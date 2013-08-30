Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 120 Downgraded
from A2+
Arvind Remedies Ltd NFBL A4+ 670 Assigned
Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Secured A4 60 Assigned
Overdraft
Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - LOC A4 50 Assigned
Avon Meters Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 250 Suspended
Defiance Knitting Industries ST FB Fac A3 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs 4.00 crore)
Defiance Knitting Industries ST Non FB Fac A3 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 56 Reaffirmed
DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Fabtech Technologies Non-FBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 27.5 Assigned
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 214 Downgraded
from A2+
(enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore)
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FB Fac* A3+ 230 Revised from
A2
Interchangeable between short-term and long-term exposure
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST FBL A3+ 12.5 Revised from
A2
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shiva Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd FBL A4 110 Suspended
Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd NFBL A4 122.5 Reaffirmed
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 200 Assigned
Star Industries NFBL A4 180 Assigned
Swayamprabha Udyam & Co Pledge A4 49.5 Reaffirmed
Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 32.5 Suspended
V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 250 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 100 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Aekta Cot Fibres CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Aptus Value Housing Finance LT- Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed
India Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 100 crore)
Arvind Remedies Ltd TL BB+ 2770 Assigned
Arvind Remedies Ltd FBL BB+ 2160 Assigned
Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Assigned
Avon Meters Pvt Ltd ST FBL BB 50 Suspended
Avon Meters Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 120 Suspended
Baba Construction CC BB- 50 Assigned
Baba Construction BG BB- 200 Assigned
Defiance Knitting Industries Proposed TL BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 13.50 crore)
Defiance Knitting Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 1.50 crore)
Divya Construction Company FBL B- 80 Assigned
Divya Construction Company Non -Fund Based B- 30 Assigned
DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 13.97 crore)
Fabtech Technologies LT FB Limits BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed
Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B 37.5 Assigned
Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd TL limit B 15 Assigned
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL BBB 86 Downgraded
from
BBB+
(reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore)
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 300 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd CC Limits B+ 120 Assigned
Meghalaya Energy Corporation FBL - TL D 1150 Assigned
Ltd
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Unallocated Limits D 50 Assigned
Ltd
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL BBB 300 Revised from
BBB+
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB 1310 Revised from
BBB+
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 280 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 23 crore)
Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd TL C 599.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FBL C 260 Reaffirmed
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 50 Assigned
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 309.6 Assigned
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 620 Assigned
Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB- 45 Assigned
/ A3
Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd Project- Spectra Palm Assessed
Wooptionally Bangalore
convertible debenturesFive-Star*
Star Industries FBL BB- 50 Assigned
Swayamprabha Udyam & Co CC B 8 Reaffirmed
Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd FBL B 20 Suspended
V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Assigned
V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 300 Assigned
A4
Vijay Industries FB, LT Fac BB 70 Assigned
Windsor Cables Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB B+ 60 Suspended
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
