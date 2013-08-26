BRIEF-Vikas WSP seeks members' nod for issue of up to 51 mln shares to qualified investor
* Seeks members' nod for to issue up to 51 million equity shares on a preferential basis to qualified investor
Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delite Refrigeration Co Non-fund based - LC A4 55 Assigned H R Builders Non-FB Limit A4 460 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 28 crore) Karnawat Associates Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Suspended Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits (Bill A4+ 50 Upgraded Discounting) from A4 Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits (Packing A4+ 50 Upgraded Credit) from A4 Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Letters of A4+ 20 Upgraded Credit) from A4 Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-FBL D 553 Downgraded from A4+ Manaksia Ltd CP A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Power Spinning Mills ST non FB Fac D 70 Suspended Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd LOC D 80 Downgraded from A4 Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd BG D 3.75 Downgraded from A4 Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd Over Draft Against D 90 Downgraded Book Debts * from A4 *Sub-limit of Rs 20.00 crore cash credit limit Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd LOC A3 50 Assigned Veekay General Industries NFBL- LOC A4 250 Assigned Veekay General Industries NFBL-BG A4 100 Assigned Venus Jewel ST, FB Fac A1 5350 Reaffirmed Venus Jewel ST, non FB Fac A1 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avenues Pharmaceuticals LT FBL BB+ 225 Assigned Associates Delite Refrigeration Co Fund based - DCC BB- 20 Assigned Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd FBL (TL) C 2169.9 Upgraded from D Enhanced from Rs. 190.92 crore H R Builders FB Limit B+ 80 Revised from BB- Harika Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Harikrishna Corporation LT fund based facility BB 90 Assigned Hotel Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd TL BB 83 Assigned Hotel Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd CC BB 5 Assigned Karnawat Associates Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 490 Suspended Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) BB 50 Upgraded from BB- Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL D 857 Downgraded from BB+ Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL D 1370 Downgraded from BB+ Perumal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 97.5 Suspended Power Spinning Mills LT fund Fac D 50 Suspended Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd TL BBB- 30 Assigned Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd CC BBB- 120 Assigned Safex Chemicals (India) Ltd LT/ST (Unallocated) BBB- 200 Assigned Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd CC D 200 Downgraded from BB Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd Stand by Line of D 10 Downgraded Credit* from BB Saicon Steels Pvt. Ltd TL D 75 Downgraded from BB Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt Non-FBL AA+ 1200 Assigned Ltd (SO) Sree Rayalseema Sugar & Energy CC D 150 Revised Pvt Ltd from B Sree Rayalseema Sugar & Energy Unallocated Limits D 50 Revised Pvt Ltd from B Veekay General Industries FBL-CC B+ 50 Assigned Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT Loans A- 965.4 Upgraded from BBB+ Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT Fund Based A- 60 Upgraded from BBB+ Wonderla Holidays Ltd LT Proposed A- 674.6 Upgraded from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says board has decided to change designation by inducting Sanjeev Kathpalia as managing director and CEO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nzcnVb) Further company coverage:
Mar 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QO2 INDIABULLS HOUSING 29D 31-Mar-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 400 99.9829