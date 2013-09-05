Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL A4 90 Upgraded from D K.C. Timber Traders Non - FBL- ST A4 75 Assigned Katti- Ma Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 96 Assigned Katti- Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4+ 30 Assigned Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 600.0 crore) Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1100 Revised from A3 Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd PCFC* A4 648.5 Assigned * Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting / A4 548.6 Assigned PSCFC# # Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LOC A4 821.9 Assigned Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based D 67.5 Suspended LOC and BG Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL C 735 Upgraded from D Cheema Spintex Ltd LT Unallocated C 35 Upgraded from D Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum (SO) Trust Nov-12 Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum (SO) Trust Nov-13 Iii K.C. Timber Traders FBL- LT B 15 Assigned Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt TL B 45.7 Downgraded Ltd from BB (reduced from Rs. 6.43 crore) Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt FBL B 55 Downgraded Ltd from BB Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Proposed Limits B / 109.3 Downgraded Ltd A4 from BB/ Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.57 crore) Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA+ 385 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 70.0 crore) Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA+ 1030 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 48.5 crore) Miladi Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 73.8 Assigned Miladi Fashions Pvt Ltd TL B 8.4 Assigned Miladi Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 67.8 Assigned A4 Mrf Ltd NCD (NCD) AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD - Proposed AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 250 Suspended A4 Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL BB+ 60 Revised from BBB- Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Limits BB+ 400 Revised from BBB- Reliance Capital Ltd-Indian PTCs AAA 1132.8 Assigned Receivable Trust 8 (SO) Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 500.8 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd TL B- 4870.2 Assigned Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd CC B- 313.6 Assigned Tradeline Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT loans and working D 379 Suspended capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)