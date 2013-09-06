Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines & Plasticizers Ltd ST A4 130 Assigned Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 344 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd BG A1+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd LOC A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Forward cover A1+ 28.6 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Standby line of credit A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Goa Carbon Ltd Letters of Credit A2 2250 Reaffirmed limits Goa Carbon Ltd ST Fund Based (Buyers A2 2250* Reaffirmed Credit) * Sub limit of Rs 225.00 letters of credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd BG limits A2 200 Reaffirmed Gsr Movies NFBL A4 20.6 Reaffirmed Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac* A4+ 350 Reaffirmed * Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac* A4+ 50 Reaffirmed * Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore Madras Steels & Tubes Non-FB Fac A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt NFBL A4 3 Assigned Ltd Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non- FBL- LOC* A4+ 100 Assigned *Letter of credit facility is a sub-limit of the bank guarantee limit S.M. Steels ST non-fund based A4 295 Reaffirmed facility Salora International Ltd Non FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Smile Microfinance Ltd ST-NCDs A3 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amines & Plasticizers Ltd TL BB 50 Suspended Amines & Plasticizers Ltd FBL BB 390 Suspended Berar Finance Ltd FB Bk Lines BB+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12 Crores) Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 672 Reaffirmed Reduced to Rs.33.55 crore Deepak Industries Ltd CC A+ 550 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd TL A+ 195 Reaffirmed Ds-Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL BB 600 Assigned Firozabad Ceramics Pvt Ltd FBL D 159.5 Assigned Firozabad Ceramics Pvt Ltd NFBL D 23.9 Assigned Fun Multiplex Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 1170.1 Suspended Goa Carbon Ltd CC limits BBB 510 Reaffirmed Gobind Bhawan Karyalaya FBL BB 85 Reaffirmed Gsr Movies TL B 100 Reaffirmed Indiana Hospital And Heart TL D 200 Revised from Institute Ltd B+ Indiana Hospital And Heart LT Non-FB Fac* D 70 Revised from Institute Ltd B+ *sub-limit Kamla Landmarc Real Estate FBL D 2500 Revised from Holding Pvt Ltd B+ Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt Ltd TL BB 275 Revised from BB- Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 21 Revised from BB- M/S M.E. Project Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned M/S M.E. Project Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 50 Assigned Madras Steels & Tubes FB Fac BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt FBL BB- 234 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangalagiri Textile Mills Pvt Unallocated BB- 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 50 Assigned Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 30 Assigned Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BG) BB+ 100 Assigned Parvati Solvent Extraction Pvt LT FBL-CC B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Parvati Solvent Extraction Pvt LT NFBL-TL B+ 27.1 Assigned Ltd R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Assigned R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 150 Assigned R&B Infraproject Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BB- 100 Assigned Rajendra Singh Bhamboo TL BB 450 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Non-FBL BB 32.7 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Unallocated BB 0.8 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd S.M. Steels LT fund based facility BB 160 Reaffirmed S.M. Steels Proposed Fac BB 45 Reaffirmed Salora International Ltd FBL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Samvardhana Motherson TL A 200 Reaffirmed Reflectec Group Holdings Ltd Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- Bk Fac BBB- 5000 Reaffirmed / Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Smile Microfinance Ltd LT- NCDs BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)