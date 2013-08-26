Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delite Refrigeration Co Non-fund based - LC A4 55 Assigned H R Builders Non-FB Limit A4 460 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 28 crore) Karnawat Associates Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Suspended Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits (Bill A4+ 50 Upgraded Discounting) from A4 Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits (Packing A4+ 50 Upgraded Credit) from A4 Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Letters of A4+ 20 Upgraded Credit) from A4 Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-FBL D 553 Downgraded from A4+ Manaksia Ltd CP A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Power Spinning Mills ST non FB Fac D 70 Suspended Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd LOC D 80 Downgraded from A4 Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd BG D 3.75 Downgraded from A4 Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd Over Draft Against D 90 Downgraded Book Debts * from A4 *Sub-limit of Rs 20.00 crore cash credit limit Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd LOC A3 50 Assigned Veekay General Industries NFBL- LOC A4 250 Assigned Veekay General Industries NFBL-BG A4 100 Assigned Venus Jewel ST, FB Fac A1 5350 Reaffirmed Venus Jewel ST, non FB Fac A1 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avenues Pharmaceuticals LT FBL BB+ 225 Assigned Associates Delite Refrigeration Co Fund based - DCC BB- 20 Assigned Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd FBL (TL) C 2169.9 Upgraded from D Enhanced from Rs. 190.92 crore H R Builders FB Limit B+ 80 Revised from BB- Harika Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Harikrishna Corporation LT fund based facility BB 90 Assigned Hotel Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd TL BB 83 Assigned Hotel Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd CC BB 5 Assigned Karnawat Associates Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 490 Suspended Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) BB 50 Upgraded from BB- Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL D 857 Downgraded from BB+ Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL D 1370 Downgraded from BB+ Perumal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 97.5 Suspended Power Spinning Mills LT fund Fac D 50 Suspended Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd TL BBB- 30 Assigned Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd CC BBB- 120 Assigned Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd LT/ST (Unallocated) BBB- 200 Assigned Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd CC D 200 Downgraded from BB Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd Stand by Line of D 10 Downgraded Credit* from BB Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd TL D 75 Downgraded from BB Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt Non-FBL AA+ 1200 Assigned Ltd (SO) Sree Rayalseema Sugar & Energy CC D 150 Revised Pvt Ltd from B Sree Rayalseema Sugar & Energy Unallocated Limits D 50 Revised Pvt Ltd from B Veekay General Industries FBL-CC B+ 50 Assigned Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT Loans A- 965.4 Upgraded from BBB+ Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT Fund Based A- 60 Upgraded from BBB+ Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT Proposed A- 674.6 Upgraded from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.