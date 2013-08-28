Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 10^ Reaffirmed
^ Short term limits are interchangeable with long term limits to the extent of Rs. 1.00 crore.
If the limits are long-term, rating of BB-(Stable) will be applicable
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 213.2 Withdrawn
Asian Natural Resources ST Non-FBL D 3290 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 133.5 Revised from
A4+
Reduced from Rs. 17.75 crore
Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 150 Assigned
Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 600 Assigned
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Fund Based A4 50 Assigned
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 6950 Assigned
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd Proposed Limited A4 2220 Assigned
Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 10179540Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 8,574.5 crore)
Favourite Agency Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 600 Assigned
Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 30 Suspended
International Minerals Trading Non-FBL A4 500 Suspended
Company Pvt Ltd
Kalyani Timber Pvt. Ltd. Non - FBL- LOC A4 80 Assigned
Marudhar Fashions Fund Based Post A4 50 Reaffirmed
Shipment Credit Limits
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac D 230 Revised from
A4
Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac D 45 Revised from
A4
S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST: Non-FB Fac A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST: TL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Advance Ventilation Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Advantec Coils Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 600 Withdrawn
Asian Natural Resources LT FBL D 310 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Asian Natural Resources LT Non-FBL D 2192.5 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Asian Natural Resources Proposed Limits D 1077.5 Assigned
(India) Ltd
B.A Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Assigned
B.A Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 160 Assigned
B.A Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 50 Assigned
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 225 Revised from
BB+
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 226 Assigned
Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Fund Based B 80 Assigned
Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd Proposed Limits B 270 Assigned
Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 1890 Assigned
Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB- 510 Assigned
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 760 Assigned
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Non Fund Based B+ 450 Assigned
Dudi & Company Overdraft Limits B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Dudi & Company NFBL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL D 61.5 Suspended
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC D 163.2 Suspended
Export Import Bank Of India CD Programme AAA/ 10179540Assigned
A1+
(enhanced from Rs 8,574.5 crore)
Fairyland Foundation Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned
Gujarat International Finance TL BBB 4000 Assigned
Tec-City Co. Ltd
Gujarat International Finance TL (Proposed) BBB 8000 Assigned
Tec-City Co. Ltd
Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd TL D 48 Withdrawn
Hydril Pressure Control Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 20 Withdrawn
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 301.8 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 49.1 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows
International Minerals Trading FBL BB- 150 Suspended
Company Pvt Ltd
Kalyani Timber Pvt. Ltd. FBL- CC B- 17.5 Assigned
Kewal Kumar Pawan Kumar Rice LT FBL B 65 Assigned
Mill
Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - TL BB+ 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Khandesh Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB+ 160 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Magppie Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended
Marudhar Fashions Fund Based TL Limits B 73.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 12.20 crore)
Marudhar Fashions Untied Limits B / 87.3 Reaffirmed
A4
(enhanced from Rs. 3.88 crore)
Neo Fine Chemical Industries LT/ST B+ / 200 Suspended
A4
Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Pondicherry Tindivanam TL D 1991.8 Reaffirmed
Tollways Ltd
R. K. Patel Food Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC BB+ 100 Assigned
R. K. Patel Food Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 20 Assigned
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd FBL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Satyam Rice Mill LT FBL B 70 Assigned
Sehore Kosmi Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 741.8 Revised from
BBB
Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL BBB 11029 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 900.00 crore)
Shri Ganesh Agro Industries LT FB Fac B 55 Suspended
Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 570.8 Assigned
Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT: TL C 74 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT: FB Fac C 170 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT: Fund based C 50 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd Sub-limits
Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Senior Debt BB- 12800 Revised from
BBB-
Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd Subordinated Debt BB- 1600 Revised from
BBB-
Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Reaffirmed
Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL B 220 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
