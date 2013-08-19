Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqval Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.70 crore) Daawat Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 50 Upgraded from A3 Fertichem Cotspin Ltd NFBL A4 42 Reaffirmed Goa Sponge & Power Ltd ST fund based / ICRA]D 485 Revised from non-FBL A4 Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd FB Working Capital A3+ 950# Limits Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 4050# HIL Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 Cr) HIL Ltd CP programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed HIL Ltd NCD programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed International Marketing off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned Corporation projects Jindal Drilling & Industries Non-fund based, ST Fac A1 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd JSK Hotels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 25 Suspended LT Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A3+ 720 Upgraded from A3 Saviton Living Concepts NFBL A4 22.5 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 24.6 Assigned Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 31 Assigned (enhanced from 1.10CR) Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 0.4 Downgraded from A4 Transport Corporation Of India CP/STD A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhayanjaneya Health Care Pvt TL B 350 Assigned Ltd Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 597.5 Assigned Ads Spirits Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL B+ 2.5 Assigned Aqval Ceramic CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 25.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.29 crore) Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 1641.7 Upgraded from BBB- Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB 375 Upgraded from BBB- Dessee Technologies FB limits BB+ 90 Suspended Fertichem Cotspin Ltd FBL B 369 Upgraded from B- Fertichem Cotspin Ltd TL B 599 Upgraded from B- Goa Sponge & Power Ltd LT FB Bk limits D 400 Revised from B+ Goa Sponge & Power Ltd TL D 323.3 Revised from B+ Godavari Shilpkala Ltd TL Programmes B+ 617.1 Downgraded from BB Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB 1000# Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 179.5 Assigned Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 127.5 Assigned Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC D 90 Assigned Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG D 5 Assigned HIL Ltd LT: FBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed (revised from 85 Cr) Jindal Drilling & Industries Fund based, LT Fac A 200 Upgraded from Ltd A- JSK Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 141 Suspended JSK Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 119 Suspended Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B 80 Assigned Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B 3.5 Assigned Khatri Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B 0.1 Assigned Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 85 Assigned Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB 280 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 5674.2 Upgraded from BBB- LT Foods Ltd TL BBB 1380 Upgraded from BBB- LT Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 306.8 Upgraded from BBB- N.M. Foods FB limits B 60 Suspended Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 590 Suspended Padmavathi Cloth Pvt Ltd CC C 60 Assigned Padmavathi Cloth Pvt Ltd Unallocated C 10 Assigned Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB- 1440 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 78.00 Crore Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs/Bonds BB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Radha Bihari Shiksha Samiti FB limits B 80 Suspended Rana Polycot Ltd TL D 1376 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd FBL D 1694 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd Non-FBL D 630 Reaffirmed Rockland Hospitals Ltd FB Fac BB+ 2649.6 Reaffirmed Instrument (reduced from the earlier Rs. 267.19 Cr) Sanco Industries Ltd Fund based and non FB B+ / 150 Suspended Fac A4 Saviton Living Concepts TL B+ 45 Assigned Saviton Living Concepts FBL B+ 62.5 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 21.19 Assigned Saviton Metplast Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 55.5 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Non-FBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 155 Assigned (enhanced from 8.50CR) Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 0.5 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL D 47.1 Downgraded from BB- Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd FBL D 42.5 Downgraded from BB- Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 20 Reaffirmed Toplink Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (CC- Inventory BB- 80 Reaffirmed Funding) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)