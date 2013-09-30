Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A2+ 400 Upgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd A2 (revised from Rs 42.00 Cr ) Comstar Automotive ST -Fund / Non- A2+ 100 Upgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd based(Sub limits) A2 Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 125 Reaffirmed *Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore, §Enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL A3(SO) 50 Reassigned Hikal Ltd ST - Fund based A3 810 Revised from A4+ Hikal Ltd ST- Non fund based A3 550 Revised from A4+ Jai Surgicals Ltd FB Bk Fac A4 60 Assigned Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 6 Assigned Kg Fabriks Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 100.8 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 1 Upgraded from A4 Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (non-FBL) A2+ 55 Reaffirmed (SO) Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys ST NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Slo Industries Ltd Non FB Fac, A4 560 Suspended Suprabha Construction Company ST, non-FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vento Ceramic BG A4 15.5 Assigned VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almondz Finanz Ltd Bk lines BB+ 300 Assigned Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate LT FB Fac B+ 52.5 Suspended Comstar Automotive TL BBB+ 37.3 Upgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd BBB (revised from Rs 12.50 Cr ) Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Upgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd BBB Comstar Automotive LT / ST - unallocated BBB+/ 137.7 Upgraded from Technologies Pvt Ltd A2+ BBB / A2 (revised from ST Rs. 3 Cr) Couple International Pvt Ltd Bk limits D 50 Suspended D S Gupta Construction Pvt. Non -FBL B 140 Suspended Ltd. Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi LT FBL (TL) BBB 200 Assigned Specialty Hospital (P) Ltd Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi Unallocated BBB 150 Reaffirmed Specialty Hospital (P) Ltd Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150* Reaffirmed *Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore, §Enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (Tier BB+ 165 Reaffirmed II Debt) GMR Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 75 Reassigned (SO) GMR Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 50 Reassigned (SO) GMR Estates Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 240 Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) GMR Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 2000 Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam Non-fund Based BBB- 1050 Assigned Expressways Pvt Ltd Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB; 2586.5 Revised from Expressways Pvt Ltd BBB+ (earlier 308.05CR) Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB; 2001 Revised from Expressways Pvt Ltd BBB+ (earlier 238.0cr) Gmr Tuni Anakapalli Non-fund Based BBB; 450 Assigned Expressways Pvt Ltd Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB- 1839.6 Revised from BB+ Hikal Ltd LT - TL (US$ million) BBB- - Revised from BB+ Hikal Ltd LT -Bk Lines (CC) BBB- 1990 Revised from BB+ Jai Surgicals Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac BB- 6 Assigned Jai Surgicals Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB- 8 Assigned Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 2500 Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) KG Fabriks Ltd TL B- 520.2 Reaffirmed KG Fabriks Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 268.9 Reaffirmed Khodashi Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 200 Reaffirmed KSK Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed (SO) Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 148.4 Reaffirmed MAA Tarini Industries Ltd TL D 35.4 Suspended MAA Tarini Industries Ltd CC Fac D 60 Suspended Mistry Construction Co. Pvt. LT Fund Based CC B- 150 Assigned Ltd. Facility Mistry Construction Co. Pvt. LT Fund Based B- 208 Assigned Ltd. Overdraft Facility Mistry Enterprises Ltd LT Fund Based CC B- 100 Assigned Facility Mistry Enterprises Ltd LT Fund Based B- 175 Assigned Overdraft Facility Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (long-TL) BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed (SO) Reduced from Rs 8.45 Crore Schrader Duncan Ltd Bk lines (cash-credit BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed limits) (SO) Enhanced from Rs 13.00cr Shiv Shakti Shiksha & Seva Bk limits B+ 80 Suspended Samiti Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys Unallocated Amount B+ / 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ Shree Sushma Ferrous Alloys LT FBL B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Slo Industries Ltd TL Fac BB- 104.6 Suspended Slo Industries Ltd fund based facility BB- 800 Suspended Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt FBL BBB- 434.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Suprabha Construction Company LT loans D 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Suprabha Construction Company LT, CC Fac D 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tata Petrodyne Ltd Non-FB Limits A+ / 650 Reaffirmed A1+ Vento Ceramic CC B 30 Assigned Vento Ceramic TL B 66.5 Assigned Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 967.7 Reaffirmed VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1767.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 