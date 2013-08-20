Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Inland LOC* A4 25 Assigned *The Inland Letter of Credit is a sublimit within the Cash Credit. Apr Textiles ST A4 76 Suspended Bhc Lab Pvt Ltd ILC Limit A4+ 40 Upgraded from A4 D.D. Agro Industries Ltd NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 2.00 crore) Deccan Cements Ltd NFBL A2 100 Reaffirmed Euro Pratik Ispat Pvt Ltd Inland LOC A4* 30 Assigned *The Bank Guarantee and Inland Letter of Credit are sub limits within the cash credit. The Inland Letter of Credit cannot be issued for more than Rs. 2.50 crore in case the Bank Guarantee is fully utilized up to Rs. 0.50 crore. Gee Cee Corporation Pvt. Ltd ST non-fund based and A4 957.7 assigned unallocated Fac Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore) Indraprastha Medical Non Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical CP programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Innoventive Industries Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+^ 1200 Revised from A2+ #: short term fund based facilities is sublimit to the long term fund based facilities Innoventive Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+^ 200 Revised from A2+ #: short term fund based facilities is sublimit to the long term fund based facilities Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill Forward Letter of A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Guarantee Reliance Capital Asset Interval Fund A1+ - Assigned Management Ltd Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A2 10 Assigned (SO) * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits are both way interchangeable Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - BG A2 10 Assigned (SO) Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - Credit A2 1.6 Assigned Exposure Limit (SO) Shirani Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 assigned Zeco Aircon Ltd NFBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhushan Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 90 Assigned capital Fac Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 85 Assigned Airan Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG BB- 5 Assigned Apeejay Shipping Ltd TL AA- 900 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd FBL AA- 270 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non-FBL* AA- / 25 Reaffirmed A1+ *sublimit of fund based bank limits and interchangeable between Long Term & Short Term facilities Bharat Food & Agro Products CC BB- 250 assigned Bharat Food & Agro Products TL BB- 20 assigned Bharat Food & Agro Products CC BB- 250 Reaffirmed Bharat Food & Agro Products TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Bhc Lab Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 5 Upgraded from BB Bhc Lab Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 110 Upgraded from BB D.D. Agro Industries Ltd TL BB- 64.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 6.00 crore) D.D. Agro Industries Ltd FBL BB- 105 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 8.50 crore) Dax Networks Ltd FBL D 93 Revised from BB- Dax Networks Ltd NFBL D 128.8 Revised from A4 Deccan Cements Ltd TL BBB 1800 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd FBL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 1060 Reaffirmed Euro Pratik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 90 Assigned Euro Pratik Ispat Pvt Ltd BG BB-* 5 Assigned *The Bank Guarantee and Inland Letter of Credit are sub limits within the cash credit. The Inland Letter of Credit cannot be issued for more than Rs. 2.50 crore in case the Bank Guarantee is fully utilized up to Rs. 0.50 crore. Gee Cee Corporation Pvt. Ltd FB Fac LT loans B+ 402.3 assigned Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore) Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.50 crore) Indraprastha Medical FBL - TL AA 350 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 150 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Innoventive Industries Ltd Long-TL BB+^ 1407.7 Revised from BBB+ ^ Ratings Suspended Innoventive Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+^ 1200 Revised from BBB+ ^ Ratings Suspended Jak Associates TL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Jak Associates Non Fund Based B+ 10 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Krushmi Developers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 187 Suspended Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 4510 Assigned Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill TL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Mill Unallocated B+ / 83.2 Reaffirmed A4 Lanco Solar Pvt Ltd FBL D 9400 Downgraded from BB+ M/S B. Nehal TL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.07 crore) M/S B. Nehal FBL B+/ 550 Reaffirmed / A4 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) M/S Pride & Expert Properties LOC BB- 240 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Ncl Industries Ltd TL D 1264.6 Downgraded from BB+ Ncl Industries Ltd FBL D 750 Downgraded from BB+ Ncl Industries Ltd Non-FBL D 50 Downgraded from A4+ Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd LT FBL BB- 1650 assigned Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt LT and ST Fund based BB/ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd and NFBL A4 Saharanpur Institute Of TL B 150 Assigned Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Sai Sponge (India) Ltd FBL - CC BBB 80 Assigned + (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji NCDs AA + 3500 assigned Infrastructure Capital Co. Ltd (SO) ! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shirani Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Assigned Singla Rice Oil & Gen. Mill LT FBL B 75 Assigned Sri Chaitanya Educational Trust CC (Proposed Limits) BBB+ 150 Assigned Sri Kalyana Chakravarti CC (Proposed Limits) A- 50 Assigned Memorial Educational Trust Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 230 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT- Non-FB Fac D 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 70 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 30 Reaffirmed (Sub-limit) Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac D 40 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D* 137.3 Reaffirmed Earlier rated amount: Rs.30.73 Crore V.I.R Foods Ltd CC BB- 160 Assigned V.I.R Foods Ltd TL BB- 20 Assigned Vva Developers Pvt. Ltd LT loans BB- 100 Suspended Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Zeco Aircon Ltd FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)