US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits A4 500 Reaffirmed (LOC) Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, FB limits (Buyers A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit) # # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Source Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB limits A4 50 Reaffirmed (BG) # # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Source Anand Engineering Products Pvt ST Non FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd TL D 43.7 Downgraded from A4 Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes non-FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 6.8 Upgraded from D Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac (ST) D 7.5 downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- Packing A4 20 Assigned Credit* * Sublimit of FBP/UFBP Mandalia Overseas Corporation Non-fund A4 50 Assigned based-FBP/UFBP Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC A4 20 assigned Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd BG A4 20 assigned National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 41500 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A3 4 Assigned Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with fund based limits Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Non FBL A4 1200 Reaffirmed Company Enhanced from Rs 95.00 Crore Vinayak Steels Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 5 Reaffirmed facility Vinayak Steels Ltd Fund based A4+ 50 Withdrawn (sub-limit) facility Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 13.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab&Co Global Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) # BB- 100 Reaffirmed # sub-limit of Letter of Credit; Total limit should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Source Abil Dairy Llp TL BB- 300 Assigned Abil Dairy Llp CC BB- 40 Assigned Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 1270 Reaffirmed (outstanding 90.46) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT TL D 186.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Working Capital TL D 29.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT Proposed TL D 279.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT FB Fac D 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd FBL D 100 Downgraded from BB-/ A4 Decor Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL D 34.5 Downgraded from BB-/ ICRA]A4 Decor Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits D 61.8 Downgraded from BB-/ Delhi Airport Parking Services TL BBB- 2263 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Iron Strips & Tubes TL and FB Fac B+ 205 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. FBL B- 47 Upgraded from D Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. TL B- 14.9 Upgraded from D Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated B- 1.3 Upgraded from D Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills TL Fac D 37.3 downgraded Pvt Ltd from B Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills FB Fac D 60 downgraded Pvt Ltd from B Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac (LT) D 13 downgraded Pvt Ltd from B Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- CC* B 3 Assigned * Sublimit of FBP/UFBP Mandalia Overseas Corporation Unallocated amount B / 50 Assigned A4 Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd CC B- 60 assigned Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Unallocated B-/ 20 assigned A4 National Cooperative CC lines AA- 14950 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 62.5 Assigned Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shanku'S Foundation TL BB- 178.9 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Sub-limit: FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed Company Shripad Polymers Pvt Ltd TL B 47.5 Assigned Shripad Polymers Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Assigned Shripad Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2.5 Assigned Vinayak Steels Ltd TL Fac BB+ 83.4 Reaffirmed Vinayak Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 267.6 Reaffirmed Vinayak Steels Ltd TL facility BB+ 12.8 Withdrawn Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B 70 Assigned Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 40 Assigned Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd TL D 1269.3 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL D 612.9 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 1500 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 1699.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)