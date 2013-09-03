Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acetochem Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 40 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 2.50 crore)
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 85 Suspended
Fac
Hari Machines Ltd NFBL A3 200 reaffirmed
Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A4 10 Reaffirmed
*ST Non Fund Based limits are sub limits of LT Fund Based limits
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned
Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 8.5 Assigned
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based -BG A4+ 60* Assigned
*sub-limits within Rs. 8 crore fund based facility
Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt Line of credit A4 110 Suspended
Ltd
Pratima Agro & Paper Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 57.5 Assigned
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 195 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore)
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST-Fund based A2+ 1250 Revised from
A3+
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST-Non Fund based A2+ 215 Revised from
A3+
Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL A4 1000 Suspended
Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 15 reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 102.3 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 1.71 crore)
Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 45 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore)
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 795.1 Suspended
capital Fac
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BB+ / 640 Assigned
A4+
Bisman Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 60 Assigned
Bisman Industries Ltd Non Fund based - BG BB 2 Assigned
Exora Business Parks Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 5150 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTCs A- - Withdrawn
(SO)/
BB+ (SO)
Hari Machines Ltd FBL BBB- 1019.1 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance LT Tax Free/TBs AAA 70000 Assigned
Co. Ltd programme
J.K.Timber Traders Line of credit B/ - Suspended
A4
Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills CC BB- 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Lathiya Brothers And Company Fund Based Working B+ / 50 Downgraded
Capital Limits A4 from
BB-/
REAffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 6.50 crore)
Lathiya Brothers And Company Untied Limits B+/ 15 Assigned
A4
Mas Gmr Aerospace Engineering TL B+ 2320 Upgraded from
Co. Ltd D
Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 190.7 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 14.30 Cr.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL A+ 5032 Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd NCD Programme A+ 500 Withdrawn
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating A+ - REAffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund A+/ 6000 Reaffirmed
based Bk Fac A1+
Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 27 Assigned
Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd TL B+ 16.5 Assigned
Mpb Construction Pvt Ltd SLC B+ 3 Assigned
Mumbai Shelter Housing LT fund based Bk Fac D 59 Withdrawn
Development Pvt Ltd
Ortel Communications Ltd TL C 266.6 Assigned
Ortel Communications Ltd FBL C 100 Assigned
Ortel Communications Ltd Unallocated Limits C 1033.4 Assigned
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BB+ 80 Assigned
Demand CC
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based - BB+ 60* Assigned
Metal Gold Loan
*sub-limits within Rs. 8 crore fund based facility
Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills TL B+ 68.6 Suspended
Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills LT FB Fac B+ 80 Suspended
Parinee Realty Pvt Ltd TL B 774.7 Suspended
Perundurai Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Pratima Agro & Paper Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 50 Assigned
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd TL-Fund based A- 758 Revised from
BBB
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd LT- CC A- 604.3 Revised from
BBB
Snn Builders Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.70 crore)
Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75 reaffirmed
Wisdom Social Welfare Trust LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
