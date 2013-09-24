Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 250 Revised from A4+ Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST proposed non-FB Fac A4 50 Revised from A4+ Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST fund based A4 50 Assigned sub-limit Fac Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 70 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 5.8 Crore) Dempo Shipbuilding And ST, fund based / A4 750 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd non-fund based Sub-limits* Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore,* Rs. 75.0 crore short term fund based / non-fund based facilities are sub-limit of Rs.75.0 crore long term non-fund based limits G.K Founders Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 78 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 181 Reaffirmed Innova Captab ILC/FLC A3 50 Assigned Innova Captab BG A3 5 Assigned Innova Captab Pvt Ltd LC/FLC* A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore) *ILC/FLC was part of the Cash Credit limits during the last rating exercise Kaizen Computech Ltd Non- FB Fac A4 45 Suspended Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac A3 100 Assigned Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 745 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from Rs.35.50 crore Purav Industries ST FBL-BG A4 20 Suspended Purav Industries ST FBL-LOC* A4 7.5 Suspended *Sub limit of bank guarantee Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd ST: Non-Fund based A3 400 Assigned Rubamin Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 323 Suspended Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) D 7 Downgraded from from A4 Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC)* D 10 Downgraded from from A4 *Sub-limit of Fund Based CC limit Shadiram & Sons ST FBL - Letters of A4+ 1160 Reaffirmed Credit (Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Utkal Manufacturing & Services Non-FBL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 10 crores) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Stone Industries CC B- 7.5 Assigned Ashapura Stone Industries TL B- 44 Assigned Ashley Alteams India Ltd TL Fac* BB 485.5 Reaffirmed * Outstanding amount on the Rs.55.00 crore rated term-loan Ashley Alteams India Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Reaffirmed Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed TL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 10 Reaffirmed Chirang Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC* B 80 Reaffirmed *Includes inventory funding limit of Rs. 7.00 crore D.M. Builders FBL - TL BB- 95 Assigned Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 12 Assigned Dayal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 3 Assigned A4 (enhanced from Rs 0.00 Crore) Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A- 2200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dempo Shipbuilding And LT, FB limits BB 80 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore Dempo Shipbuilding And TL BB 9.1 Withdrawn Engineering Pvt Ltd Dempo Shipbuilding And LT, non-FBL BB 750 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Faery Estates Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 1500 Withdrawn / A2+ G.K Founders Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 190 Reaffirmed G.K Founders Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB- 12 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 221.9 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Metallics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 170 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B+ 31.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cash flows IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 459.9 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cash flows IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 19.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cash flows Innova Captab CC BBB- 100 Assigned Innova Captab Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB- (Reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Innova Captab Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 100 Upgraded from BB- Kaizen Computech Ltd FB Fac B 35 Suspended Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 255 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore Kiran Buildtech FB Fac B 90 Suspended M/S Quality Construction Non-fund based BB- 50 Reaffirmed Developers (Letter of Guarantee) Mahakaushal Sugar And Power FBL D 90 Revised from Industries Ltd B- Mahakaushal Sugar And Power TL D 65 Revised from Industries Ltd B- Meena Developers LT FBL B 124.5 Assigned Naba Diganta Water Management TL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Naba Diganta Water Management BG BBB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Navya Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 63.1 Assigned Navya Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ / 4.9 Assigned A4 Oak Constructions & Properties FBL - CC D 1 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Oak Constructions & Properties FBL - TL D 82.9 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Oak Constructions & Properties Non-FBL - BG D 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Oak Constructions & Properties Unallocated D 18.6 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Pan Fuel Tech Pvt Ltd CC C- 60 Assigned Purav Industries LT FBL- CC B+ 20 Suspended Purav Industries LT FBL- Stand by Line B+ 2 Suspended of Credit Purav Industries LT FBL-TL B+ 13 Suspended Pushpendra Real Construction Fund Based Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB- 2400 Assigned Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd LT: Working capital BBB- 200 Assigned Rubamin Ltd TL BBB- 239.2 Suspended Rubamin Ltd FB Fac BBB- 700 Suspended Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 120 Downgraded from from BB Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL II D 4.7 Downgraded from from BB Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL III D 22 Downgraded from from BB Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL IV (Fresh) D 150 Downgraded from from BB Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL V (Fresh) D 16.5 Downgraded from from BB Samrat Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC D 85 Suspended Satyanam Enterprises FB Fac B 90 Suspended Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Assigned Smc Power Generation Ltd Working Capital Limits C 630 Upgraded from D Smc Power Generation Ltd TL C 1222.2 Upgraded from D Smc Power Generation Ltd Unallocated C 134.2 Upgraded from D Smc Power Generation Ltd BG Limits C 50 Upgraded from D Sri Adilakshmi Property TL BB 90 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Sri Adilakshmi Property CC BB 20 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Starlight Systems Pvt Ltd NCD A- 1000 Withdrawn Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd FB D 150 Suspended Suchirindia Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL D 100 Suspended Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Fac BBB 96.5 Reaffirmed Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 3.5 Reaffirmed Utkal Manufacturing & Services FBL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 20 crores) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.