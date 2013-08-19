Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2013.
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aqval Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.70 crore)
Daawat Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 50 Upgraded from
A3
Fertichem Cotspin Ltd NFBL A4 42 Reaffirmed
Goa Sponge & Power Ltd ST fund based / ICRA]D 485 Revised from
non-FBL A4
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd FB Working Capital A3+ 950#
Limits
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 4050#
HIL Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 25 Cr)
HIL Ltd CP programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
HIL Ltd NCD programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
International Marketing off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned
Corporation projects
Jindal Drilling & Industries Non-fund based, ST Fac A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
JSK Hotels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 25 Suspended
LT Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 720 Upgraded from
A3
Saviton Living Concepts NFBL A4 22.5 Assigned
Saviton Metplast Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 24.6 Assigned
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 31 Assigned
(enhanced from 1.10CR)
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 0.4 Downgraded
from A4
Transport Corporation Of India CP/STD A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhayanjaneya Health Care Pvt TL B 350 Assigned
Ltd
Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 597.5 Assigned
Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Aqval Ceramic CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 25.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.29 crore)
Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 1641.7 Upgraded from
BBB-
Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB 375 Upgraded from
BBB-
Dessee Technologies FB limits BB+ 90 Suspended
Fertichem Cotspin Ltd FBL B 369 Upgraded from
B-
Fertichem Cotspin Ltd TL B 599 Upgraded from
B-
Goa Sponge & Power Ltd LT FB Bk limits D 400 Revised from
B+
Goa Sponge & Power Ltd TL D 323.3 Revised from
B+
Godavari Shilpkala Ltd TL Programmes B+ 617.1 Downgraded
from BB
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB 1000#
Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 179.5 Assigned
Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 127.5 Assigned
Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC D 90 Assigned
Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG D 5 Assigned
HIL Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(revised from 85 Cr)
Jindal Drilling & Industries Fund based, LT Fac A 200 Upgraded from
Ltd A-
JSK Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 141 Suspended
JSK Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 119 Suspended
Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B 80 Assigned
Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B 3.5 Assigned
Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B 0.1 Assigned
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 85 Assigned
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB 280 Assigned
LT Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 5674.2 Upgraded from
BBB-
LT Foods Ltd TL BBB 1380 Upgraded from
BBB-
LT Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 306.8 Upgraded from
BBB-
N.M. Foods FB limits B 60 Suspended
Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 590 Suspended
Padmavathi Cloth Pvt Ltd CC C 60 Assigned
Padmavathi Cloth Pvt Ltd Unallocated C 10 Assigned
Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB- 1440 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Enhanced from Rs. 78.00 Crore
Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs/Bonds BB 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Radha Bihari Shiksha Samiti FB limits B 80 Suspended
Rana Polycot Ltd TL D 1376 Reaffirmed
Rana Polycot Ltd FBL D 1694 Reaffirmed
Rana Polycot Ltd Non-FBL D 630 Reaffirmed
Rockland Hospitals Ltd FB Fac BB+ 2649.6 Reaffirmed
Instrument
(reduced from the earlier Rs. 267.19 Cr)
Sanco Industries Ltd Fund based and non FB B+ / 150 Suspended
Fac A4
Saviton Living Concepts TL B+ 45 Assigned
Saviton Living Concepts FBL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Saviton Metplast Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 21.19 Assigned
Saviton Metplast Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 55.5 Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Non-FBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 155 Assigned
(enhanced from 8.50CR)
Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 0.5 Assigned
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL D 47.1 Downgraded
from
BB-
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd FBL D 42.5 Downgraded
from
BB-
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC- Inventory BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Funding)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
