Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 360 Downgraded Limits from A4+ Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL A4 110 Downgraded from A4+ Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund based - Stand by A4 5 Assigned line of credit Bora Agro Foods ST, fund based A3+ 450 Revised from A3+ Bora Agro Foods ST, non fund based A3+ 50 Revised from A3+ Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 500 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 100 Withdrawn Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 47.3 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 2100 Reaffirmed Jet Lite (India) Ltd ST, proposed limits A4 1900 Reaffirmed Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Neutral Glass & Allied ST, non fund based A2+ 50 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd LOC and BG Fac Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC A4 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Sejal Exports (India) FBL (Post Shipment A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Credit) Signature Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based- BG A4 9 Suspended Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/FBD/PCFC/EBR) A4 100 Reaffirmed / Assigned Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4 120 Assigned Tops Security Ltd ST, non-FB limits A4+ 50 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambesh Ginning And Oil LT Fund Based: CC B+ 65 Suspended Industries Apex Auto Ltd TL BB 630 Downgraded from BB+ Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits BB 150 Downgraded from BB+ Aum Cotton Co LT Fund Based: TL B 10 Suspended Aum Cotton Co LT Fund Based: CC B 60 Suspended Auraya Healthcare LT: FBL B+ 75 Assigned Bardia Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 75 Assigned Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL BBB 85 Assigned Bora Agro Foods LT, FBL BBB 450 Revised from BBB- Commtel Networks Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac* BBB- 160 Assigned * Rs. 16 crore limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Lines of Credit BBB- 3000 Assigned from Bks (enhanced from Rs. 290.00 crore) Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits D / 19200 Revised from A4 BB+ /reassigned Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, non-FBL D / 23300 Revised from A4 BB+ /reassigned Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, TL* D / 24600 Revised BB BB+ /reassigned *Although the loan is denominated in foreign currency, ICRA's ratings for the same are on a national rating scale, as distinct from an international rating scale Jet Airways (India) Ltd LT, FB limits D / 7500 Revised BB from BB+ /reassigned Jet Lite (India) Ltd LT, FB limits BB 2000 Reaffirmed K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 20 Assigned Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra FB Fac BB 25 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Neutral Glass & Allied LT loans & working BBB+ 106.4 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd capital Fac New Haryana Overseas FBL B 95 Assigned Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST FB Fac 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A/ A1 Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated 3950 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits A/ A1 (revised from Rs 515.0 Cr) Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd CC BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.50 crore) Sardar Industries LT Fund Based: CC B+ 60 Suspended Satpriya Mehamia Memorial TL B 160 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Signature Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: TL B+ 30 Suspended Signature Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: CC B+ 25 Suspended Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd FBL (TL/ECB/FCL) B+ 161 Reaffirmed Sonali Energees Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/WCDL/BD)^ B+ / 12 Assigned A4 ^Total fund based limits rated on long term and short term scale should not exceed Rs 10.00 Cr. Tara Chand Rice Mills Working Capital Fac B+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31.00 CR) Tops Security Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 305 Revised from BBB- Tops Security Ltd TL BB+ 160 Revised from BBB- Tops Security Ltd LT/ST, unallocated BB+ 285 Assigned limits^ / A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.