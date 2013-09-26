Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALM Industries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 780 Assigned Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 111 Assigned Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 2,000.0cr) Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LOC) A4+ 550 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1 6000 Reaffirmed Gallant Jewelry FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Hindusthan Engineering & LOC^^ A2+ 1850 Upgraded from Industries Ltd A2 ^^ Sublimit of BG facilities; LC & BG are completely interchangeable Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore) Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL-Letter of A4 8.6 Assigned Guarantee Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt NFBL A4 250 Assigned Ltd Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac A3 25 upgraded from A4+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 40 upgraded from A4+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 22.5 upgraded from A4+ Vijay Solvex Ltd FB Fac (Short-TL) A4+ 100 Assigned Vijay Solvex Ltd Non-FB Fac (LOC) A4+ 350 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 134 Assigned Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL* A+ 750 Reaffirmed / A1+ *Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBLed# A+ 4000 Reaffirmed / A1+ #BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to be rated on short term Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd LT loan and working D 142.4 Suspended capital Fac Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac D 144 Suspended Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 150 Assigned Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) BB+ 27.5 Assigned Deepak Vegpro Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 172.5 Assigned A4+ Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+(SO) 103.1 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT fund based- TL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Giriraj Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - Bk B+ 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Hindusthan Engineering & CC** BBB+ 150 Upgraded from Industries Ltd BBB **CC is interchangeable between BG and LC Hindusthan Engineering & BG BBB+ 1850 Upgraded from Industries Ltd BBB (total non-fund based limits enhanced from Rs 128.75 crore) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bonds A 570 Assigned Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd TL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd FBL D 185 Reaffirmed Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd NFBL D 68.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Unallocated D 50.2 Reaffirmed Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 49 Assigned Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 32.2 Assigned Meerut Roller Flour Mills Pvt FBL-LT Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 65 Reaffirmed Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 70 Assigned Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B+ 36.1 Assigned Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit B+ / 5.3 Assigned A4 Mungad Aluminium Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 100 Suspended Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 40 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Osnar Chemical Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 40 Reaffirmed Ranika Exports Design FBL BB- 84 Assigned Ranika Exports Design Unallocated BB- 26 Assigned Sea Sparkle Harbour Services TL A- 275 Assigned Ltd Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt FBL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Shri Vardhman Rice Mills FB Fac D 91.5 Suspended SKN Rice Industries FBL B+ 75 Assigned SKN Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ / 25 Assigned A4 SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A 75 Suspended SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd TL limit BB+ 39.3 Suspended SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Suspended Vaighai Agro Products Ltd TL BBB- 101.8 Upgraded from BB+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 147.5 Upgraded from BB+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT proposed Fac BBB- 102.1 Upgraded from BB+ Vijay Solvex Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 550 Assigned Vijay Solvex Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 200 Assigned A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.