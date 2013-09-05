Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL A4 90 Upgraded from
D
K.C. Timber Traders Non - FBL- ST A4 75 Assigned
Katti- Ma Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 96 Assigned
Katti- Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4+ 30 Assigned
Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore)
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 600.0 crore)
Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1100 Revised from
A3
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd PCFC* A4 648.5 Assigned
* Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting / A4 548.6 Assigned
PSCFC#
# Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LOC A4 821.9 Assigned
Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based D 67.5 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL C 735 Upgraded from
D
Cheema Spintex Ltd LT Unallocated C 35 Upgraded from
D
Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum (SO)
Trust Nov-12
Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed
Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum (SO)
Trust Nov-13 Iii
K.C. Timber Traders FBL- LT B 15 Assigned
Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt TL B 45.7 Downgraded
Ltd from BB
(reduced from Rs. 6.43 crore)
Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt FBL B 55 Downgraded
Ltd from BB
Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Proposed Limits B / 109.3 Downgraded
Ltd A4 from
BB/
Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.57 crore)
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA+ 385 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 70.0 crore)
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA+ 1030 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 48.5 crore)
Miladi Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 73.8 Assigned
Miladi Fashions Pvt Ltd TL B 8.4 Assigned
Miladi Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 67.8 Assigned
A4
Mrf Ltd NCD (NCD) AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Mrf Ltd NCD - Proposed AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 250 Suspended
A4
Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL BB+ 60 Revised from
BBB-
Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Limits BB+ 400 Revised from
BBB-
Reliance Capital Ltd-Indian PTCs AAA 1132.8 Assigned
Receivable Trust 8 (SO)
Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 500.8 Assigned
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd TL B- 4870.2 Assigned
Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd CC B- 313.6 Assigned
Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT loans and working D 379 Suspended
capital Fac
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
