Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 10^ Reaffirmed ^ Short term limits are interchangeable with long term limits to the extent of Rs. 1.00 crore. If the limits are long-term, rating of BB-(Stable) will be applicable Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 213.2 Withdrawn Asian Natural Resources ST Non-FBL D 3290 Assigned (India) Ltd Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 133.5 Revised from A4+ Reduced from Rs. 17.75 crore Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 150 Assigned Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 600 Assigned Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 6950 Assigned Bhatia Global Trading Ltd Proposed Limited A4 2220 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 10179540Assigned (enhanced from Rs 8,574.5 crore) Favourite Agency Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 600 Assigned Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 30 Suspended International Minerals Trading Non-FBL A4 500 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Kalyani Timber Pvt. Ltd. Non - FBL- LOC A4 80 Assigned Marudhar Fashions Fund Based Post A4 50 Reaffirmed Shipment Credit Limits Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 7000 Reaffirmed Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac D 230 Revised from A4 Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac D 45 Revised from A4 S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST: Non-FB Fac A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST: TL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 600 Withdrawn Asian Natural Resources LT FBL D 310 Assigned (India) Ltd Asian Natural Resources LT Non-FBL D 2192.5 Assigned (India) Ltd Asian Natural Resources Proposed Limits D 1077.5 Assigned (India) Ltd B.A Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Assigned B.A Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 160 Assigned B.A Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 50 Assigned Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 225 Revised from BB+ Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 226 Assigned Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Fund Based B 80 Assigned Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd Proposed Limits B 270 Assigned Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 1890 Assigned Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB- 510 Assigned Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 760 Assigned Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Non Fund Based B+ 450 Assigned Dudi & Company Overdraft Limits B+ 15 Reaffirmed Dudi & Company NFBL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL D 61.5 Suspended Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC D 163.2 Suspended Export Import Bank Of India CD Programme AAA/ 10179540Assigned A1+ (enhanced from Rs 8,574.5 crore) Fairyland Foundation Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned Gujarat International Finance TL BBB 4000 Assigned Tec-City Co. Ltd Gujarat International Finance TL (Proposed) BBB 8000 Assigned Tec-City Co. Ltd Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd TL D 48 Withdrawn Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 20 Withdrawn IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 301.8 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 49.1 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows International Minerals Trading FBL BB- 150 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Kalyani Timber Pvt. Ltd. FBL- CC B- 17.5 Assigned Kewal Kumar Pawan Kumar Rice LT FBL B 65 Assigned Mill Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - TL BB+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB+ 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Magppie Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Marudhar Fashions Fund Based TL Limits B 73.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.20 crore) Marudhar Fashions Untied Limits B / 87.3 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs. 3.88 crore) Neo Fine Chemical Industries LT/ST B+ / 200 Suspended A4 Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Pondicherry Tindivanam TL D 1991.8 Reaffirmed Tollways Ltd R. K. Patel Food Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC BB+ 100 Assigned R. K. Patel Food Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 20 Assigned Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd FBL A- 1000 Reaffirmed S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill LT FBL B 70 Assigned Sehore Kosmi Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 741.8 Revised from BBB Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL BBB 11029 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 900.00 crore) Shri Ganesh Agro Industries LT FB Fac B 55 Suspended Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 570.8 Assigned Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT: TL C 74 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT: FB Fac C 170 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT: Fund based C 50 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sub-limits Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Senior Debt BB- 12800 Revised from BBB- Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Subordinated Debt BB- 1600 Revised from BBB- Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Reaffirmed Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL B 220 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.