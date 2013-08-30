Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 120 Downgraded from A2+ Arvind Remedies Ltd NFBL A4+ 670 Assigned Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Secured A4 60 Assigned Overdraft Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - LOC A4 50 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 250 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries ST FB Fac A3 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs 4.00 crore) Defiance Knitting Industries ST Non FB Fac A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 56 Reaffirmed DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Fabtech Technologies Non-FBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed International Ltd Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 27.5 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 214 Downgraded from A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore) Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FB Fac* A3+ 230 Revised from A2 Interchangeable between short-term and long-term exposure Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST FBL A3+ 12.5 Revised from A2 Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Shiva Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd FBL A4 110 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd NFBL A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned Space Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 200 Assigned Star Industries NFBL A4 180 Assigned Swayamprabha Udyam & Co Pledge A4 49.5 Reaffirmed Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 32.5 Suspended V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 100 Downgraded from BBB+ Aekta Cot Fibres CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Aptus Value Housing Finance LT- Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed India Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Arvind Remedies Ltd TL BB+ 2770 Assigned Arvind Remedies Ltd FBL BB+ 2160 Assigned Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd ST FBL BB 50 Suspended Avon Meters Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 120 Suspended Baba Construction CC BB- 50 Assigned Baba Construction BG BB- 200 Assigned Defiance Knitting Industries Proposed TL BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 13.50 crore) Defiance Knitting Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 1.50 crore) Divya Construction Company FBL B- 80 Assigned Divya Construction Company Non -Fund Based B- 30 Assigned DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 13.97 crore) Fabtech Technologies LT FB Limits BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed International Ltd Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B 37.5 Assigned Locksmiths Industries Pvt Ltd TL limit B 15 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL BBB 86 Downgraded from BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 300 Downgraded from BBB+ Mangalam Metals & Ores Ltd CC Limits B+ 120 Assigned Meghalaya Energy Corporation FBL - TL D 1150 Assigned Ltd Meghalaya Energy Corporation Unallocated Limits D 50 Assigned Ltd Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL BBB 300 Revised from BBB+ Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BBB 1310 Revised from BBB+ Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 23 crore) Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd TL C 599.7 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FBL C 260 Reaffirmed Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 50 Assigned Space Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 309.6 Assigned Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 620 Assigned Space Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB- 45 Assigned / A3 Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd Project- Spectra Palm Assessed Wooptionally Bangalore convertible debenturesFive-Star* Star Industries FBL BB- 50 Assigned Swayamprabha Udyam & Co CC B 8 Reaffirmed Universal Magnoflux Pvt Ltd FBL B 20 Suspended V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 Assigned V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 300 Assigned A4 Vijay Industries FB, LT Fac BB 70 Assigned Windsor Cables Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB B+ 60 Suspended Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)