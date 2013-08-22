US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 360 Downgraded Limits from A4+ Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL A4 110 Downgraded from A4+ Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund based - Stand by A4 5 Assigned line of credit Bora Agro Foods ST, fund based A3+ 450 Revised from A3+ Bora Agro Foods ST, non fund based A3+ 50 Revised from A3+ Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 500 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 100 Withdrawn Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 47.3 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2100 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, proposed limits A4 1900 Reaffirmed Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Neutral Glass & Allied ST, non fund based A2+ 50 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG Fac Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC A4 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Sejal Exports (India) FBL (Post Shipment A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Credit) Signature Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based- BG A4 9 Suspended Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/FBD/PCFC/EBR) A4 100 Reaffirmed / Assigned Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4 120 Assigned Tops Security Ltd ST, non-FB limits A4+ 50 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambesh Ginning And Oil LT Fund Based: CC B+ 65 Suspended Industries Apex Auto Ltd TL BB 630 Downgraded from BB+ Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits BB 150 Downgraded from BB+ Aum Cotton Co LT Fund Based: TL B 10 Suspended Aum Cotton Co LT Fund Based: CC B 60 Suspended Auraya Healthcare LT: FBL B+ 75 Assigned Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 75 Assigned Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL BBB 85 Assigned Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL BBB 450 Revised from BBB- Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac* BBB- 160 Assigned * Rs. 16 crore limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Lines of Credit BBB- 3000 Assigned from Bks (enhanced from Rs. 290.00 crore) Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits D / 19200 Revised from A4 BB+ /reassigned Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, non-FBL D / 23300 Revised from A4 BB+ /reassigned Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, TL* D / 24600 Revised BB BB+ /reassigned *Although the loan is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's ratings for the same are on a national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits D / 7500 Revised BB from BB+ /reassigned Jet Lite (India) Ltd LT, FB limits BB 2000 Reaffirmed K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 20 Assigned Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra FB Fac BB 25 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Neutral Glass & Allied LT loans & working BBB+ 106.4 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd capital Fac New Haryana Overseas FBL B 95 Assigned Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST FB Fac 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A/ A1 Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated 3950 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits A/ A1 (revised from Rs 515.0 Cr) Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd CC BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.50 crore) Sardar Industries LT Fund Based: CC B+ 60 Suspended Satpriya Mehamia Memorial TL B 160 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Signature Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: TL B+ 30 Suspended Signature Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: CC B+ 25 Suspended Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd FBL (TL/ECB/FCL) B+ 161 Reaffirmed Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/WCDL/BD)^ B+ / 12 Assigned A4 ^Total fund based limits rated on long term and short term scale should not exceed Rs 10.00 Cr. Tara Chand Rice Mills Working Capital Fac B+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31.00 CR) Tops Security Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 305 Revised from BBB- Tops Security Ltd TL BB+ 160 Revised from BBB- Tops Security Ltd LT/ST, unallocated BB+ 285 Assigned limits^ / A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
