Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 91 Assigned Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 77.8 Suspended Ltd Garg Rice Mills Fund Based - ST A4 130 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 290 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual A2+ 35.8 Assigned Share (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management A1+ Reaffirmed Fund - Savings Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate A1+ Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan Amfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan Bmfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Reaffirmed Interval Fund - Plan Cmfs Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3+ 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ 450 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed #interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed #interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd CPs A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Assigned Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 1.2 Assigned Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- LOC A4 150 Assigned Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based-Letter A4 100 Assigned of Comfort Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- FCL* A4 100 Assigned *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Non-fund Based- LOC A4 2.5 Assigned Steel Products Ltd LOC A4 21.5 Assigned Steel Products Ltd Forward Contract A4 3.5 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CP A3+ 500 Revised from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Oil & General Industries TL B+ 1 Assigned Ltd Agra Oil & General Industries FBL B+ 110 Assigned Ltd Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 42.2 Upgraded from B Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 23 Upgraded from B Ajanta Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based, B+ 10.3 Upgraded from LT Fac* B *Proposed facilities created as term loans reduced from last year Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 40.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd LT - TL D 547 Assigned Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd LT - FB Fac D 312 Assigned Chenduran Cotspin (India) Pvt LT loans, LT FB Fac D 372.2 Suspended Ltd Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT loan Fac / LT FB D 100 Suspended Fac Garg Rice Mills Fund Based - LT B 10 Assigned HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Plan AA+ Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AA+ Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury mfs Advantage Plan HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Medium Term AAA Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Opportunities AAA Reaffirmed Fund mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan mfs Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL D 151.4 Suspended Howrah Mills Co. Ltd FBL D 486 Suspended Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Non fund based Bk D 242.1 Suspended limits India Shelter Finance LT Bk Limits BBB- 600 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd BB+ Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Narayan Builders And Developers TL B+ 600 Assigned Patton International Ltd FBL (CC*) A+ 450 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (backed by AA 6000 Reaffirmed PEL) (SO)! Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd NCD (backed by PEL) AA 2000 Reaffirmed (SO)! Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt LT loans & working B- 57.5 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Repco Home Finance Ltd TL from Bks AA- 17637.1 Upgraded from A+ (enhanced from Rs. 297.48 crore) Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs AA- 5000 Assigned Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Seasonal) B 97.8 Assigned Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 15.7 Assigned Loan (Seasonal) Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 28.6 Assigned Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Fund Based- CC B+ 42.5 Assigned Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Unallocated amount B+/ 5 Assigned A4 Steel Products Ltd CC C 168.5 Assigned Steel Products Ltd BG C 170 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2960 Revised from BBB+ Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 5500 Revised from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 