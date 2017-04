Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST FBL A2 100 Downgraded from A2+ Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST NFBL (sub limits) A2 700 Downgraded (Note 1) from A2+ 1 - Sub limit of term loan facility Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST NFBL A2 20 Downgraded from A2+ Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A3 75 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (Channel A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Financing) Bajaj Printers & Packers ST NFBL A4 120 Assigned Bengal Ambuja Housing CP (CP)/ ST Debt (STD) A1 500 Withdrawn Development Ltd Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LC A4 60 Reaffirmed Creative Tannery Ltd NFBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Designtech Systems Ltd NFB Bk Fac A4+ 30 Assigned Dharamchand Paraschand Exports Fund Based Working A4 660* Assigned Capital Limits * consists pre-shipment financing sub-limit of Rs. 33.50 crore, EPC sub-limit of Rs. 15.00 crore, PCFC sub-limit of Rs. 15.00 crore and PSCFC sub-limit of Rs. 24.00 India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA] A1+ 1232.4 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating assigned is conditional J S Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 65.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.43 crore Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A3+ 206 Reaffirmed Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Net 4 India Non-FBL A4+ 375 Suspended Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 20000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1,200 crore) Sepal Ceramic BG A4 7 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And ST Loans A1 750 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd EPC A4 15 Assigned Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd BG A4 80 Assigned Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits A4 - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd TL BBB+ 1250 Downgraded from A- Automotive Marketing Pvt Ltd CC limits BBB- 25 Reaffirmed B.I. Fabrics FBL: LT scale BB 99 Assigned B.I. Group Of Industries FBL: LT scale BB 95 Assigned Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bajaj Printers & Packers LT FBL B+ 80 Assigned Bengal Ambuja Housing NCD A- 300 Withdrawn Development Ltd Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC B 75 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL B 5.9 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B / 54.1 Reaffirmed A4 Blue Star Cement Ltd TL B+ 75 Assigned Blue Star Cement Ltd FBL- CC B+ 30 Assigned Creative Tannery Ltd FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Designtech Systems Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Eco Tech Papers TL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Eco Tech Papers Non-FBL* B+ 250 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Term loan Hariom Concast & Steels (Pvt.) TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Hariom Concast & Steels (Pvt.) CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Hariom Concast & Steels (Pvt.) Unallocated BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd J S Fashions (Intl) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 180 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 10.08 crore Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd CC BBB 296 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 37.42 crore Kamal International Bk Fac B/ 80 Suspended A4 Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund (SO) Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bond Programme AA(SO) 583.3 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund M/S Shreepati Jewels LT, FB limits (TL) BB- 1000 Reaffirmed Md Frozen Food Exports FB Limits B 350 Revised from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Md Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limit B 297.5 Revised from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 19.75 crore) Md Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Non FBL B 2.5 Revised from BB+ Mra Metal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 120 Suspended A4 Net 4 India working capital Fac BB+ 520 Suspended Net 4 India TL BB+ 240 Suspended Real Growth Commercial FBL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Enterprises Ltd S.D. Education Trust FBL-TL B- 67.5 Assigned Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB- 70 Assigned Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB-/ 930^ Assigned A4 ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs 4.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term fa School Book Company LT FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sepal Ceramic CC Limit B+ 44 Reaffirmed Sepal Ceramic TL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea Tea Hypothecation B- 42 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Limits Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea TL B- 18 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea BG B- 2.5 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Shri Agrawal Educational And LT: FBL B+ 30 Assigned Cultural Society Shri Agrawal Educational And LT: FBL B+ 30 Assigned Cultural Society Sri Venkateswara Rice FBL BB- 260 Assigned Industries Srinivasa Agro Products FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And TL A 21100 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And NCD A 2000 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Fund Based and Non FB A / 4500 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Fac A1 Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd CC B 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 19.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.32 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)