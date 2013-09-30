Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A2+ 400 Upgraded from
Technologies Pvt Ltd A2
(revised from Rs 42.00 Cr )
Comstar Automotive ST -Fund / Non- A2+ 100 Upgraded from
Technologies Pvt Ltd based(Sub limits) A2
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 125 Reaffirmed
*Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore, §Enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore
Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL A3(SO) 50 Reassigned
Hikal Ltd ST - Fund based A3 810 Revised from
A4+
Hikal Ltd ST- Non fund based A3 550 Revised from
A4+
Jai Surgicals Ltd FB Bk Fac A4 60 Assigned
Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 6 Assigned
Kg Fabriks Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 100.8 Reaffirmed
Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 1 Upgraded from
A4
Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (non-FBL) A2+ 55 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys ST NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Slo Industries Ltd Non FB Fac, A4 560 Suspended
Suprabha Construction Company ST, non-FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vento Ceramic BG A4 15.5 Assigned
VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Almondz Finanz Ltd Bk lines BB+ 300 Assigned
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate LT FB Fac B+ 52.5 Suspended
Comstar Automotive TL BBB+ 37.3 Upgraded from
Technologies Pvt Ltd BBB
(revised from Rs 12.50 Cr )
Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
Technologies Pvt Ltd BBB
Comstar Automotive LT / ST - unallocated BBB+/ 137.7 Upgraded from
Technologies Pvt Ltd A2+ BBB /
A2
(revised from ST Rs. 3 Cr)
Couple International Pvt Ltd Bk limits D 50 Suspended
D S Gupta Construction Pvt. Non -FBL B 140 Suspended
Ltd.
Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi LT FBL (TL) BBB 200 Assigned
Specialty Hospital (P) Ltd
Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi Unallocated BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Specialty Hospital (P) Ltd
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150* Reaffirmed
*Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore, §Enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore
Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (Tier BB+ 165 Reaffirmed
II Debt)
GMR Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 75 Reassigned
(SO)
GMR Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 50 Reassigned
(SO)
GMR Estates Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 240 Revised from
(SO) BBB(SO)
GMR Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 2000 Revised from
(SO) BBB(SO)
Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam Non-fund Based BBB- 1050 Assigned
Expressways Pvt Ltd
Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB; 2586.5 Revised from
Expressways Pvt Ltd BBB+
(earlier 308.05CR)
Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB; 2001 Revised from
Expressways Pvt Ltd BBB+
(earlier 238.0cr)
Gmr Tuni Anakapalli Non-fund Based BBB; 450 Assigned
Expressways Pvt Ltd
Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB- 1839.6 Revised from
BB+
Hikal Ltd LT - TL (US$ million) BBB- - Revised from
BB+
Hikal Ltd LT -Bk Lines (CC) BBB- 1990 Revised from
BB+
Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac BB- 6 Assigned
Jai Surgicals Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 8 Assigned
Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 2500 Revised from
(SO) BBB(SO)
KG Fabriks Ltd TL B- 520.2 Reaffirmed
KG Fabriks Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 268.9 Reaffirmed
Khodashi Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 200 Reaffirmed
KSK Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 148.4 Reaffirmed
MAA Tarini Industries Ltd TL D 35.4 Suspended
MAA Tarini Industries Ltd CC Fac D 60 Suspended
Mistry Construction Co. Pvt. LT Fund Based CC B- 150 Assigned
Ltd. Facility
Mistry Construction Co. Pvt. LT Fund Based B- 208 Assigned
Ltd. Overdraft Facility
Mistry Enterprises Ltd LT Fund Based CC B- 100 Assigned
Facility
Mistry Enterprises Ltd LT Fund Based B- 175 Assigned
Overdraft Facility
Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (long-TL) BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Reduced from Rs 8.45 Crore
Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (cash-credit BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
limits) (SO)
Enhanced from Rs 13.00cr
Shiv Shakti Shiksha & Seva Bk limits B+ 80 Suspended
Samiti
Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys Unallocated Amount B+ / 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A4+
Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys LT FBL B+ 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Slo Industries Ltd TL Fac BB- 104.6 Suspended
Slo Industries Ltd fund based facility BB- 800 Suspended
Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt FBL BBB- 434.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
Suprabha Construction Company LT loans D 45 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Suprabha Construction Company LT, CC Fac D 45 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tata Petrodyne Ltd Non-FB Limits A+ / 650 Reaffirmed
A1+
Vento Ceramic CC B 30 Assigned
Vento Ceramic TL B 66.5 Assigned
Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 967.7 Reaffirmed
VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed
VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1767.8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
