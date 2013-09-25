Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL A3+ 46 Upgraded from A3 Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd LOC A4+ 80 Assigned Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd BG A4+ 40 Assigned Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 9.6 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd ST non- FB Fac A4+ 100 Suspended Kherani Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) M/S. Phoeniix ST - FB Fac A4 120 Assigned M/S. Phoeniix ST - FB Fac A4 120 Assigned (sub-limit) M/S. Phoeniix ST - Non-FB Fac A4 3 Assigned M/S. Phoeniix ST - Proposed Fac A4 24.1 Assigned Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 5 Suspended Neptunus Power Plant Services NFBL A3+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquidity A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund mfs Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquid Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Ltd - Treasury Plan mfs Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Money A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Manager Fund mfs Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Liquid Cash A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Plan mfs Sealion Sparkle Port And NFBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 10 Reaffirmed Sparkle Port Services Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1 100 Reaffirmed Limits* (SO) (reduced from 20.00cr) The Campco Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed working capital limit VA Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 11520 Upgraded from A1 (enhanced from 973.0cr) VA Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-FB A1+ 8210 Assigned Fac Windlas Biotech Ltd ST - NFBL A2+ 20 Upgraded from A3+ Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST - WCDL (sub-limit) A2 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BBB 90 Upgraded from BBB- Ample Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BBB 54 Upgraded from BBB- Amrapali Sapphire Developers TL B+; 1000 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Amrapali Sapphire Developers Unallocated B+; 250 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Amrit Engineering & Foundry CC B+ 75 Assigned Works Amrit Engineering & Foundry TL B+ 5 Assigned Works Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd CC BB+ 47.5 Assigned Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd TL BB+ 2.8 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd LT loan and working BB+ 195.5 Suspended capital Fac Bmk Hospitality Services Pvt Secured optionally D 10 Assigned Ltd convertible debenture Bmk Hospitality Services Pvt TL D 170 Assigned Ltd Bmk Hospitality Services Pvt Long- Term Proposed D 20 Assigned Ltd Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 29.50 crore) Drs Warehousing North Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 480 Suspended Dwarkesh Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Elkosta Security Systems India Bk Fac B-/ 200 Suspended A4 Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 69 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CCBD*# B 10 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Cash Credit/ #CCBD- Cash Credit against Book Debt Hari Kripa Business Ventures FBL- LT B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hari Kripa Business Ventures Non - FBL- ST B/ 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd (sublimit of FBL) A4 # # Utilisation of fund-based and non-fund based limits can't exceed Rs. 20 Crores Innovation Trust V Dec-12 PTC Series AA+ - Reaffirmed (Trust V) (SO) Innovation Trust Vi Feb-13 PTC Series AA+ - Reaffirmed (Trust Vi) (SO) Innovation Trust X Mar-13 PTC Series AA+ - Reaffirmed (Trust X) (SO) Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FBL - 30 Withdrawn Kalpatharu Breweries & TL - Fund Based B 59 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Kalpatharu Breweries & CC - Fund Based B 50 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors TL B+ / 14 Reaaffirmed Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors FBL B+ / 136 Reaaffirmed Kherani Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 117.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Kherani Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FBL -- CC B+ 175 Revised from BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) M/S. Phoeniix LT - TL B 52.9 Assigned Magnum Ventures Ltd FBL D 3098.1 Reaffirmed Mahadev Impex FBL B 75 Assigned Malar Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 145 Suspended Mita Engineers And Fabricators LT: TL facility B 70.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Neptunus Power Plant Services FBL BBB 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Neptunus Power Plant Services Standby Limits BBB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 200.9 Upgraded from B+ Nifty Labs Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 24.6 Upgraded from B+ Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan FB Fac B+ 68 Suspended Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Floating AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Rate Fund - ST Plan mfs Reliance Capital Asset Reliance ST Fund AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd mfs Reliance Capital Asset Reliance Medium Term AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Fund mfs Sealion Sparkle Port And TL A- 186.8 Reaffirmed Terminal Services (Dahej) Ltd Shantha Educational Society TL D 35.8 Assigned Shantha Educational Society Overdraft D 10 Assigned Shantha Educational Society Unallocated D 4.2 Assigned Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd CC B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Sparkle Port Services Ltd TL* A+ 494.5 Reaffirmed (SO) * based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited Sparkle Port Services Ltd Unallocated Limits* A+ 100 Assigned (SO) / A1 (SO) * based on guarantee from Ocean Sparkle Limited The Campco Ltd Fund Based working BBB 1300 Reaffirmed capital limit Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac A+ 405 Upgraded from A Windlas Biotech Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 130.4 Upgraded from BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 7.69 crore) Windlas Biotech Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB+ 4.6 Upgraded from BBB (Reduced from Rs. 3.31 crore) Windlas Biotech Ltd LT - CC* BBB+/ 280 Upgraded from A2+ BBB / A3+ *Sub-limit of Rs.12 crore (Long Term) and Rs.1.5 crore (Short Term)/ (Enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore) Windlas Biotech Ltd LT/ST - FBL BBB+/ 50 Upgraded from A2+ BBB / A3+ Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 59.2 Upgraded from BBB- (Reduced from Rs 8.30 crore) Upgraded from BBB- Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - CC BBB 50 Upgraded from BBB- Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 40.8 Upgraded from BBB- (Enhanced from Rs 1.70 crore) Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 200.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)