Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 10 Reaffirmed Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed Ashapura Exports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And CC A4 10 Assigned Arts Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And EPC A4 50 Assigned Arts Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And FBP A4 20 Assigned Arts Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And SLC A4 14 Assigned Arts Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And Unallocated A4 36 Assigned Arts Pvt Ltd Core Carbons Pvt Ltd Fund based A1 150 Upgraded from (sub-limit) Fac A2+ Jain Timber Co. Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST A4 50 Assigned Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST A4 40 Assigned Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd LOC/BG A4 36 Reaffirmed Rave Scans Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1 740 Assigned Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1 417 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 24.25 crore Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao ST FBL A4 292.3 Suspended Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Educational Society ST Fac D 20 Assigned Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd optionally A4 17.5 Assigned convertible debenture Swastik Pesticides Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Unique Green Energy Non-fund based A4 117.4 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Benzfab Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 70 Assigned Benzfab Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL* BB- 80 Assigned / A4 * The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale Bhambra Overseas FBL -CC B+ 50 Assigned Bhambra Overseas FBL -TL B+ 20 Assigned BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd TL* D 5905.7 Revised from A- (earlier 518.74crore) *including unallocated amount of Rs. 120.51 crore BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd FBL D 6000 Revised from A- BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL D 20000 Revised from A- Core Carbons Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 150 Upgraded from BBB+ Gandhi Institute Of Technology FBL D 5350 Downgraded And Management from BBB- Jain Timber Co. Pvt Ltd FBL -LT B 22.5 Assigned Kashmir Apiaries Exports FBL B 400.6 Suspended Kashmir Apiaries Exports TL B 85 Suspended Krishna Traders LT/ST fund BB+/ 540 Suspended based/non-fund based A4+ Bk Fac Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd FBL -LT B 15 Assigned Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Nazareth Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd TL C+ 6 Assigned Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd TL - Proposed C+ 7 Assigned Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd LT, FBL B 88.1 Assigned Rave Scans Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL A 1042 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 50.89 crore Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 775 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 54.50 crore Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna LT FB Fac B 113 Suspended Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao LT FB B+ 605.9 Suspended Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Nukala Rama Koteswara Rao non-FBL B+ 19.5 Suspended Textiles Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Educational Society TL D 266.2 Assigned Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd TL BB- 164 Assigned Sudarshan Tv Channel Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 37.3 Assigned A4 Swastik Pesticides Ltd LT FB limits B+ 80 Assigned Swastik Pesticides Ltd TL B+ 10 Assigned Unique Green Energy Fund based B+ 150.6 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Unique Green Energy Unallocated B+/ 19.4 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd A4 Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac B- 85 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)