Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 40 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.50 crore) Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 85 Suspended Fac Hari Machines Ltd NFBL A3 200 reaffirmed Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A4 10 Reaffirmed *ST Non Fund Based limits are sub limits of LT Fund Based limits Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 8.5 Assigned Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based -BG A4+ 60* Assigned *sub-limits within Rs. 8 crore fund based facility Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt Line of credit A4 110 Suspended Ltd Pratima Agro & Paper Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 57.5 Assigned Radha Madhav Exim Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 195 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore) Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST-Fund based A2+ 1250 Revised from A3+ Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST-Non Fund based A2+ 215 Revised from A3+ Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL A4 1000 Suspended Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 15 reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 102.3 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.71 crore) Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 45 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore) Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 795.1 Suspended capital Fac Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BB+ / 640 Assigned A4+ Bisman Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 60 Assigned Bisman Industries Ltd Non Fund based - BG BB 2 Assigned Exora Business Parks Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 5150 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTCs A- - Withdrawn (SO)/ BB+ (SO) Hari Machines Ltd FBL BBB- 1019.1 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax Free/TBs AAA 70000 Assigned Co. Ltd programme J.K.Timber Traders Line of credit B/ - Suspended A4 Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills CC BB- 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lathiya Brothers And Company Fund Based Working B+ / 50 Downgraded Capital Limits A4 from BB-/ REAffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Lathiya Brothers And Company Untied Limits B+/ 15 Assigned A4 Mas Gmr Aerospace Engineering TL B+ 2320 Upgraded from Co. Ltd D Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 190.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 14.30 Cr. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL A+ 5032 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd NCD Programme A+ 500 Withdrawn Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating A+ - REAffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund A+/ 6000 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac A1+ Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 27 Assigned Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd TL B+ 16.5 Assigned Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd SLC B+ 3 Assigned Mumbai Shelter Housing LT fund based Bk Fac D 59 Withdrawn Development Pvt Ltd Ortel Communications Ltd TL C 266.6 Assigned Ortel Communications Ltd FBL C 100 Assigned Ortel Communications Ltd Unallocated Limits C 1033.4 Assigned Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BB+ 80 Assigned Demand CC Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based - BB+ 60* Assigned Metal Gold Loan *sub-limits within Rs. 8 crore fund based facility Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills TL B+ 68.6 Suspended Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills LT FB Fac B+ 80 Suspended Parinee Realty Pvt Ltd TL B 774.7 Suspended Perundurai Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL BB 350 Reaffirmed Pratima Agro & Paper Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 50 Assigned Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sadashiva Sugars Ltd TL-Fund based A- 758 Revised from BBB Sadashiva Sugars Ltd LT- CC A- 604.3 Revised from BBB Snn Builders Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.70 crore) Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75 reaffirmed Wisdom Social Welfare Trust LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)