Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 250 Revised
from
A4+
Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST proposed non-FB Fac A4 50 Revised
from
A4+
Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST fund based A4 50 Assigned
sub-limit Fac
Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 70 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 5.8 Crore)
Dempo Shipbuilding And ST, fund based / A4 750 Reaffirmed
Engineering Pvt Ltd non-fund based
Sub-limits*
Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore,* Rs. 75.0 crore short term fund based /
non-fund based facilities are sub-limit of Rs.75.0 crore
long term non-fund based limits
G.K Founders Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 78 Reaffirmed
Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 181 Reaffirmed
Innova Captab ILC/FLC A3 50 Assigned
Innova Captab BG A3 5 Assigned
Innova Captab Pvt Ltd LC/FLC* A4+ 30 Upgraded
from
A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore)
*ILC/FLC was part of the Cash Credit limits during the last rating exercise
Kaizen Computech Ltd Non- FB Fac A4 45 Suspended
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac A3 100 Assigned
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 745 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.35.50 crore
Purav Industries ST FBL-BG A4 20 Suspended
Purav Industries ST FBL-LOC* A4 7.5 Suspended
*Sub limit of bank guarantee
Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd ST: Non-Fund based A3 400 Assigned
Rubamin Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 323 Suspended
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) D 7 Downgraded
from from
A4
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC)* D 10 Downgraded
from from
A4
*Sub-limit of Fund Based CC limit
Shadiram & Sons ST FBL - Letters of A4+ 1160 Reaffirmed
Credit
(Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore)
Utkal Manufacturing & Services Non-FBL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 10 crores)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashapura Stone Industries CC B- 7.5 Assigned
Ashapura Stone Industries TL B- 44 Assigned
Ashley Alteams India Ltd TL Fac* BB 485.5 Reaffirmed
* Outstanding amount on the Rs.55.00 crore rated term-loan
Ashley Alteams India Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed
Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed TL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed
Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 10 Reaffirmed
Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC* B 80 Reaffirmed
*Includes inventory funding limit of Rs. 7.00 crore
D.M. Builders FBL - TL BB- 95 Assigned
Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 12 Assigned
Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 3 Assigned
A4
(enhanced from Rs 0.00 Crore)
Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A- 2200 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dempo Shipbuilding And LT, FB limits BB 80 Reaffirmed
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore
Dempo Shipbuilding And TL BB 9.1 Withdrawn
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Dempo Shipbuilding And LT, non-FBL BB 750 Reaffirmed
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore
Faery Estates Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 1500 Withdrawn
/ A2+
G.K Founders Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 190 Reaffirmed
G.K Founders Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 221.9 Reaffirmed
Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B+ 31.8 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cash flows
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 459.9 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cash flows
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 19.3 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cash flows
Innova Captab CC BBB- 100 Assigned
Innova Captab Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Upgraded
from
BB-
(Reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Innova Captab Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 100 Upgraded
from
BB-
Kaizen Computech Ltd FB Fac B 35 Suspended
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 255 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore
Kiran Buildtech FB Fac B 90 Suspended
M/S Quality Construction Non-fund based BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Developers (Letter of Guarantee)
Mahakaushal Sugar And Power FBL D 90 Revised from
Industries Ltd B-
Mahakaushal Sugar And Power TL D 65 Revised from
Industries Ltd B-
Meena Developers LT FBL B 124.5 Assigned
Naba Diganta Water Management TL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Naba Diganta Water Management BG BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Navya Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 63.1 Assigned
Navya Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ / 4.9 Assigned
A4
Oak Constructions & Properties FBL - CC D 1 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Oak Constructions & Properties FBL - TL D 82.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Oak Constructions & Properties Non-FBL - BG D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Oak Constructions & Properties Unallocated D 18.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Pan Fuel Tech Pvt Ltd CC C- 60 Assigned
Purav Industries LT FBL- CC B+ 20 Suspended
Purav Industries LT FBL- Stand by Line B+ 2 Suspended
of Credit
Purav Industries LT FBL-TL B+ 13 Suspended
Pushpendra Real Construction Fund Based Bk Fac B 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB- 2400 Assigned
Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd LT: Working capital BBB- 200 Assigned
Rubamin Ltd TL BBB- 239.2 Suspended
Rubamin Ltd FB Fac BBB- 700 Suspended
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 120 Downgraded
from from
BB
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL II D 4.7 Downgraded
from from
BB
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL III D 22 Downgraded
from from
BB
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL IV (Fresh) D 150 Downgraded
from from
BB
Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL V (Fresh) D 16.5 Downgraded
from from
BB
Samrat Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC D 85 Suspended
Satyanam Enterprises FB Fac B 90 Suspended
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Assigned
Smc Power Generation Ltd Working Capital Limits C 630 Upgraded from
D
Smc Power Generation Ltd TL C 1222.2 Upgraded from
D
Smc Power Generation Ltd Unallocated C 134.2 Upgraded from
D
Smc Power Generation Ltd BG Limits C 50 Upgraded from
D
Sri Adilakshmi Property TL BB 90 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Sri Adilakshmi Property CC BB 20 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Starlight Systems Pvt Ltd NCD A- 1000 Withdrawn
Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd FB D 150 Suspended
Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL D 100 Suspended
Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Fac BBB 96.5 Reaffirmed
Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 3.5 Reaffirmed
Utkal Manufacturing & Services FBL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 20 crores)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
