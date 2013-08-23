Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits A4 500 Reaffirmed (LOC) Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FB limits (Buyers A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit) # # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Source Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits A4 50 Reaffirmed (BG) # # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Source Anand Engineering Products Pvt ST Non FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd TL D 43.7 Downgraded from A4 Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes non-FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 6.8 Upgraded from D Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac (ST) D 7.5 downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- Packing A4 20 Assigned Credit* * Sublimit of FBP/UFBP Mandalia Overseas Corporation Non-fund A4 50 Assigned based-FBP/UFBP Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC A4 20 assigned Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd BG A4 20 assigned National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 41500 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A3 4 Assigned Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with fund based limits Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Non FBL A4 1200 Reaffirmed Company Enhanced from Rs 95.00 Crore Vinayak Steels Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 5 Reaffirmed facility Vinayak Steels Ltd Fund based A4+ 50 Withdrawn (sub-limit) facility Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 13.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) # BB- 100 Reaffirmed # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Source Abil Dairy Llp TL BB- 300 Assigned Abil Dairy Llp CC BB- 40 Assigned Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 1270 Reaffirmed (outstanding 90.46) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT TL D 186.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Working Capital TL D 29.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Proposed TL D 279.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT FB Fac D 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd FBL D 100 Downgraded from BB-/ A4 Decor Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL D 34.5 Downgraded from BB-/ ICRA]A4 Decor Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits D 61.8 Downgraded from BB-/ Delhi Airport Parking Services TL BBB- 2263 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes TL and FB Fac B+ 205 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. FBL B- 47 Upgraded from D Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. TL B- 14.9 Upgraded from D Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B- 1.3 Upgraded from D Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills TL Fac D 37.3 downgraded Pvt Ltd from B Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills FB Fac D 60 downgraded Pvt Ltd from B Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac (LT) D 13 downgraded Pvt Ltd from B Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- CC* B 3 Assigned * Sublimit of FBP/UFBP Mandalia Overseas Corporation Unallocated amount B / 50 Assigned A4 Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd CC B- 60 assigned Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Unallocated B-/ 20 assigned A4 National Cooperative CC lines AA- 14950 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 62.5 Assigned Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shanku'S Foundation TL BB- 178.9 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Sub-limit: FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed Company Shripad Polymers Pvt Ltd TL B 47.5 Assigned Shripad Polymers Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Assigned Shripad Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2.5 Assigned Vinayak Steels Ltd TL Fac BB+ 83.4 Reaffirmed Vinayak Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 267.6 Reaffirmed Vinayak Steels Ltd TL facility BB+ 12.8 Withdrawn Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B 70 Assigned Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 40 Assigned Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd TL D 1269.3 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL D 612.9 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 1500 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 1699.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.