Assigned Noorul Islam Trust LT - FB Fac B+ 0.8 Assigned Noorul Islam Trust LT - Non FB Fac B+ 95 Assigned Noorul Islam Trust LT - Proposed FB Fac B+ 235.5 Assigned Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (CC) BBB- 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prabhu Agarwalla Construction FBL (CC- Proposed) BBB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Assigned Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 7.2 Assigned Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB 340 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore) Sharu Steels (P) Ltd CC BB- 180 Assigned Sharu Steels (P) Ltd TL BB- 4.8 Assigned Shirani Automotives Pvt Ltd CC B+ 135 Assigned Shri Devkripa Textile Mills CC B+ 15 upgraded from Pvt. Ltd. B Shri Devkripa Textile Mills TL B+ 41 upgraded from Pvt. Ltd. B Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 160 upgraded from D Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 40 upgraded from D Sri Sai Balaji Rice Industry Bk Fac B 60 Suspended Sri Sati Aranjyothi Raw & Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Venkata Nagalakshmi Paper CC B+ 70 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Venkata Nagalakshmi Paper TL B+ 83.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Venkata Nagalakshmi Paper Unallocated Limits B+/ 96.9 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.