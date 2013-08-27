Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus Trading Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 80 Assigned (SO) Ashwin Vanaspati Industries LOC A4+ 40 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd A4 (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Den Networks Ltd Non FB Fac A1 150 revised from A2 Ester Industries Ltd ST FB Limits A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 840 Reaffirmed Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Of A2+ 120 Assigned Foreign Currency - Fund Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A2+ 120 Assigned (Sub limit of PCFC) - Fund Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance Bill A2+ 120 Assigned Discounted (Sub limit of PCFC) - Fund Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Derivatives - NFBL A2+ 25 Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 55.6 Assigned Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 4 Assigned Jalaram Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 20 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 170 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.0cr) Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed N. K. Proteins Ltd ST fund based/ non-FBL A4 1100 revised from A4+ Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL - BG/LOC A4 50 Assigned Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac A2 325 Revised from A2+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sublimit A2 220 Revised from A2+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 122 Revised from A2+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - A2 175 Assigned sublimit Rane Engine Valve Ltd CP A2 100 Revised from A2+ Rohini Industrial Electricals NFBL D 1300 Revised from Ltd A2+ Rohit Steels Non Fund Based A4 53.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.95cr) Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A3+ 30 Assigned Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3+ 30 Assigned Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 930 Assigned The Ratnakar Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rane Engine Valve Ltd Fixed deposits MA- - Reaffirmed programme The Ratnakar Bank Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- - Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries BG - - - Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Ashwin Vanaspati Industries CC BB+ 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd C+ Den Networks Ltd CC Fac A 750 revised from BBB+ Den Networks Ltd TL A 4138.6 revised from BBB+ Ester Industries Ltd TL BBB 1591 Reaffirmed (reduced from 187.25cr) Ester Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB 93.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.4cr) Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - Fund A 355 Assigned Based Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd CC (Sub limit of A 50 Assigned PCFC) - Fund Based G.M. Exports Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 4 Assigned G.M. Exports Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 10.7 Assigned G.M. Exports Pvt. Ltd EPC B+ 27 Assigned G.M. Exports Pvt. Ltd Unallocated B+ 18.3 Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 124.4 Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 200 Assigned Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL B 65.8 Assigned Jalaram Agri Exports Export Packing Credit* B+ / 100 Reaffirmed A4 * Fully interchangeable with FBP/FBD Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 257.4 Suspended Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd FB Fac BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.0cr) Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Reaffirmed M/S Champalal K Khinvasara TL BB 240 Assigned Marvel Sigma Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 515 Withdrawn/ (SO) / Assigned D (Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore) Miraj Products Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 250 Suspended N. K. Proteins Ltd LT FBL B- 745 revised from BB+ Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - TL B 162.5 Upgraded from D Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - CC B 170 Upgraded from D Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - Standby Line of B 17 Upgraded from Credit D Ramineni Agro Industries (P) LT FB Fac B- 150 Suspended Ltd Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 500 Revised from A- Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 250 Revised from A- Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac - sublimit BBB+ 175 Assigned RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd FBL B 5 Assigned RCS Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd TL B 70 Assigned Rohini Industrial Electricals FBL D 250 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Rohit Steels Working Capital Limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.0cr) Rohit Steels TL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rohit Steels Unallocated BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BBB 220 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 23.00 crore Rucha Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 130 Assigned Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B 370 Assigned SFL Trust 2012 PTC Series A Second AAA - Retained / Loss Facility (SO) Revised from A(SO) Shiv Shakti Inter Globe FBL BB 480 Revised from Exports Pvt Ltd BB- Sindhu Cargo Services Ltd TL (Proposed) BB 430 Assigned Sindhu Cargo Services Ltd LT FB Fac BB 320 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Dec-11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) II Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Jan -11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -10 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv & Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained D.A. Feb-09 II (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. Cv Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA - Retained D.A. Mar-09 II (SO) The Winning Edge Agro Products CC B+ 40 Assigned The Winning Edge Agro Products TL B+ 50 Assigned The Winning Edge Agro Products Unallocated B+ 7.5 Assigned Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 160 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.