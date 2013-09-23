Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 91 Assigned
Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 77.8 Suspended
Ltd
Garg Rice Mills Fund Based - ST A4 130 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 290 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual A2+ 35.8 Assigned
Share (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management A1+ Reaffirmed
Fund - Savings Plan mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed
mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate A1+ Reaffirmed
Income Fund - ST Plan mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed
Interval Fund - Plan Amfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed
Interval Fund - Plan Bmfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed
Interval Fund - Plan Cmfs
Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable
Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
#interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore
Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
#interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore
Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd CPs A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Repco Home Finance Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Assigned
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 1.2 Assigned
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- LOC A4 150 Assigned
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based-Letter A4 100 Assigned
of Comfort
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- FCL* A4 100 Assigned
*Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- LOC A4 2.5 Assigned
Steel Products Ltd LOC A4 21.5 Assigned
Steel Products Ltd Forward Contract A4 3.5 Assigned
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CP A3+ 500 Revised from
A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agra Oil & General Industries TL B+ 1 Assigned
Ltd
Agra Oil & General Industries FBL B+ 110 Assigned
Ltd
Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 42.2 Upgraded from
B
Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 23 Upgraded from
B
Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based, B+ 10.3 Upgraded from
LT Fac* B
*Proposed facilities created as term loans reduced from last year
Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Reaffirmed
Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 40.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd LT - TL D 547 Assigned
Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd LT - FB Fac D 312 Assigned
Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt LT loans, LT FB Fac D 372.2 Suspended
Ltd
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT loan Fac / LT FB D 100 Suspended
Fac
Garg Rice Mills Fund Based - LT B 10 Assigned
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Plan AA+ Reaffirmed
mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AA+ Reaffirmed
Fund - ST Plan mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management AAA Reaffirmed
Fund - Treasury mfs
Advantage Plan
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Medium Term AAA Reaffirmed
Opportunities Fund mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Opportunities AAA Reaffirmed
Fund mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund AAA Reaffirmed
mfs
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAA Reaffirmed
Fund - Dynamic Plan mfs
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL D 151.4 Suspended
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd FBL D 486 Suspended
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Non fund based Bk D 242.1 Suspended
limits
India Shelter Finance LT Bk Limits BBB- 600 Upgraded from
Corporation Ltd BB+
Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Narayan Builders And Developers TL B+ 600 Assigned
Patton International Ltd FBL (CC*) A+ 450 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable
Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (backed by AA 6000 Reaffirmed
PEL) (SO)!
Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd NCD (backed by PEL) AA 2000 Reaffirmed
(SO)!
Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt LT loans & working B- 57.5 Suspended
Ltd capital Fac
Repco Home Finance Ltd TL from Bks AA- 17637.1 Upgraded from
A+
(enhanced from Rs. 297.48 crore)
Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs AA- 5000 Assigned
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Seasonal) B 97.8 Assigned
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 15.7 Assigned
Loan (Seasonal)
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 28.6 Assigned
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- CC B+ 42.5 Assigned
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Unallocated amount B+/ 5 Assigned
A4
Steel Products Ltd CC C 168.5 Assigned
Steel Products Ltd BG C 170 Assigned
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2960 Revised from
BBB+
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 5500 Revised from
BBB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)