Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ALM Industries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 780 Assigned
Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 111 Assigned
Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 2,000.0cr)
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LOC) A4+ 550 Assigned
Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1 6000 Reaffirmed
Gallant Jewelry FBL A4+ 100 Assigned
Hindusthan Engineering & LOC^^ A2+ 1850 Upgraded from
Industries Ltd A2
^^ Sublimit of BG facilities; LC & BG are completely interchangeable
Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore)
Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed
Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL-Letter of A4 8.6 Assigned
Guarantee
Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt NFBL A4 250 Assigned
Ltd
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac A3 25 upgraded from
A4+
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 40 upgraded from
A4+
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 22.5 upgraded from
A4+
Vijay Solvex Ltd FB Fac (Short-TL) A4+ 100 Assigned
Vijay Solvex Ltd Non-FB Fac (LOC) A4+ 350 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 134 Assigned
Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL* A+ 750 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
*Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBLed# A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
#BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to
be rated on short term
Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd LT loan and working D 142.4 Suspended
capital Fac
Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac D 144 Suspended
Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 150 Assigned
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) BB+ 27.5 Assigned
Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 172.5 Assigned
A4+
Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+(SO) 103.1 Reaffirmed
Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT fund based- TL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - Bk B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Overdraft
Hindusthan Engineering & CC** BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
Industries Ltd BBB
**CC is interchangeable between BG and LC
Hindusthan Engineering & BG BBB+ 1850 Upgraded from
Industries Ltd BBB
(total non-fund based limits enhanced from Rs 128.75 crore)
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bonds A 570 Assigned
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd TL D 31.8 Reaffirmed
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd FBL D 185 Reaffirmed
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd NFBL D 68.5 Reaffirmed
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Unallocated D 50.2 Reaffirmed
Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 49 Assigned
Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 32.2 Assigned
Meerut Roller Flour Mills Pvt FBL-LT Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 65 Reaffirmed
Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 70 Assigned
Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B+ 36.1 Assigned
Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit B+ / 5.3 Assigned
A4
Mungad Aluminium Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 100 Suspended
Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 40 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 40 Reaffirmed
Ranika Exports Design FBL BB- 84 Assigned
Ranika Exports Design Unallocated BB- 26 Assigned
Sea Sparkle Harbour Services TL A- 275 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt FBL BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Vardhman Rice Mills FB Fac D 91.5 Suspended
SKN Rice Industries FBL B+ 75 Assigned
SKN Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ / 25 Assigned
A4
SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A 75 Suspended
SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd TL limit BB+ 39.3 Suspended
SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Suspended
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd TL BBB- 101.8 Upgraded from
BB+
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Upgraded from
BB+
Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT proposed Fac BBB- 102.1 Upgraded from
BB+
Vijay Solvex Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 550 Assigned
Vijay Solvex Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 200 Assigned
A4+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
