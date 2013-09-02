Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd Fund Based A2+ 2281.7 Revised from A2+ Aarti Drugs Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 1790 Revised from A2+ Boom Buying Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 30 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Dee Tee Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4+ 10 Downgraded from A3 East India Pharmaceutical Non-FBL A3 96.3 Revised from Works Ltd A2 Hindustan Mint And Agro Non FB Fac A4 9.5 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A3 900 Reaffirmed Fac Meta Rolls And Commodities ST, NFBL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Sahuwala High Pressure Non FB limits A4 125 Assigned Cylinders Pvt Ltd Shasta Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills NFBL A2 148.8 Assigned Ltd Unimark Remedies Ltd ST, FB limits A4+ 1828.5 Revised from A3+ Unimark Remedies Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 2230 Revised from A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- East India Pharmaceutical Fixed deposit MA- 27.4 REAffirmed Works Ltd programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd TL BBB+ 1323.3 Revised from BBB+ Aarti Drugs Ltd CC BBB+ 105 Revised from BBB+ Amrut Gems FBL 516.2 Reaffirmed BBB-/ A3 Anjani Developers LT Fund based BB 390 Assigned Working Capital Facility Boom Buying Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked AA+pn 250 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked PP- MLD 1500 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture Programme AA+ Dee Tee Industries Ltd LT: FBL^ BB+ 217.1 Downgraded from BBB- ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 2.25 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 21.71 crore East India Pharmaceutical FBL BBB- 220 Revised from Works Ltd BBB Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 148.6 Revised from A-(SO) BBB(SO) Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 30 Assigned B(SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A2 19.4 Revised from BB-(SO) B(SO) Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 260 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 149.1 Revised from BBB+(SO) BBB(SO) Hindustan Mint And Agro Packing Credit/FOPB BB 370 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro CC BB 40 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro TL BB 2.8 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Stand By Line of BB 30 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd credit Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Johnson Jewellers LT FB limits BB- 170 Suspended K Velayudhan Memorial Trust LT Loan BB 125 Assigned Meta Rolls And Commodities LT, FBL - TL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Meta Rolls And Commodities LT, FBL - CC BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) North Bihar Highway Ltd TL D 5250* Assigned *includes subordinate term loan of Rs. 50.0 crore Oil Country Tubular Ltd FBL* BBB+ 1500 Revised from A *Rating on short term sub-limits revised to A2 from A1 Oil Country Tubular Ltd NFBL* BBB+ 1090 Revised from A *Rating on short term sub-limits revised to A2 from A1 Oil Country Tubular Ltd TL BBB+ 1020 Revised from A P. Venganna Setty And Brothers FBL B 327.5 - Parvati Fabrics Ltd LT loan B+ 95 Assigned Parvati Fabrics Ltd LT CC Facility B+ 95 Assigned Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 200 Assigned Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C+ 30 Assigned Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG C+ 5 Assigned Rayani Spintex Pvt Ltd FBL - Proposed C+ 125 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd pool of Commercial 1245.2 Assigned Vehicle AAA(SO) Sahuwala High Pressure TL C- 531 Assigned Cylinders Pvt Ltd Sahuwala High Pressure CC C- 130 Assigned Cylinders Pvt Ltd Shasta Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB- 608.9 Upgraded from B+ Shasta Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 400 Upgraded from B+ Shasta Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 160.2 Upgraded from B+ Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills TL BBB+ 500 Assigned Ltd Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills FBL BBB+ 276.6 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw CC BB- 162 Reaffirmed And Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw Unallocated BB- 38 Reaffirmed And Boiled Rice Mill St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd TL B 10 Suspended St. Antony'S Cars Pvt Ltd term FB Fac B 50 Suspended St. Antony'S Motors India Ltd TL B 30 Suspended St. Antony'S Motors India Ltd term FB Fac B 70 Suspended Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 691 Assigned Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 5309 Assigned Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 807 Assigned Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 14193 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Program Unimark Remedies Ltd Long-TL BB+ 3090 Revised from BBB Unimark Remedies Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 291.5 Revised from BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 